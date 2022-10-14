Read full article on original website
Graciliano Sanchez Leads Bulldogs Past Ventura in WSC Showdown
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College women's soccer program topped Ventura College, 2-1, in a Western State Conference showdown at home on Tuesday afternoon. | BOX SCORE. The win moves the Bulldogs (11-1-3, 6-1 WSC) into sole ownership of second place in the league standings, one win behind...
Men's Soccer Drops WSC Contest Against SBCC, 4-1
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College men's soccer team suffered a 4-1 conference loss to Santa Barbara City College at home on Tuesday afternoon. | BOX SCORE. The visiting Vaqueros (6-2-4, 1-1 WSC) got ahead early with a goal in the first 30 seconds of play. They doubled the deficit with another tally in the 15th minute before Jose Baro connected with a pass from Roman Gutierrez in the 21st. Santa Barbara tacked on another score in the 38th minute before recording the final goal of the game in the 58th.
Bulldogs Jump Back into Top 25 in Latest Coaches' Poll
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After topping then-No. 15 East Los Angeles College on Saturday afternoon in the conference opener, the Allan Hancock College football team has moved back into the JC Athletic Bureau Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Bulldogs jumped back into the ranking and landed at No. 16 with...
Women's Golf Takes Third at WSC #6
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College women's golf team secured a new season-low score after hosting the sixth Western State Conference event of the season at the Santa Maria Country Club on Monday afternoon. The Bulldogs registered a new season-best finish after earning a third place in the...
