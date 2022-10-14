Read full article on original website
US Treasury Sanctions Russian Military Technology Procurement Network In Coordination With Law Enforcement Action
Today, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated a Russian network that procured military and sensitive dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and supplied them to Russian end-users. Those...
Interest Builds In Dubai And DIFC From US Institutions During Worldwide Gathering Of Financial Leaders
His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC led delegation to US. Coincided with global gathering of world and finance leaders at the IMF and IIF Annual Member Meetings in Washington, where DIFC was region’s only sponsor. DIFC highlighted Dubai’s Progress on Digitisation, advancing city’s reputation as global hub for...
US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Statement On FDIC And Federal Reserve Board ANPR On Resolution-Related Resource Requirements For Large Banking Organizations
Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today issued the following statement at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) board meeting:. I support the FDIC's joint issuance with the Federal Reserve of this Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) on resolution-related resource requirements for large banking organizations. The time...
Securities Commission Malaysia Signs Supervisory Cooperation MMoU At Global Regulators Meeting
The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) signed the IOSCO Asia Pacific Regional Committee’s (APRC) Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding for Supervisory Cooperation (Supervisory MMoU) at the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Annual Meetings 2022 in Morocco on 17 October 2022. Given the increasing cross-border activities in capital markets within the...
Securities Commission Malaysia: Audit Oversight Board Prohibits Ong & Wong And Its Audit Partners From Auditing For One Year
The Securities Commission Malaysia’s Audit Oversight Board (AOB) today announced that Ong & Wong Chartered Accountants (Ong & Wong) and three of its audit partners are prohibited from accepting and auditing any public interest entities (PIEs) or schedule funds for a 12-month period starting 7 September 2022. The audit partners are Ong Koon Liang (Koon Liang), Ong Kong Lai (Kong Lai) and Wong Cham Mew (Cham Mew).
Ontario Securities Commission Publishes 2021-2022 Summary Report For Investment Fund And Structured Product Issuers
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its Summary Report for Investment Fund and Structured Product Issuers for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The report is an important resource to provide investment funds and their managers with information on prospectus filings and exemptive relief applications, issues identified during continuous disclosure reviews and critical policy initiatives that impact investment funds.
Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger Regarding No-Action Relief To Korea Exchange
I support the issuance of no-action relief to Korea Exchange (“KRX”), a foreign board of trade (“FBOT”), with respect to two futures contracts on the KOSPI 200, a security index comprised of 200 Korean stocks (the “Contracts”). This no-action relief will provide assurance to...
Bank Of England Statement On End Of Gilt Market Operations
In line with its financial stability objective, the Bank of England has carried out temporary and targeted purchases of long-dated UK government bonds since 28 September. The Bank increased the maximum size of its daily auctions from £5bn to £10bn on 10 October. Index-linked government bonds were included within the temporary purchase scheme on 11 October.
Ontario Securities Commission Survey Explores Canadians Crypto Ownership And Knowledge
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today released the results of an investor survey on crypto assets that found 13% of Canadians currently own crypto assets or crypto funds. Overall, half of Canadians surveyed could accurately define crypto assets, but most lacked a working knowledge of the practical, legal and regulatory...
Mark Steward To Step Down From The UK Financial Conduct Authority
Mark Steward has announced he will be stepping down as the FCAs executive director of Enforcement and Market Oversight after seven years with the regulator. Since joining the FCA in 2015, Mark has led the delivery of some of the FCAs most complex, high-profile, and precedent-setting enforcement cases, with many notable successes against major global financial institutions and individuals. He also led the FCAs listing authority and oversight of the UKs publicly traded markets, a role in which he developed the FCAs data-led approach to market oversight. Additionally, he has been at the forefront of the FCAs anti-scam marketing campaign, Scamsmart.
New Zealand Financial Markets Authority Warns InvestNow For AML/CFT Deficiencies And Failures
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has issued a formal warning to InvestNow Saving and Investment Service Limited for failing to comply with anti-money laundering requirements, including conducting customer due diligence, and having adequate and effective processes. The FMA identified the issues with InvestNow through...
