Bayley Hilariously Argues With Child During WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
Bayley is going as far as she can with her heel gimmick. Since making her comeback to WWE at SummerSlam, Bayley has been classified as a heel by the company. As a result, this had led to her having multiple altercations with fans, and it happened again on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a Sioux City, Iowa house show.
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
Kevin Nash Doesn’t Believe Triple H Will Go Into The WWE Hall Of Fame On His Own
There’s little that Triple H hasn’t accomplished in the world of professional wrestling, rising to prominence as a wealthy blueblood and evolving into The Game who’d go on to win multiple World Championships, earning his place in the WWE Hall of Fame. He’s also conquered the corporate world, working backstage as a WWE Executive for years, and in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, he now has complete creative control as Chief Content Officer.
Rosa Mendes Comments On Her ‘Degrading’ & ‘Distasteful’ WWE Gimmick
Rosa Mendes wasn’t a fan of her old WWE gimmick. Back in 2010 on an edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Rose Mendes made an attempt to become a part of LayCool, who was composed of Layla and Michelle McCool. Instead of embracing her, the heel duo turned down the offer from Mendes, however, that didn’t stop Rosa Mendes from trying further to get into the group, even using creative tactics in an attempt to get their acceptance.
What Really Happened During Backstage Fight Between Brock Lesnar & Chris Jericho?
Brock Lesnar is notoriously a difficult man to work with, with numerous stories having surfaced of varying backstage fiascos. Even as recently as this past July, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ is reported to have walked out of a SmackDown broadcast mere hours before it went on-air upon learning of Vince McMahon’s retirement.
AEW Rampage Ratings – October 14th, 2022
The October 14th episode of AEW Rampage featured a number of debuting and returning stars. Not only did Stu Grayson, who was released from AEW in May, rejoin the Dark Order during a backstage segment, Maria Kanellis and The Kingdom debuted following the main event. Meanwhile, Dalton Castle confronted ROH Champion Chris Jericho to set up a title match for Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
“It Was Trash” – EC3 Blasts Vince McMahon Over Booking Of Main Roster Run
When former TNA standout EC3 re-signed with WWE in 2018, many fans were certain that this run would be far superior to his previous run as game show era NXT’s Derrick Bateman. The star seemed everything that then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could want after reinventing himself following his previous release in 2013. He boasts an impressive physique, and he’s incredibly skilled when it comes to controlling a microphone.
WWE “Determined” For NXT To Beat AEW In First Head-To-Head In 18 Months
On October 18th NXT will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite for the first time since the end of the so-called ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ on April 7th 2021. The two shows had been competing directly in the television schedule since October 2019 when AEW launched Dynamite. However, the competition came to an end when NXT moved to Tuesday nights on April 13th 2021.
WWE SmackDown Ratings – October 14th, 2022
Anticipation was in the air ahead of the October 14th episode of WWE SmackDown as it was set to feature the first appearance of Bray Wyatt following his stunning return at Extreme Rules. After making a grand entrance and cutting an emotional promo to the New Orleans crowd, Wyatt was interrupted by the masked version of himself appearing on the Titantron. According to a report from Fightful Select, the mask is known internally as an Uncle Howdy mask, and it remains to be seen what happens with the rumored Wyatt 6 faction following this appearance.
Monday Night Raw Ratings – October 17th 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the October 17th episode of Monday Night Raw pulled in 1,803,000 viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. This is a slight decrease on the previous week where the red brand drew 1,824,000 viewers with a 0.55 rating in the aforementioned...
Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Shock WWE NXT Return At The Behest Of Injured Star
When Shinsuke Nakamura first debuted in WWE NXT in 2016, he impressed in a match against Sami Zayn at TakeOver: Dallas as part of WrestleMania 32 weekend. He went on to become a two-time NXT Champion, defeating Samoa Joe both times to win the title in 2017. He would be called up to the main roster one year after his NXT debut, appearing on the first episode of SmackDown following WrestleMania 33.
Ric Flair Says Potential WrestleMania Clash Will Be As Big As Legendary Dwayne Johnson Match
WrestleMania has been home to some of the biggest matches in WWE history and Ric Flair has predicted that it could now play host to a match to top many of the greats. The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled three times at WrestleMania. In their first encounter at WrestleMania 15 Austin defeated Rock to win the WWE Championship while in the final match between the pair at WrestleMania 19 Rock finally pinned the Texas Rattlesnake. Although unknown to most at the time, that match proved to be the last of Austin’s full-time career.
What Is Roman Reigns’ Latest WWE Schedule?
Having reigned as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for close to 800 days, Roman Reigns is now at the peak of his legendary WWE career. ‘The Tribal Chief’ is now unquestionably one of the top performers in WWE history but as his popularity grows, his WWE schedule decreases.
Details On Who Will Be Leading Tonight’s WWE Raw With Triple H Out
In the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE, Triple H was named both Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and head of WWE Creative. His title was recently upgraded to Chief Content Officer, and he is now the final word when it comes to the running of both Raw and SmackDown. As such, his presence at television tapings every week is of great importance.
Juice Robinson Details How Jon Moxley Match Came About
Former NJPW star Juice Robinson made his All Elite Wrestling debut vs. Jon Moxley on the September 28th broadcast of AEW Dynamite, wrestling three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a World Championship Eliminator match. Though he came up short vs. Mox, ‘Rock Hard’ Robinson impressed many, AEW officials included.
Erick Rowan Reveals Why He Believes WWE Split Him And Daniel Bryan
Former WWE star Erick Rowan recently spoke about his pairing with Daniel Bryan. During Bryan’s run as an eco-friendly heel on SmackDown, Rowan served as his intimidating muscle. The giant superstar even played a part during Bryan’s WWE Championship defense against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. The two...
“Mental Disabilities Don’t Define Us” – MJF Breaks Character With Heartwarming Message
Returning to All Elite Wrestling at All Out, MJF is seemingly on the verge of the pinnacle of his career. He holds an AEW World Championship opportunity for whenever and wherever he pleases, with reports suggesting he may be challenging current and three-time champion Jon Moxley at Full Gear on November 19th.
Dwayne Johnson Recalls What Vince McMahon Told Him Before Panned Babyface Run
Long before taking WWE and Hollywood by storm, Dwayne Johnson was a young upstart in the professional wrestling business, making his WWE debut at Survivor Series in 1996 under the name Rocky Maivia in tribute to his father Rocky Johnson and his grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia. The first third generation star to enter the company, Johnson debuted in the role of a smiling babyface, teaming with Jake Roberts, Marc Mero, and The Stalker to defeat the team of Crush, Goldust, Jerry Lawler, and Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Maivia emerged victorious as the sole survivor of the match.
Dave Meltzer Claims WWE Superstars Were “Held Hostage” Following Crown Jewel 2019
While WWE Crown Jewel 2019 hosted matches featuring Brock Lesnar, Tyson Fury and Bray Wyatt, and appearances from Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, the show is perhaps best remembered for what took place when the in-ring action was over. More than 200 WWE personnel were left stranded on an aeroplane...
More Details On Chris Jericho’s New AEW Deal Revealed
On October 18th it was announced that Chris Jericho had signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling. The official press release stated that Jericho had put pen to paper on a new deal which would see him stay with the company until December 2025 while taking on an expanded role as a producer and creative advisor.
