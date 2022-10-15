ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023

Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
BoardingArea

What To Do If You’re Stuck In An Airport Overnight

There are lots of reasons for getting stuck in an airport overnight. Your flight was cancelled (or you somehow missed it), and the next available flight isn’t until the morning. You have a REALLY long layover. There’s a weather delay. Your airline doesn’t offer a hotel stay for delays/cancellations. Or you planned it this way and sleeping at the airport is cheaper than staying at a hotel.
tripsavvy.com

Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Flights

Hong Kong's tourism board has announced that it has 500,000 free air tickets it's planning to give away—but only when the territory's government lifts its COVID-19 restrictions. The tickets, worth more than $254 million, were bought at the height of the pandemic in support of Hong Kong airlines and are set to be distributed sometime next year.
Robb Report

Lufthansa Airlines Just Unveiled a Lavish New First-Class Suite With Nearly Ceiling-High Walls

Lufthansa Airlines is elevating the in-flight experience for all passengers on its long-haul routes. The European airline is introducing a new premium offering, known as “Allegris,” across all cabins on new Boeing 787-9s and Airbus A350-900s. For the first time in Lufthansa’s history, first class will feature spacious suites with nearly ceiling-high walls that can be closed for privacy. The seat, which is more than three feet wide, can be converted into a large, comfy bed that you can enjoy in your complimentary pajamas. In addition, each suite comes with a generous wardrobe and a sizable screen with Bluetooth connectivity....
HAWAII STATE
ConsumerAffairs

Wanna getaway? Some holiday travel deals are OMG-worthy, but time is of the essence.

Travel deals for the remainder of 2022 are starting to percolate. But in some situations, it’s get-’em-while-you-can because the window of opportunity may close quickly. Here’s a compilation of the best offers and suggestions ConsumerAffairs found for anyone thinking about going somewhere. Is this your last chance...
CNN

The best credit cards for international travel in 2022

If you plan to travel internationally, you'll want to make sure you're equipped with the right tools. Above all, the right travel credit card can make your experience much better. These are the five best credit cards to use for international travel in 2022.
CNBC

Capital One's new Premier Collection offers cardholders luxury hotel perks like free breakfast, room upgrades and more

Capital One made waves in the premium credit card space with the introduction of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and is working hard to keep the momentum going. One year after its launch, the Capital One Travel portal is adding a new feature, specifically for premium cardholders: the Premier Collection. Rivaling similar programs offered by American Express and Chase, the Premier Collection will offer cardholders an elevated experience and money-saving perks when staying at luxury hotels and resorts. Capital One says that its goal is ultimately to provide cardholders with a more authentic, local experience when traveling.
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

Japan Is Finally Open to Travelers Again. These New Luxury Hotels Will Let You Visit in Style.

A small, largely off-the-grid hot spring town best known for churning out some of the country’s best wasabi along Japan’s Izu Peninsula, Shuzenji was gearing up to host a series of cycling events for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics when I happened to pass through on my way back from Mount Fuji in February 2020. A month later, Japan closed its doors for the next two and a half years, and I haven’t stopped thinking about that town: What did they end up doing with all those Tokyo 2020 flags lining the lampposts and storefronts? And why on earth didn’t...
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z

With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

Brand New 80k Offer on the Chase Sapphire Reserve® : Full Review

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
97.1 FM Talk

Four Seasons launching luxury ship with full spa

Four Seasons, known by most as a chain of luxury hotels, is now bringing its hospitality expertise to the sea. According to a recent press release, the Four Seasons Yacht will set sail in 2025. An introduction to the yacht, which features a full-service spa, was included during the Monaco...
Yahoo!

Hilton CEO foresees 'more bleisure' in new 'Golden Age of Travel'

While it may take years for the hospitality industry to fully recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Hilton (HLT) CEO Chris Nassetta remains very optimistic about what lies ahead. "We've seen very, very steady recovery," Nassetta told Yahoo Finance Live at the All Markets Summit (video above). "So...

Comments / 0

Community Policy