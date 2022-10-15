Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
Hong Kong to Unveil Virtual Assets-Related Policy Statement on Upcoming Fintech Week
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's government will release the plans for the development of virtual assets in the city during the upcoming FinTech Week by the end of the month. In a blog post published by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Sunday, the policy statement will consist of...
blockchain.news
South Korea to Provide Blockchain-based Digital Identities to Citizens by 2024
South Korea plans to provide digital identities encrypted by blockchain with smartphones to citizens in 2024 to facilitate its economic development., Bloomberg reported Monday. The South Korean government stated that with the expansion of the digital economy, the ID embedded in the smartphone is an indispensable emerging technology to support...
blockchain.news
Hong Kong to Propose Statutory Licensing Regime for VASPs: CE John Lee
Chief Executive of HKSAR John Lee delivered his first policy address Wednesday, indicating that the administration has proposed a bill to establish a statutory licensing regime for virtual asset service providers. In his first policy address to the Legislative Council, the leader of Hong Kong, who took over the authority...
blockchain.news
Aussie Regulator Halts 3 Crypto Funds Belonging to Holon Investments
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has issued a stop order on three crypto funds belonging to Sydney-based Holon Investments Australia Limited. According to a Press Release shared by the regulator on Monday, the three Holon crypto funds include those linked to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Filecoin (FIL) respectively.
blockchain.news
Polkadot Synthetic Asset Protocol Tapio Acquires $4m in Funding
Tapio protocol announced on Monday it has raised a total of $4 million in funding from Polychain, Hypersphere, and Arrington to usher a unified liquidity standard to Polkadot. According to the announcement, other investors in the seed round funding include Spartan, LongHash, 0xVentures, CMS, D1 Ventures, 11–11 DG Partners, Genblock, Valhalla, PAKA, and Double Peak.
blockchain.news
TempleDAO Hacker Moves Stolen Funds to Sanctioned Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash
According to data from block explorer, Etherscan, the attacker of the TempleDAO hack, has moved the funds stolen via the recently sanctioned crypto mixer, Tornado Cash. This information was first disclosed by blockchain data firm on Sunday, PeckShield. A roughly amount of ETH was seen transferred from an address supposed to be that of the TempleDAO hacker to the Tornado Cash platform. The transaction started with a deposit of 0.1, and ETHoccurred place within hours on Sunday.
New Italy government will be pro-NATO, pro-Europe, says Meloni
ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to be Italy's next prime minister, threw down the gauntlet to her right-wing coalition partners on Wednesday, saying her new government would be pro-NATO and fully a part of Europe.
blockchain.news
Japanese Entertainment Conglomerate Konami Enters Metaverse by Offering Web3 Jobs
Japanese video game and entertainment company Konami has posted job listings for Web3-related positions in bids to leverage its products and services in the metaverse and web3 landscape. Konami said the hiring exercise is designed to create a new team that will allow the company to incorporate Web3 and metaverse...
blockchain.news
Why Ethereum Whales Selling Their Holdings?
Blockchain analytics company Santiment released data on Sunday showing that large Ethereum investors are actively dropping their holdings and have already sold over $4.2 billion worth of the coins in the last five weeks. According to the data, Ethereum (ETH) shark and whale address holdings have reduced by more than...
blockchain.news
Data Shows US Economy Shrinks Amid Recession while Crypto Surges in Bearish Rally
The NY Empire State Index, which shows the state of business conditions in New York, on Monday released a new data indicating a significant weakness in the US economy. The data showed that manufacturing activity in the State of New York decreased in October for the third straight month. This is a sign of persisting headwinds for the manufacturing sector amid slowing demand, according to fresh data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released on Monday.
blockchain.news
$8.4m Exploit Breached from DeFi Lending Protocol Moola Markets
Another exploit hits the crypto industry with roughly $8.4 million stolen from Moola Markets, a non-custodial liquidity and lending protocol built on the mobile-first Celo blockchain. According to Research director Igor Igamberdiev, the attacker exploited the protocol by using 243,000 CELO tokens deposited from Binance and, in turn, loaned 60,000...
blockchain.news
Rich Dad Recommends Bitcoin Instead of Real Estate
Robert Kiyosaki, the financial educationist, popularly known as Rich Dad, has come out openly to denounce real estate as an investment alternative, but now he has changed his mind. Taking on Twitter over the weekend, Kiyosaki noted that he described, in his new book for 2022, dubbed the Capitalist Manifesto,...
Two new ‘troublesome’ COVID variants now account for 20% of cases in the New York region as the city braces for a winter wave
What happens with COVID in New York could foreshadow what’s to come for the rest of the country, experts tell Fortune.
blockchain.news
German Crypto Neobank Nuri to Sets Date to Close its Business
Nuri, a cryptocurrency-focused German Neobank has set December 18 as the date it will stop access to its platform and find ways to liquidate its assets. In an open letter to its workers, key stakeholders, and the general public, Nuri’s CEO Kristina Walcker-Mayer described how the company’s attempt to find additional funding or an acquirer had been futile considering the current economic pangs in the global financial ecosystem as a whole.
blockchain.news
DeFi TVL Rebounds to the $54 Billion Mark, Eth-based MakerDAO Remains Dominant Lender
Fresh data from tracking service DeFi Llama shows that the total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols has rebounded to the $54 billion mark. According to the data, the total TVL was down — between $53.7 and $53.29 billion — since October 12. In September, the TVL was down to $52.22 billion, the lowest since March 2022.
blockchain.news
China's Digital Yuan Has Topped Over $14 Billion in Transaction Volume
The Chinese Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) also known as the e-CNY has hit close to $14 billion (100.04 billion Yuan) from 360 million transactions as it gains widespread acceptance in the country. The People’s Bank of China reported the news and that about 15 provinces have been selected as...
blockchain.news
Mastercard Introduces the Crypto Source Product for Banks
American multinational financial services giant Mastercard Inc has launched its latest product dubbed the Crypto Source as it is exploring new avenues to let banks within its network offer crypto-related products in a compliant manner. Riding on the feedback from its New Payments Index it recently published which shows as...
blockchain.news
Metaverse Hits Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2023: Gartner
Metaverse is among the top ten strategic technology trends for 2023, according to technological research and consulting firm Gartner, Inc. Metaverse escalates its influence and would extend to be one of the trending topics among fintech. Frances Karamouzis, a Gartner analyst, pointed out:. “The Gartner strategic technology trends for 2023...
blockchain.news
Blockchain's Adoption & Capabilities Increase against Fraud in Public Finance Sector
Based on blockchain’s inherent capability of tackling fraudulent transactions, this cutting-edge technology is expected to continue being adopted in the banking and financial services sector, according to HashCash Consultants CEO Raj Chowdhury. Chowdhury pointed out:. “Innovations such as blockchain empower public finance managers with greater visibility and control of...
blockchain.news
Terra's Do Kwon Says He is Cooperating With Prosecutors in New Interview
In what appears to be the longest interview session Do Kwon has had since the collapse of Terraform Labs and its associated tokens LUNA and UST, founder, Do Kwon, has granted over an hour of an interview to crypto Journalist and host of the Unchained Podcast Laura Shin. In the...
Comments / 0