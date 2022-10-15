Read full article on original website
Former WWE Tag Team to Debut on Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Show, Jacques Rougeau Students In Action, More
Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debuts of former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz, also known as The Singh Brothers. They were released from WWE on June 25, 2021, and will face The Gunn Club tonight. Elevation tonight will also see several students of the legendary Jacques Rougeau in action.
Sasha Banks to Face Off with WWE Hall of Famer on Nikki Bella’s New USA Network Show, Trailer Released
USA Network’s “Barmageddon” game show series will premiere on Monday, December 5. The show will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. The USA Network website article notes that the show will premiere at 9pm ET, but that appears to be an error as RAW airs from 8-11pm ET every Monday night.
Willie Mack On Why He Decided To Not Re-Sign With IMPACT
Former IMPACT X-Division champion Willie Mack recently joined Denise Salcedo for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on not re-signing with IMPACT, and how he is just looking to make the most amount of money he can and be seen by the most promotions as possible. Highlights from the interview are below.
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Thinks John Cena Is The Greatest WWE Star Of All Time
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on John Cena during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer noted that John Cena is the single greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Angle has a simple reason as to why he believes this. “[John] Cena, greatest WWE...
The Rock on Discussing a Possible WWE Director Role with Nick Khan, a Possible WWE Takeover
WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently spoke with David George-Cosh of BNN Bloomberg and commented on a potential WWE sale following the recent management shake-up, which saw the retirement of former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon being named Chairwoman & Co-CEO, with Nick Khan also named Co-CEO.
EC3 Explains How His Original Vision For Control Your Narrative Got Lost
Pro-wrestling star and former multi-time champion EC3 recently spoke with Bill Prichard from WrestleZone about a wide range of topics including how his original concept for Control Your Narrative (CYN) got lost due to outside forces, and how his rebrand will be more in line with what he originally wanted to do. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Erick Redbeard Shares What WWE Originally Wanted Him To Have In His Pet Cage
Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston recently conducted an interview with Erick Redbeard, where the duo discussed a number of different topics. Highlights are below. Not being ready for his story to stop in WWE when he got released:. “I wasn’t ready for my story to stop on that adventure....
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 10/21/2022
The October 21 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
MJF Names WWE Star He Loves, Talks His Wrestling Goals
MJF appeared on the Notsam Wrestling podcast this week to talk about AEW and more. Here are the highlights:. “I love Happy Corbin. I just think it’s mutual respect. Like I said, and I’ve said it in interviews constantly, if you are not watching every product out there available, then you can’t be the best version of yourself and then you won’t make the most amount of money. Corbin is a guy that understands that. So he watched my product. He saw me. I watched his product. I saw him, and we both went. Yep. That guy gets it. It’s just that simple.”
Backstage Notes on Cameron Grimes Working More WWE Main Roster Dates
WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes is expected to work more main roster dates in the near future. As noted, Grimes appeared on last night’s RAW to recruit Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to face The Schism on tonight’s Halloween Havoc edition of NXT. Grimes also wrestled Akira Tozawa in a pre-RAW WWE Main Event match (spoilers here) to air later this week.
Shawn Michaels Says The WWE PC Has A Number Of Different Coaches From Different Eras Who Teach Different Styles
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Comicbook.com to discuss a number of different topics, which included the Heartbreak Kid hyping up this Saturday’s Halloween Havoc premium live event, and breaking down the way WWE coaches teach at the Performance Center. Highlights from the interview are below.
Eric Bischoff Recalls Raven Not Having a Better Backstory After Debuting In WCW
Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on how Raven would have benefitted from having some additional context when he first joined WCW during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. Bischoff said he was putting heat on himself for not creating a better backstory for Raven:. “That was actually me...
Backstage Talk on WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Tonight
The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will go head-to-head with the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight. WWE went into the week with a major round of promotion for NXT, which actually began on last week’s SmackDown, and continued on RAW last night. WWE has several main roster Superstars booked for tonight’s show, which is a part of more brand crossover that the company has planned. The major promotion was planned as part of the effort to beat AEW Dynamite tonight.
Jessie Jones talks WOW – Women of Wrestling’s Return on VIACOM, Credits AJ Lee Mendez for Women’s Revolution, more
Guest: WOW – Women of Wrestling Superhero Jessie Jones. She’s the Southern Belle who seeks to Make Wrestling Great Again! The uncrowned WOW – Women of Wrestling Tag Team Champion Jessie Jones joins us for the first time in over six years to discuss the rise of WOW, her learning under the vast learning trees of Tracy Smothers and Selina Majors, AJ Lee Mendez’s impact on women’s wrestling, and so much more!
Another WWE Superstar to Switch Brands for Storyline with WWE Legend?
It looks like WWE Hall of Famer JBL is returning to TV after he was teased in a storyline with Happy Baron Corbin last month. A new report from PWInsider notes that there was recent talk of JBL being at the next few RAW episodes, in some capacity but the exact role is unknown.
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Host and Co-Host Revealed, Updated Card for Saturday
The host and co-host for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc have been revealed. It was announced on tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home show that SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will return to Halloween Havoc as the host. Shotzi promised to go balls-to-the-wall on Saturday night, and to make Halloween Havoc the most terrifying extravaganza in NXT history.
Bret Hart Wishes He Could Have Worked With Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio, Calls Mysterio One Of The Best Ever
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where The Hitman answered a number of pro-wrestling-related questions, including his thoughts on Brock Lesnar and lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio, two stars he believes are much more professional than Goldberg. Highlights from the signing are below.
