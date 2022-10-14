SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College men's soccer team suffered a 4-1 conference loss to Santa Barbara City College at home on Tuesday afternoon. | BOX SCORE. The visiting Vaqueros (6-2-4, 1-1 WSC) got ahead early with a goal in the first 30 seconds of play. They doubled the deficit with another tally in the 15th minute before Jose Baro connected with a pass from Roman Gutierrez in the 21st. Santa Barbara tacked on another score in the 38th minute before recording the final goal of the game in the 58th.

