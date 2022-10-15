The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will go head-to-head with the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight. WWE went into the week with a major round of promotion for NXT, which actually began on last week’s SmackDown, and continued on RAW last night. WWE has several main roster Superstars booked for tonight’s show, which is a part of more brand crossover that the company has planned. The major promotion was planned as part of the effort to beat AEW Dynamite tonight.

19 HOURS AGO