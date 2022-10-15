Read full article on original website
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
WBUR
After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' helping him toward recovery
One year has passed since Boston officials declared an encampment near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard a public health crisis. At the time, more than 300 people were living on sidewalks, in tents and under makeshift shelters across about five city blocks. The streets were strewn with human waste, garbage and used hypodermic needles.
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
vineyardgazette.com
Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager
The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
rinewstoday.com
Johnson & Wales launches accelerated BS in Nursing
Johnson & Wales University will launch an accelerated second degree Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program after receiving approval from the Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education. “Rhode Island, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a critical shortage of nursing professionals,” said Sandra G....
fallriverreporter.com
Despite being shorthanded, Fall River Police win competition while raising money for Special Olympics
Despite being shorthanded, members of the Fall River Police Department competed well all while raising money for Special Olympics. On Saturday, members of the Department competed in the Mansfield Fire Truck Pull which raised money to support the Massachusetts Special Olympics. The FRPD team was constructed on short notice, and...
A Sports Hub producer was fired despite great ratings. Now host Rich Shertenlieb is paying to bring him back.
In a collision of corporate cluelessness and callousness, longtime “Toucher and Rich” producer Mike Lockhart was fired by Beasley Media, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s parent company, in a round of company-wide layoffs Oct. 7. In a collision of uncommon generosity and an unfortunately necessary precedent, Lockhart is...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
fallriverreporter.com
MassDOT issues update on work taking place on South Coast Rail
With the South Coast Rail project set to restore commuter rail service between Boston and southeastern Massachusetts by the end of 2023, here is an update on the work taking place in Middleborough, Lakeville, Raynham, Taunton, Assonet, Fall River, Berkley, and New Bedford. Freetown: Full Road Closure/Detour, Single-Lane Closures and...
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Drought conditions continue to improve in RI, Mass.
Much of Rhode Island is currently seeing abnormally dry conditions, including most of Providence and Kent counties.
East Providence man killed in Route 6 crash
The 25-year-old driver was the only person inside the car at the time, according to officials.
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOH, DEM recommend avoiding contact and water recreation with a section of Stafford Pond￼
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are advising people to avoid contacting Stafford Pond in Tiverton in the vicinity of the boat ramp located off Stafford Pond Road (aka Route 81) due to a blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) bloom. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals. The RIDOH State Laboratory detected high concentrations of cyanobacteria cells in the water collected by DEM at the boat ramp.
Meet the Fall River Native Who Followed Her Dreams to Open Her Own Boutique in Westport
When it comes to following your dreams, one Fall River native is setting the bar and encouraging anyone to "just do it". Now a resident of Westport, 23-year-old Alendra Costa is making strides in the local society of fashion and style. On Saturday, October 22nd from 11 AM - 2 PM, Costa will be opening the doors of her very own Boutique to the Westport community and beyond for her grand opening event. Located at 875 State Rd in Westport, Unit 10, is where you'll find the all-new 'Jaxx Boutique'.
GoLocalProv
Family of Former Providence Journal Owners Battle Over Control of Tens of Millions in Family Trusts
When the Providence Journal Company was sold in 1997 for $1.5 billion, the Metcalf family was a massive financial winner. The family was a major shareholder in the media company. Patriarchs of the family led the company for decades. Fast forward 25 years, and now the three children of the...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
