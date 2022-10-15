Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Why Ethereum Whales Selling Their Holdings?
Blockchain analytics company Santiment released data on Sunday showing that large Ethereum investors are actively dropping their holdings and have already sold over $4.2 billion worth of the coins in the last five weeks. According to the data, Ethereum (ETH) shark and whale address holdings have reduced by more than...
blockchain.news
Mastercard Introduces the Crypto Source Product for Banks
American multinational financial services giant Mastercard Inc has launched its latest product dubbed the Crypto Source as it is exploring new avenues to let banks within its network offer crypto-related products in a compliant manner. Riding on the feedback from its New Payments Index it recently published which shows as...
blockchain.news
Aussie Regulator Halts 3 Crypto Funds Belonging to Holon Investments
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has issued a stop order on three crypto funds belonging to Sydney-based Holon Investments Australia Limited. According to a Press Release shared by the regulator on Monday, the three Holon crypto funds include those linked to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Filecoin (FIL) respectively.
blockchain.news
French Bank SocGen Obtains Regulatory Approval to Offer Crypto Assets Services
According to a breaking report released Sunday, Société Générale, a major bank in France, quietly received regulatory approval to operate as a digital asset service provider in the country last month. The French bank was granted a digital asset service provider (DASP) license by the Autorité...
blockchain.news
Germany Overtakes US to Become Rank 1 Crypto Economy, HK at 8
Germany has overtaken the US to become the world's top-ranked crypto economy in the third quarter of 2022, a study conducted by Coincub suggests. Per the report, the US, which led the rankings alongside Germany last year, was pushed to seventh. The crypto rankings were based on various factors such...
blockchain.news
TempleDAO Hacker Moves Stolen Funds to Sanctioned Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash
According to data from block explorer, Etherscan, the attacker of the TempleDAO hack, has moved the funds stolen via the recently sanctioned crypto mixer, Tornado Cash. This information was first disclosed by blockchain data firm on Sunday, PeckShield. A roughly amount of ETH was seen transferred from an address supposed to be that of the TempleDAO hacker to the Tornado Cash platform. The transaction started with a deposit of 0.1, and ETHoccurred place within hours on Sunday.
blockchain.news
Polkadot Synthetic Asset Protocol Tapio Acquires $4m in Funding
Tapio protocol announced on Monday it has raised a total of $4 million in funding from Polychain, Hypersphere, and Arrington to usher a unified liquidity standard to Polkadot. According to the announcement, other investors in the seed round funding include Spartan, LongHash, 0xVentures, CMS, D1 Ventures, 11–11 DG Partners, Genblock, Valhalla, PAKA, and Double Peak.
blockchain.news
Justin Sun Withdraws Millions of Dollars’ Worth of USDT from Aave's Lending Pools
According to data released by blockchain security and data analytics company PeckShieldAlert on Monday, the address labelled as Justin Sun has withdrawn more than $100 million worth of USDT stablecoins from Aave Protocol V2 in several transactions. The Tron founder withdrew $100 million worth of USDT tokens from the Aave...
blockchain.news
Rich Dad Recommends Bitcoin Instead of Real Estate
Robert Kiyosaki, the financial educationist, popularly known as Rich Dad, has come out openly to denounce real estate as an investment alternative, but now he has changed his mind. Taking on Twitter over the weekend, Kiyosaki noted that he described, in his new book for 2022, dubbed the Capitalist Manifesto,...
blockchain.news
African Crypto Traders Get a Community-Driven Token Created By CYF
African development-focused platform Community Yield Farming (CYF) has developed a community-driven token solely for crypto traders in Africa. Launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the CYF community-driven token is deflationary and has a distinctive minting feature and a limited supply of 100T CYF. The token comes with an algorithm...
blockchain.news
Crypto Mining May be Sacrificed as EU Continues to Battle Energy Crisis
The European Commission is preparing the minds of leaders in its member states as they may need to halt cryptocurrency mining on their shores should the strain on the energy industry in the region demand it. According to a Press Release, detailing an action plan to digitalize the energy sector,...
blockchain.news
DeFi TVL Rebounds to the $54 Billion Mark, Eth-based MakerDAO Remains Dominant Lender
Fresh data from tracking service DeFi Llama shows that the total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols has rebounded to the $54 billion mark. According to the data, the total TVL was down — between $53.7 and $53.29 billion — since October 12. In September, the TVL was down to $52.22 billion, the lowest since March 2022.
blockchain.news
Japanese Entertainment Conglomerate Konami Enters Metaverse by Offering Web3 Jobs
Japanese video game and entertainment company Konami has posted job listings for Web3-related positions in bids to leverage its products and services in the metaverse and web3 landscape. Konami said the hiring exercise is designed to create a new team that will allow the company to incorporate Web3 and metaverse...
blockchain.news
Data Shows US Economy Shrinks Amid Recession while Crypto Surges in Bearish Rally
The NY Empire State Index, which shows the state of business conditions in New York, on Monday released a new data indicating a significant weakness in the US economy. The data showed that manufacturing activity in the State of New York decreased in October for the third straight month. This is a sign of persisting headwinds for the manufacturing sector amid slowing demand, according to fresh data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released on Monday.
blockchain.news
Metaverse Hits Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2023: Gartner
Metaverse is among the top ten strategic technology trends for 2023, according to technological research and consulting firm Gartner, Inc. Metaverse escalates its influence and would extend to be one of the trending topics among fintech. Frances Karamouzis, a Gartner analyst, pointed out:. “The Gartner strategic technology trends for 2023...
blockchain.news
Blockchains Do Not Address Any Fresh Issues - Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal
The Co-founder of Polygon Sandeep Nailwal has disproved one of the most harmful myths propagated by fervent blockchain skeptics and that is the fact that the Web3 revolution is not solely intended to address "new" problems. Sandeep recently shared his opinions on how blockchain systems should handle many monetary, societal,...
blockchain.news
Ajman Police Breaks History as it Offers Services to Customers in the Metaverse
In what comes as a pioneering move, the Dubai Ajman Police force has announced it will start offering services to its customers in the metaverse. Announced through the official Twitter account of the Ajman Police force, the move is adjudged as the first of its kind in the world. With...
blockchain.news
Rarible's NFT Aggregator Allows Free Price Comparisons across Marketplaces
Rarible has launched a non-fungible token (NFT) aggregator, visible on the website's homepage. The new feature will allow visitors of the NFT marketplace to browse listings across several marketplaces and compare prices. The aggregator comes with a search bar where visitors can access the filter to look for NFTs based...
blockchain.news
Hong Kong to Propose Statutory Licensing Regime for VASPs: CE John Lee
Chief Executive of HKSAR John Lee delivered his first policy address Wednesday, indicating that the administration has proposed a bill to establish a statutory licensing regime for virtual asset service providers. In his first policy address to the Legislative Council, the leader of Hong Kong, who took over the authority...
blockchain.news
Blockchain's Adoption & Capabilities Increase against Fraud in Public Finance Sector
Based on blockchain’s inherent capability of tackling fraudulent transactions, this cutting-edge technology is expected to continue being adopted in the banking and financial services sector, according to HashCash Consultants CEO Raj Chowdhury. Chowdhury pointed out:. “Innovations such as blockchain empower public finance managers with greater visibility and control of...
