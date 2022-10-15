Lufthansa Airlines is elevating the in-flight experience for all passengers on its long-haul routes. The European airline is introducing a new premium offering, known as “Allegris,” across all cabins on new Boeing 787-9s and Airbus A350-900s. For the first time in Lufthansa’s history, first class will feature spacious suites with nearly ceiling-high walls that can be closed for privacy. The seat, which is more than three feet wide, can be converted into a large, comfy bed that you can enjoy in your complimentary pajamas. In addition, each suite comes with a generous wardrobe and a sizable screen with Bluetooth connectivity....

