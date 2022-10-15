ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck

PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

