Read full article on original website
Related
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Councilor Jefferson Mildenberger, Casey Banks, Others Participate in Antifa, BLM Flag Rally
On Saturday October 15th two political rallies took place at the flagpole in downtown Newberg. The two rallies could not have been more different. The first rally started at 12 PM and featured supporters of several moderate and conservative candidates waving American flags and signs supporting their candidates. Some of the candidates themselves were present at the rally, Newberg mayoral candidate Bill Rosacker, Newberg City Council candidate Robyn Wheatley, Newberg City Councilor Peggy Kilburg and Yamhill County Commissioner Kit Johnson. I interviewed Rosacker and Wheatley while covering the event, which you can watch the full video of below.
hh-today.com
Albany drops ‘family’ from city codes
For some reason, the word “family” has become a bad word in connection with housing and zoning, at least in the eyes of the Oregon legislature and the governor. As a result, the Albany planning division is going through the procedure required to scratch the word “family” from the city’s comprehensive plan and development code.
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help. It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
deltanews.tv
Washington County Corrections Officer
Bond has been set on a Washington County Corrections Officer. The officer was arrested on contraband charges. More details are in the story.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Spends 183 Days in Custody After Skipping $2.50 Fare
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive is using only the woman’s initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment. The sixth time the 38-year-old homeless woman skipped her TriMet fare, a police...
Lincoln City Homepage
Slap happy in Oceanlake
Like some kind of modern day hieroglyphics, vinyl adhesive stickers cover utility boxes, street signs and power meters in the Oceanlake district of Lincoln City. They tell a story, of sorts; of humor, of protest, of corporation adoration. Ranging from bewildering to funny they seem to exist only where large amounts of people walk.
Metro
Metro purchases wildlife-rich canyon in Washington County
Bylined articles are written by Metro writers and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Using funds from the voter-approved 2019 parks and nature bond measure, Metro recently purchased a steep canyon in a unincorporated Washington County. The 40-acre property, now named Fir Clearing Creek Confluence Natural Area, includes upland forest, waterfalls, three fish-bearing streams and is home to dozens of native plant and animal species.
Lincoln City Homepage
Homepage Halloween Photo Contest
Lincoln City Homepage is looking for the community’s spookiest images of Jack-O’-Lanterns, costumes and pets for a chance to win a portion of $100 in gift certificates to Lil’ Sambos Restaurant. Another first-ever Homepage venture, the Homepage Halloween Photo Contest will be judged by kids who deem...
kezi.com
OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
A Stay At This Magnificent Oregon Mansion Will Leave You Enchanted [GALLERY]
A stay at this magnificent mansion in Oregon will definitely leave you mesmerized!. This luxurious villa sits on 46-acres in Oregon wine-country. The property is available to rent for your gathering. Whether it's a family reunion, or workation, all guests will enjoy their comforting stay. Perched above the Willamette River,...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith on defense, Mike Hass
OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory. Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado.
lebanonlocalnews.com
More arrests made in Oct. 11 incident near Sweet Home
Three Albany men have been arrested following an Oct. 11 incident in which an unidentified Arizona man was struck by a vehicle and stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road outside of Sweet Home. According to Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around...
kptv.com
Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
Comments / 2