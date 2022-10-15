Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a rowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Review: Cuarteto Latinoamericano Plays a Wide Variety of Styles from South of Rio Bravo
Cuarteto Latinoamericano gave a lively performance at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston on Saturday night. Part of the Music Institute of Chicago’s 2022-23 concert season, this ensemble from Mexico City has specialized in performing music by Latin American composers for 40 years. While not perfect, the performance made for an enjoyable evening.
thefocus.news
RIP Marty Sammon: Death of pianist at 45 rocks Chicago blues community
Chicago’s beloved blues pianist Marty Sammon has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45, his sudden death happening just one day after he celebrated his birthday. Sammon was best known for providing the keys for Phil Guy and Otis Rush, and more recently, Phil’s older brother and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Buddy Guy.
24hip-hop.com
Exclusive interview with Rising Chicago artist BossMan Gino
Today we sit down with Chicago recording artist “BossMan Gino” to discuss about his latest single, upcoming projects, and more in-depth convo behind the music. First off, let’s take a dive into this year and what’s come to fruition already. 1.) Q: What is your name...
Review: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Brings the Gizzverse to Radius
Guest review by Patrick Daul. Since tickets for this show first went on sale in late 2019, much has happened in the world of King Gizzard in the Lizard Wizard, and not just touring postponements. During the pandemic era alone, this Melbourne sextet has released seven studio albums, with another one coming later this month. To call this band “prolific” would be an understatement bordering on counterfactual. They have released 23 albums in a decade, a figure that doesn’t factor in the numerous live albums, side projects, compilations, and expansive bootlegging apparatus that makes up what fans lovingly refer to as “The Gizzverse.”
CHICAGO READER
A brisket and an Italian beef merge, music, and more
Monday Night Foodball at Kedzie Inn (4100 N. Kedzie) tonight highlights the skills of chef Jake Schneider as he provides a menu from Schneider Provisions, his pop-up “old-world delicatessen, with a modern purpose.” Schneider will be putting together hot sandwich favorites—turkey on rye, corned beef and mustard, and more—using bread from North Shore Kosher Bakery, and adding his own family flair with dishes like his grandmother Eunice’s brisket dunked in Italian beef jus. Check out Reader senior writer Mike Sula’s preview for more information about preordering; walk-in service will be available starting at 5 PM.
Chicago magazine
Where Chicago’s White Population Has Grown
The story of Chicago’s post-World War II white flight is well known. In 1950, almost every neighborhood outside the South Side Black Belt was more than 90 percent white. Within twenty years, neighborhoods such as East Garfield Park and Greater Grand Crossing were 90 percent Black. Since the 1990s,...
Interview: Man and Moon—Trans Identity, Transitions and Outer Space Explored
Playwright Siena Marilyn Ledger and director Hayley Procacci have produced a new play, Man and Moon, which premieres at Madison Street Theater in Oak Park on October 21 and will run through November 13. The play is set in an oncology unit and is a dialog between a transitioning transgender man named Aaron (played by Peter Danger Wilde) and 12-year-old youth Luna (played by Clare Wols).
thechicagogenius.com
Experts Warn Mariano’s Purchasing Jewel Could Put Too Much Strain on City’s Jazz Trio Population
CHICAGO — With grocery giant Kroger exploring purchasing its competitor, Albertsons, it seems likely that Kroger-owned Mariano’s will soon own Jewel-Osco. If the deal goes through, experts warn that we’re likely to see bougie changes to Jewel stores, putting even more strain on Chicago’s already stretched thin jazz trio population.
Review: Patrick Dupre Quigley Entertains at Music of the Baroque’s Baroque Heroes Concert
An entertaining evening is virtually guaranteed whenever Patrick Dupre Quigley visits Chicago to conduct the Music of the Baroque orchestra. This was again the case this week when he was back in town, leading the players on a program titled Baroque Heroes at Skokie’s North Shore Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday and at the Harris Theater on Tuesday. At this event, Quigley earned MOB’s Visiting Conductor Medal.
WGNtv.com
The List: Things that change when Robin calls in sick, according to Larry and Paul
CHICAGO — WGN Morning News’ Larry Potash and Paul Konrad share a list of things that change on the show when Robin Baumgarten calls in sick. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'
Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
Review: Black Midi Demolishes Thalia Hall
Black Midi is a force of nature. This much was indisputably proven on their 2022 hurricane of a record Hellfire. The genre-blending experimentalists pushed their avant-rock to new heights, edges, and breaking points, resulting in one of the most exhilaratingly frenetic albums in recent memory. Their mosh-friendly hyper-speed jazz-rock is reminiscent of early BADBADNOTGOOD, while their punchy, angular cadence and occasional post-punk melancholia evoke influences from Primus to Elliot Smith, with more than a handful of stops in between. Black Midi has also made a name for themselves as being one of the best live rock bands currently touring, not only translating the cacophonous chaos and hair-raising intensity of their records to the stage, but turning it up a few notches as well. I am delighted to report that this was once again the case at Thalia Hall.
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
ComEd hosting career fair Tuesday at United Center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd is welcoming more than 2,000 students to the United Center on Tuesday to learn about careers in clean energy.The career day event is meant to encourage high school students to consider jobs in the energy sector.The event will feature interactive exhibits, college representatives, scholarship information, and a look at growing positions with the company.ComEd hopes the career day will ensure future workers to take over the new clean energy jobs in the pipeline.
Momentum Coffee Opening in Englewood and North Lawndale
This will double the company's number of locations in Chicago
Inside the Haunted Congress Hotel in Chicago
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay not only in Illinois but anywhere. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because...
Stan’s Donuts and Coffee Opening Four Sites in Mariano’s
Three sites will be full-service stores, while the last will be a donut shop
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/13 and Beyond
We’re halfway through the scariest, spookiest month of the year! But don’t fret, there’s still plenty of time to stuff all the fun Halloween events in the next few weeks. There are tons of great shows, movies, markets, and more going on so you won’t have to look far and wide for something amazingly fun to do this weekend!
101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago
An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
Third Coast Review
Chicago, IL
362
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT
Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0