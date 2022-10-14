Read full article on original website
MedicineNet.com
selegiline
Drug Class: Antiparkinson Agents, MAO Type B Inhibitors. Selegiline is a medication used in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, a movement disorder caused by the degeneration of nerve cells (neurons) in certain regions of the brain. Selegiline is used as an adjunct in patients treated with levodopa/carbidopa, whose response...
triamterene
Triamterene is a medication used in the management and treatment of fluid retention and swelling (edema) associated with various conditions including heart failure, liver or kidney disease, and edema induced by certain medications. Triamterene may be used alone or with other diuretics such as hydrochlorothiazide, either to enhance their diuretic...
How Much Sleep You Need for Good Health
As men and women enter their golden years, those who regularly fail to get a good night's sleep face a higher risk for developing not one but two serious chronic illnesses at the same time, new research shows. Researchers from France, Finland and United Kingdom tracked the self-reported sleep routines...
