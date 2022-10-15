ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander, NY

Trojans now 6-0 after 32-0 win

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

After six football games, the Alexander Trojans remain undefeated with a win Friday against Midlakes 32-0.

Tyler Marino started at QB for the Trojans and opened the scoring when he hit Benny Merrill on a 20-yard play-action pass down the middle.

In the 2nd quarter, Marino found Merrill again on a 20-yard TD catch.

Marino then scored on defense with an interception, taking the ball 90-yards downfield for the TD. It was his second pick-six in two weeks.

In the second half, the Trojans took the opening kickoff and on the first set of downs, Trenton Woods found Merrill on a 55-yard TD pass. Late in the third quarter, Woods scrambled in for a TD run from 4 yards out.

Behind a stout line of Cristian Kissell, Jaden Snyder, Connor Thompson, Dom Kwiatek, Cole Dean, and Dylan Pohl, running back Ricky Townley became the Trojan's first 100-yard rusher in a game this season, running for 114 yards on 16 carries.  Kaden Lyons gained 73 yards on seven carries.

Defensively, Mason Bump and Ricky Townley each had 6 tackles and Townley forced a fumble.

The Trojans are home next week against Cal-Mum.

Genesee County, NY
The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

