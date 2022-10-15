Read full article on original website
PWMania
Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule
In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Tag Team to Debut on Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Show, Jacques Rougeau Students In Action, More
Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debuts of former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz, also known as The Singh Brothers. They were released from WWE on June 25, 2021, and will face The Gunn Club tonight. Elevation tonight will also see several students of the legendary Jacques Rougeau in action.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lensar returns, Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins for U.S. title
One week ago, Brock Lesnar make a shocking return to Raw, costing Bobby Lashley the United States championship in the process. Lesnar will again be at Raw on Monday night and it's almost certain that Lashley will have a response. Lesnar has not competed inside the WWE ring since losing...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo on WWE SmackDown
AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked for his opinion on the return promo that Bray Wyatt delivered on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Jericho said on Twitter, “I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”. For those who...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Has One Condition For NWO Reunion In WWE
On the October 10 edition of "WWE Raw," fans were treated to a celebration for the 25th anniversary of one of WWE's most iconic factions, D-Generation X. DX members Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, and Road Dogg came out to close the show, running through their assortment of in-ring introductions and notable catchphrases. However, as exciting as this reunion was for nostalgic fans, the absence of the late Chyna and AEW's red-hot "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn was notable; both received nods in the process.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Thinks John Cena Is The Greatest WWE Star Of All Time
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on John Cena during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer noted that John Cena is the single greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Angle has a simple reason as to why he believes this. “[John] Cena, greatest WWE...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Making Future Plans For JBL
John Bradshaw Layfield used to be a top heel during the Ruthless Aggression Era. JBL retired from in-ring competition to become a play-by-play commentator. He will apparently be returning to televised programming very soon. According to PW Insider, WWE has plans for the Hall of Famer to appear on future...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/17/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up live on the USA Network from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Bobby Lashley is already speaking on the mic from in the ring, going on about Brock Lesnar. He calls Lesnar to the ring. Corey Graves welcomes us to RAW and he’s joined at ringside by Kevin Patrick. They talk about how Lesnar attacked Lashley last week, which softened him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Who Is Running Tonight’s WWE RAW with Triple H Gone, Bruce Prichard Note
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James is reportedly in charge of tonight’s RAW from Oklahoma City, and he’s receiving assistance from other veteran workers. As noted, it was revealed earlier that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be missing tonight’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Remembers When Vince McMahon Decided To Take A Chance On Rey Mysterio As A Main Event Act In WWE
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero spoke about WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, and how the now-retired Vince McMahon was not keen on letting the lucha-libre legend be a main event act due to his size, but eventually coming around and giving the former world champion a chance. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/20/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars Debut)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Oklahoma City to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
A new tag team match has been revealed for tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT. WWE has announced Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee and Oro Mensah for tonight’s show. Lee and Hayes have feuded for the past several weeks as they prepare to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Talk on WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Tonight
The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will go head-to-head with the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight. WWE went into the week with a major round of promotion for NXT, which actually began on last week’s SmackDown, and continued on RAW last night. WWE has several main roster Superstars booked for tonight’s show, which is a part of more brand crossover that the company has planned. The major promotion was planned as part of the effort to beat AEW Dynamite tonight.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Spoiler on a Return Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly scheduled for tonight’s RAW from Oklahoma City. We noted earlier how there was recent talk of JBL possibly appearing at the next few RAW episodes in some capacity. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that JBL is booked for tonight’s RAW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Austin Theory To Cash In Money In the Bank for the WWE NXT Title?
Austin Theory is teasing that he may cash in his Money In the Bank contract for the WWE NXT Title. Tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT was headlined by Kevin Owens hosting a special edition of The KO Show, featuring the Halloween Havoc main event competitors – Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker.
wrestlingheadlines.com
First Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
The first match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley next Monday. This will be a non-title match, but could lead to another title shot for Bayley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,734 tickets and there are 490 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis –...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Topeka, Kansas 10/16/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:. Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory (with a Stunner) Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth (in 3 minutes) Mustafa Ali defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after Otis was ejected from ringside. Dolph...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Another WWE Superstar to Switch Brands for Storyline with WWE Legend?
It looks like WWE Hall of Famer JBL is returning to TV after he was teased in a storyline with Happy Baron Corbin last month. A new report from PWInsider notes that there was recent talk of JBL being at the next few RAW episodes, in some capacity but the exact role is unknown.
