Going to prison is hard, but so is getting out. Former inmates must start from scratch: Where to live? How to find a job? How to honestly but tactfully explain where you’ve been for the last couple of years? And, very importantly, how do you change the patterns — and perhaps the friends — you got into trouble with? In short, how do you start fresh and turn your life around?

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO