When it comes to following your dreams, one Fall River native is setting the bar and encouraging anyone to "just do it". Now a resident of Westport, 23-year-old Alendra Costa is making strides in the local society of fashion and style. On Saturday, October 22nd from 11 AM - 2 PM, Costa will be opening the doors of her very own Boutique to the Westport community and beyond for her grand opening event. Located at 875 State Rd in Westport, Unit 10, is where you'll find the all-new 'Jaxx Boutique'.

WESTPORT, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO