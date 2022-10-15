ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Comments / 2

Related
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg City Councilor Jefferson Mildenberger, Casey Banks, Others Participate in Antifa, BLM Flag Rally

On Saturday October 15th two political rallies took place at the flagpole in downtown Newberg. The two rallies could not have been more different. The first rally started at 12 PM and featured supporters of several moderate and conservative candidates waving American flags and signs supporting their candidates. Some of the candidates themselves were present at the rally, Newberg mayoral candidate Bill Rosacker, Newberg City Council candidate Robyn Wheatley, Newberg City Councilor Peggy Kilburg and Yamhill County Commissioner Kit Johnson. I interviewed Rosacker and Wheatley while covering the event, which you can watch the full video of below.
NEWBERG, OR
hh-today.com

Albany drops ‘family’ from city codes

For some reason, the word “family” has become a bad word in connection with housing and zoning, at least in the eyes of the Oregon legislature and the governor. As a result, the Albany planning division is going through the procedure required to scratch the word “family” from the city’s comprehensive plan and development code.
ALBANY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SALEM, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Spends 183 Days in Custody After Skipping $2.50 Fare

Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive is using only the woman’s initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment. The sixth time the 38-year-old homeless woman skipped her TriMet fare, a police...
OREGON STATE
Lincoln City Homepage

Slap happy in Oceanlake

Like some kind of modern day hieroglyphics, vinyl adhesive stickers cover utility boxes, street signs and power meters in the Oceanlake district of Lincoln City. They tell a story, of sorts; of humor, of protest, of corporation adoration. Ranging from bewildering to funny they seem to exist only where large amounts of people walk.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Metro

Metro purchases wildlife-rich canyon in Washington County

Bylined articles are written by Metro writers and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Using funds from the voter-approved 2019 parks and nature bond measure, Metro recently purchased a steep canyon in a unincorporated Washington County. The 40-acre property, now named Fir Clearing Creek Confluence Natural Area, includes upland forest, waterfalls, three fish-bearing streams and is home to dozens of native plant and animal species.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

Homepage Halloween Photo Contest

Lincoln City Homepage is looking for the community’s spookiest images of Jack-O’-Lanterns, costumes and pets for a chance to win a portion of $100 in gift certificates to Lil’ Sambos Restaurant. Another first-ever Homepage venture, the Homepage Halloween Photo Contest will be judged by kids who deem...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kezi.com

OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Smith on defense, Mike Hass

OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory. Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado.
CORVALLIS, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

More arrests made in Oct. 11 incident near Sweet Home

Three Albany men have been arrested following an Oct. 11 incident in which an unidentified Arizona man was struck by a vehicle and stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road outside of Sweet Home. According to Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around...
SWEET HOME, OR
kptv.com

Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy