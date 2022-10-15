Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Read full article on original website
Michael Russo
3d ago
people are dirtbags looking for any way to make money without working. losers
Reply(1)
23
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
WCVB
Police officer in Massachusetts stabbed while performing wellness check
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Leominster police officer will be off the job for several weeks after he was stabbed while responding to a wellness check in the Massachusetts city, according to the police chief. Chief Aaron Kennedy said the attack happened at about 10:50 a.m. Monday at 124 Water...
Grafton police warn residents their credit card info may have been stolen by ‘skimming’ device
Grafton police are warning residents that their credit card information may have been stolen after police found a “skimming” device on a local store’s card processor. According to a statement by the police department, the skimming device was placed over the credit card processor at a Koopman Lumber store. Skimming devices are designed to fit over the existing pay pad and force customers to swipe their card, where criminals can then copy and steal the card’s information.
mynbc5.com
State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck
PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Additional Magazine After Responding to a Call for a Person with a Gun in Dorchester
At about 8:15 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Gary Whynter, 30, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following their response to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 157 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed and stopped a male matching the given description at which time they performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a defaced serial number from the suspect’s waistband area. As the suspect was being secured, officers also recovered a loaded magazine from inside his left front pants pocket.
What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?
Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
Attorney general’s office trying to get back $15 million spent on pandemic masks that never arrived
Massachusetts ultimately received the hand sanitizer it ordered, as well as an $18,000 “donation” from the company. After receiving more than $15 million to supply Massachusetts with masks at the start of the pandemic, a company allegedly bought the masks with state funds and never delivered them, according to the attorney general’s office.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer accused of planning and participating in “Unite the Right” rally has resigned
A Massachusetts police officer accused of planning and participating in a troubling rally has resigned from his position as patrol officer and is no longer employed by the police force he was working for. According to Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert Rufo Jr., John Donnelly submitted a letter of...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island couple indicted after officials seize 37 guns, 223 magazines, body armor, hundreds of rounds of ammo
PROVIDENCE, RI – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety Steven Paré, and Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements, Jr., announced Tuesday that the Statewide Grand Jury has returned indictments charging a West Warwick couple with multiple felony counts stemming from a joint investigation into alleged firearms trafficking and ghost gun manufacturing.
fallriverreporter.com
Man who violently robbed two elderly women on consecutive days sentenced to prison in Fall River court
A 44-year-old Massachusetts man who violently robbed two elderly women on consecutive days in April of 2019 was sentenced to state prison last week, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Miguel Brasil, of New Bedford, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with...
local21news.com
Massachusetts students being 'hijacked' from parents over gender identity, attorney argues
LUDLOW, Mass. (TND) — The attorney of parents suing officials in a Massachusetts school district argued to a federal judge Monday that her clients' right to raise their children as they see fit was being "hijacked," according to a report. In April, four parents filed a lawsuit in federal...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire doctors see rise in respiratory viruses in children
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospitals are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses in children. Doctors said the dominant virus is RSV, or the respiratory syncytial virus. They said it's most dangerous for children who are 1 year old or younger. RSV causes airways to become inflamed and clogged...
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
Somerset Police Fall Safety Tips Post Called ‘Sexist’ and ‘Victim Blaming’
Somerset Police caused a stir Sunday morning with a Facebook post meant to warn women about the dangers of it getting darker earlier, but instead had commenters calling the post “sexist” and “victim blaming.”. The post, which went up at 8:33 a.m. on October 16, had the...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Police seeking public’s help find missing teenage girl
“Chief James Donovan reports that the Raynham Police Department is seeking the public’s help with locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Colleen Weaver, age 16, of Raynham, was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and is believed to have left home around that time. She was reported missing by a family member from the area of Orchard and King Streets.
capecod.com
Falmouth Police, Sheriff’s office able to get suicidal male to hospital for help
FALMOUTH – At approximately 7:30 PM Sunday night, the Falmouth Police Department requested K-9 assistance from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) to help locate a suicidal, combative male party whom a family member advised had PTSD and displayed erratic and threatening behavior. BCSO Sergeant Jason Bernardo and...
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
Yuck! It’s Illegal in MA to Sell This Personal Item, Serious Fine or Jail Time
You may remember from previous posts that Massachusetts basically has a law for everything. Some of these laws really don't make a whole lot of sense as they are very outdated or they never seemed logical to begin with, yet they are technically still on the books (check out these 31 strange Massachusetts laws, you'll be entertained for sure).
Striking truckers from Houston-based Sysco arrested after blocking plant exits
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Striking truckers used tractor-trailers to block the exits at New England's largest wholesale food distributor Monday and prevented some workers from leaving, resulting in as many as 20 arrests, police said.More than 400 Teamster union members arrived at the Sysco facility in Plympton, Massachusetts, in the early morning and stopped about 100 employees from leaving, Police Chief Matthew Ahl said in a statement.Police spent two hours negotiating with picketers."After the attempted negotiation to move union members out of the roadway to create a safe passable environment, unfortunately we had to respond by removing members of the crowd...
fallriverreporter.com
Two separate busts by Massachusetts State Police nets 30,000 doses of fentanyl, 27,480 bags of fentanyl/heroin
Two busts by the Massachusetts State Police have netted big quantities of fentanyl and heroin. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant on Miller Street that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
Abington Paving Firm Owner Gets Prison Time for Tax Evasion
ABINGTON — The owner of an Abington paving company will spend one year in prison and pay nearly $785,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Monday on federal tax evasion charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Weymouth resident Robert Brainard, 52, was sentenced to one year and one...
Comments / 9