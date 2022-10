Ready to “shred the gnar?” After months of teasing a #HighSurfAdvisory, SeaWorld Orlando has announced the parks seventh roller coaster, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, scheduled to open next spring. The first-of-its kind “Surf Coaster” from Swiss ride designers Bolliger & Mabillard, Pipeline takes its inspiration from the power...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO