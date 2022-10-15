The eyes and ears of three very different bars tell us about their normal—and not-so-normal—nights on the job. Denver is a drinking city. Part of that is thanks to its well-earned reputation for craft beer—there are more than 100 breweries in the metro area alone. Yet over the past decade or so, the Mile High City has also started to make its name with distilleries and world-class bars. Few know that better than those who are the face of the city’s cocktail bars, late-night spots and live music clubs.

