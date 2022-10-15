Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
No. 1 Tar Heels, Bacot headline preseason ACC picks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Top-ranked North Carolina is the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot is the preseason pick for league player of the year. The Tar Heels received 90 of 101 first-place votes in the poll released Tuesday from media members...
NC State's Keatts hopes staff, roster changes spark surge
RALEIGH, N.C. — Kevin Keatts knew things had to change for his sixth season at North Carolina State. The Wolfpack’s last NCAA Tournament trip came in his debut season in Raleigh. And last year marked the worst record of his head coaching career, a perilous trajectory that has put his long-term future in question in Raleigh.
Holliday: Heels 6-1 after beating Duke by inches
Replay officials spent some long minutes reviewing Antoine Green’s game winning touchdown catch against Duke. Yes, he clearly was in bounds when he caught the ball, but did he step on the white line of the end zone boundary while coming back to make the catch? It looked to me like a few blades of green grass alongside Green’s left foot were all that separated the Tar Heels from a call of incomplete pass.
No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players
DURHAM, N.C. — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there's a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of early NBA departures from last year's Final Four team, including No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero.
No. 1 Tar Heels chasing final step after NCAA title-game run
One month of inspired play changed everything about how people remember Hubert Davis' first season at the helm of North Carolina. It's also the reason why the Tar Heels open this year as the nation's No. 1-ranked team. The Tar Heels went from being a bubble team in February marked...
Coach K named 2022 Heisman Humanitarian
New York — The Heisman Trophy Trust is proud to announce that former Duke University Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski will receive the 2022 Heisman Humanitarian Award presented by the Heisman Trophy Trust. Krzyzewski, whose Emily K Center annually serves up to 2,000 students from K-through-12 in the Durham,...
Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. The statement Tuesday by Alan and Elise Thompson also confirmed...
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
Wake schools releases second draft of student assignment plan
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County School System plans to add three new schools to the 2023-24 student assignment plan, according to the second draft of the assignment plan released Tuesday. The draft assignment plan affects 50 schools of the school system’s nearly 200 schools, enrolling roughly 51,000 of...
Report: Triangle economy is sizzling, ranking as 4th fastest-growing metro in U.S.
RALEIGH – If you are under the impression the Research Triangle region is growing at a remarkable rate then you are spot on -the Triangle ranks fourth for the fastest-growing local among the nation’s top 50 most populous extended metropolitan areas. That’s according to a new report from...
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
Tractor-trailer carrying live fish spills on I-95 north of Fayetteville
GODWIN, N.C. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and spilled live fish on Tuesday closed northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County. The crash occurred before 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road, near Godwin and north of Fayetteville. The truck was carrying thousands of pounds of...
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
'She was not with us anymore': Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. — Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
North Carolina lawmakers call for changes to state gun laws after Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gun reform advocate Alicia Taylor Campbell brings the same pair of battered running shoes to every event. The shoes are the last pair of shoes her son Ahmad Campbell wore the night he was murdered on Oct. 2, 2016. On Tuesday, Alicia Campbell was one of...
Men taken to hospital after shooting at north Raleigh apartment
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two men were injured Monday in a shooting at a north Raleigh apartment. Before 4:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 6200 block of Shanda Drive. Both men were taken to the hospital. One was seriously injured, and the other had non-life-threatening...
Durham homeowner left with dilemma after tree falls through 100-year-old house
DURHAM, N.C. — When Hurricane Ian made its way through the Triangle, it took down part of a large oak tree in the Trinity Park neighborhood. Half of the tree went through the roof of a 100-year-old home there, and now the homeowner is trying to figure out whether to restore or rebuild.
Pullen Park's Holiday Express returns for first time since 2019
RALEIGH, N.C. — Pullen Park's popular Holiday Express is returning after a two-year hiatus. The popular, family-friendly event, which can sell out thousands of tickets in under an hour, didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID-19. Then, in 2021, there weren't enough staff to host the event. The...
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0