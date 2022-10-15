Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Lyndon
LYNDON, Vt. — Ben Frechette visits the quintessential Vermont community of Lyndon in the Northeast Kingdom this week. He spoke with Jodi Wheeler of H.O.P.E. – a charity that provides community-sourced items at a discounted price to those in need. Ben also stopped by the famous Miss Lyndonville...
montpelierbridge.org
Letters to the Editor, Oct. 19, 2022
I just have to say that the photo on the front page of this issue (The Bridge, Oct. 5–18) is so precious. The photographer, John Lazenby, couldn’t have captured a more angelic pose of “Master” and furry “Companion.” They are already so blessed. God bless them.
WCAX
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Since Friday, The hospital has asked people with non-emergencies medical...
montpelierbridge.org
Heard on the Street, Oct. 19, 2022
Montpelier Police Department Detective Sergeant Wade Cochran has been hired by the town of Norwich to serve as police chief. Norwich Town Manager Rod Francis made the announcement Oct. 12, according to the Valley News. Cochran will start Oct. 25. The previous Norwich police chief, Simon Keeling, resigned June 6 after six months on the job without explanation, according to mynbc5.com.
At heart of Barre committee controversy, a debate over the meaning of diversity and equity work
The city has erupted in controversy after a volunteer committee fought over abortion rights. Members say there’s more to the story. Read the story on VTDigger here: At heart of Barre committee controversy, a debate over the meaning of diversity and equity work.
montpelierbridge.org
Program Helps Former Inmates Start Fresh in the Community
Going to prison is hard, but so is getting out. Former inmates must start from scratch: Where to live? How to find a job? How to honestly but tactfully explain where you’ve been for the last couple of years? And, very importantly, how do you change the patterns — and perhaps the friends — you got into trouble with? In short, how do you start fresh and turn your life around?
VTDigger
Vermont’s changing political landscape
I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
montpelierbridge.org
Montpelier City Council Roundup
The Montpelier City Council addressed the following business at its October 12, 2022 meeting:. Peter Kelman, one of Montpelier’s Capital Area Neighborhood (CAN) coordinators, told the council that the Sustainable Montpelier Coalition has discontinued staffing support for CAN. According to Kelman, the assigned staff “left apparently sometime in August and we haven’t heard anything from or about CAN. … It’s very clear to me anyway that Sustainable Montpelier does not have a capacity as an organization to fulfill the MOU that they signed with the city.”
montpelierbridge.org
Inside the Academy
It looks like any college classroom. Cinder block walls, visuals on the overhead screen, and a teacher at the lectern. About two dozen young men and women are seated at long tables. But this is no ordinary classroom. All of the students are dressed in identical gray outfits and sitting...
Heated competition emerges in Franklin County House races
For the past decade, Franklin County has consistently sent Republicans to the Vermont House of Representatives, with a handful of exceptions. This fall, the party hopes to pick up even more seats, but it will face a series of competitive races. In St. Albans City, Republican Joe Luneau is seeking...
vermontbiz.com
Curtis Fund announces new board of directors leadership, members
The Curtis Fund(link is external), a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation that provides postsecondary scholarships to Vermont students, has appointed a new president and three new members to its board of directors. Amy Mellencamp has been named president of the board of directors. Newly appointed members include Seth Bowden, Hillary Burrows and Joan Goldstein.
montpelierbridge.org
History Corner: A Salem “Witch’s” Ties to Plainfield
Goddard College’s campus is tranquil and storied … and some say haunted. My summer job in housekeeping there this year prompted me to learn a lot about the place that was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996. One story in particular captured my attention: The connection of the Martin family — who owned the property from the late 1700s to 1938 — to Susannah Martin — condemned to death during the Salem witch trials.
A Young NEK Dairy Farmer Showcases Her Cows and Life Through TikTok
For Kirbie Nichols, co-owner of Speedwell Farms in Lyndonville, the average workday starts in the barn at 3:30 in the morning, Pop-Tart in hand. It takes her an hour to get the milking units affixed to the first eight of 107 milking cows on the dairy operation she runs with her father, Brian Nichols, and family friend Herbie Bennett.
montpelierbridge.org
Local Vintner Makes Prize-winning Wine Freezing Weather Forces Early Grape Harvest
Thanks to a cold snap, Montpelier Vineyards harvested their grape crop Oct. 2 — a week earlier than planned. Owner Douglas Becker paced the perimeter of the vineyard grounds he operates with his son, Andrew, shortly after beginning to harvest. It was a bright, sunny day: perfect for grape harvesting. Later that afternoon, he planned to crush the grapes and prepare for fermentation.
WCAX
Can new parking rules attract development while reducing use of cars in Burlington?
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 7 minutes ago. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 4 hours ago. Max Holzman is a...
WCAX
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Shelburne
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 2 hours...
newstalknewengland.com
South Burlington, Vermont Man Charged With Firearm And Drug Offenses
On Monday, Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington, Vermont was charged in relation to his possession of a firearm and controlled substances. Delima, a multi-time felon, possessed over 30 grams of cocaine and discharged a firearm in Burlington on July 2, 2022. Following a brief appearance Monday, Delima was detained...
mynbc5.com
Area hospitals struggling amid emergency room bed shortage
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont Medical Center is asking patients with non-emergent medical needs to seek treatment at its urgent care clinic in Colchester as the hospital struggles with a lack of patient beds. UVM Medical Center staff sent out an announcement on Friday to try to...
mynbc5.com
Several Fairfax firefighters resign after controversial hiring of new fire chief
FAIRFAX, Vt. — Several firefighters are resigning from the Fairfax Fire Department following a decision by the select board to elect a new fire chief. The resigning members feel another applicant who has been working for the fire department for the past 10 years was more deserving of the position.
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
Comments / 1