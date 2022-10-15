Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward charged with attempted rape, will appear in court on October 17

Read full article on original website
Why are Manchester City not playing this week? Premier League schedule, Arsenal postponement explained
After Manchester City's surprise defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, manager Pep Guardiola would undoubtedly have welcomed the chance this week to reduce the four-point advantage the result handed leaders Arsenal. Arsenal's perfect home record this season would have faced its sternest test yet against the likes of runaway Premier League...
Which Real Madrid players have won the Ballon d'Or? Full list of Los Blancos winners
Real Madrid have only been outnumbered by La Liga rivals Barcelona when it comes to the number of Ballon d'Or winners provided by a single club, but that gap was closed by one as Karim Benzema hoisted the 2021/22 award. Going back to the origins of the prestigious award, two...
What channel is Ballon d'Or on? Time, TV schedule for 2022 ceremony
The 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony is nearly upon us. Football's night of nights will honour the very best players over the 2021/22 season. Record Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will notably not be there having failed to be shortlisted as a finalist after an underwhelming debut campaign with PSG. With...
Ballon d'Or 2022 winners, rankings, final awards results as Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas take top prize
The wait is over. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won his first career Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 17, becoming the second oldest player to win the award at age 34 and the oldest since Englishman Stanley Matthews who won the very first Ballon d'Or in 1956 at age 41.
