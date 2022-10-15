Read full article on original website
Drake Once Opened An Ice Cube Show For $100
Drake once opened an Ice Cube show for a few bucks, says The Flyer Vault. The archival Instagram account shared a vintage document from a Toronto club back in 2006, where Drizzy received $100 as a supporting act. The concert took place at Kool Haus in August that year, where the 6 God performed a 30-minute set ahead of Cube.More from VIBE.comDrake Becomes Fifth Artist To Score 11 No. 1 AlbumsYK Osiris Shares Eerie Post, Speaks On Friendship With Drake & MoreIce Cube Accuses NBA And ESPN Of Trying To "Destroy" Big 3 League “On August 19, 2006, Ice Cube headlined the...
Bella Hadid Pairs Double Belts Over Baggy Jeans with Red Sweater & Leather Shoes
Bella Hadid bundled up while still looking chic as a cold front hit the east coast. The model stepped out on Tuesday night in NYC. She was wearing a red sweater with a striped pattern under a brown leather pilot jacket. The jacket featured a fur-lined collar. Hadid added light-wash baggy low-rise jeans to the outfit and held them up with a unique accessory — two belts. She wore double black leather belts, one with gold hardware and one with silver. Hadid also added small black sunglasses and gold drop earrings, and she tied her hair up in a claw clip. She...
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
