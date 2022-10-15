Black Midi is a force of nature. This much was indisputably proven on their 2022 hurricane of a record Hellfire. The genre-blending experimentalists pushed their avant-rock to new heights, edges, and breaking points, resulting in one of the most exhilaratingly frenetic albums in recent memory. Their mosh-friendly hyper-speed jazz-rock is reminiscent of early BADBADNOTGOOD, while their punchy, angular cadence and occasional post-punk melancholia evoke influences from Primus to Elliot Smith, with more than a handful of stops in between. Black Midi has also made a name for themselves as being one of the best live rock bands currently touring, not only translating the cacophonous chaos and hair-raising intensity of their records to the stage, but turning it up a few notches as well. I am delighted to report that this was once again the case at Thalia Hall.

