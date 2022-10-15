ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gocrimson.com

Gutierrez Scores Twice, Men’s Soccer Beats Holy Cross, 5-0

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Junior Ale Gutierrez scored a pair of goals, and senior Nico Garcia-Morillo, sophomore Sam Bjarnason, and first-year Matus Vician each netted a goal as Harvard University men's soccer defeated Holy Cross, 5-0, on Tuesday night at Jordan Field in its non-league finale. Gutierrez scored the lone...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
gocrimson.com

Forbes and McCarthy Named Captains for the 2022-23 Women's Basketball Season

Cambridge, Mass. - The The Kathy Delaney-Smith Head Coach For Harvard Women's Basketball Carrie Moore has announced that seniors Mckenzie Forbes and Maggie McCarthy will serve as captains for the 2022-23 season. As all captains at Harvard, the leadership posts were determined based on an election of the student-athletes on the team.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
reportertoday.com

Nora Joan Thomas

Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
PROVIDENCE, RI
vineyardgazette.com

Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager

The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Seacoast Current

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
RAYMOND, NH
rinewstoday.com

Johnson & Wales launches accelerated BS in Nursing

Johnson & Wales University will launch an accelerated second degree Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program after receiving approval from the Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education. “Rhode Island, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a critical shortage of nursing professionals,” said Sandra G....
PROVIDENCE, RI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island

- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT issues update on work taking place on South Coast Rail

With the South Coast Rail project set to restore commuter rail service between Boston and southeastern Massachusetts by the end of 2023, here is an update on the work taking place in Middleborough, Lakeville, Raynham, Taunton, Assonet, Fall River, Berkley, and New Bedford. Freetown: Full Road Closure/Detour, Single-Lane Closures and...
FALL RIVER, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

RIDOH, DEM recommend avoiding contact and water recreation with a section of Stafford Pond￼

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are advising people to avoid contacting Stafford Pond in Tiverton in the vicinity of the boat ramp located off Stafford Pond Road (aka Route 81) due to a blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) bloom. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals. The RIDOH State Laboratory detected high concentrations of cyanobacteria cells in the water collected by DEM at the boat ramp.
TIVERTON, RI
FUN 107

Meet the Fall River Native Who Followed Her Dreams to Open Her Own Boutique in Westport

When it comes to following your dreams, one Fall River native is setting the bar and encouraging anyone to "just do it". Now a resident of Westport, 23-year-old Alendra Costa is making strides in the local society of fashion and style. On Saturday, October 22nd from 11 AM - 2 PM, Costa will be opening the doors of her very own Boutique to the Westport community and beyond for her grand opening event. Located at 875 State Rd in Westport, Unit 10, is where you'll find the all-new 'Jaxx Boutique'.
WESTPORT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy