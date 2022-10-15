Made in Oakland at Côte West celebrates local makers and showcases our diverse community of artists, artisans and craftspeople. Discover the talented people based in the Oakland area and shop their wares, just in time for the holidays. The event is free to attend and open to the public. You can purchase flights of wine for $20/person or grab a bottle with no corkage fee or a glass to enjoy while you shop. Kids & dogs are welcome!

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO