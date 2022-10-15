Read full article on original website
Related
arkansastechnews.com
In Memoriam: Jerry Charles Young I
Jerry Charles Young I, the English bulldog who restored an Arkansas Tech University tradition that had been lost for 76 years by serving as ATU campus ambassador from 2013-22, passed away peacefully from natural causes at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. He was 9 years old. “I cannot imagine...
arkansastechnews.com
Keeny Earns Gary W. Johnston Leadership Award
Taurino Keeny is the inaugural recipient of the Major General Gary W. Johnston Leadership Award at Arkansas Tech University. Keeny received the award from Johnston’s widow, Brigadier General Amy Johnston, during a ceremony in the Doc Bryan Student Services Center Rotunda on Saturday, Oct. 15. A senior mathematics major...
Arkansas State Fair has $2 Day on Oct. 17
A state fair promotion is running all day Monday is a discount on admission and parking.
Well-known Maumelle swan ‘Romeo’ passes away
A central Arkansas community is mourning the passing of a bird known by locals as “The King of Lake Valencia”.
talkbusiness.net
5th Starbucks location working through Rogers development pipeline
A Little Rock development group is planning to kick off a new commercial project by building a fifth Starbucks location in Rogers. Gateway Plaza LIG LLC has filed a preliminary development plan with the city for technical review, signaling its intention to build a 2,300-square-foot building on 3.25 acres at the intersection of North Eighth Street and West Hudson Road (Arkansas Highway 62).
KHBS
Arkansas Lieutenant Governor debate between Frank Gilbert, Kelly Krout and Leslie Rutledge
CONWAY, Ark. — The three candidates competing to become Arkansas' lieutenant governor debated the issues in Conway. 40/29's Brandon Evans was among the panelists asking questions. Frank Gilbert (L), Kelly Krout (D), and Leslie Rutledge (R) will appear on the ballot. Arkansas PBS hosted the debate. Qualifications For Office.
theeastcountygazette.com
A Member of the Conway School Board Says “LGBTQ Community Deserve Death”.
During a school board meeting in Arkansas on Tuesday night where many anti-LGBTQ policies were adopted, a man was caught on camera declaring LGBTQ people “deserve death. A district spokesperson identified the speaker as Cal Paulson, who is referred to as a local preacher in an article by the Log Cabin Democrat newspaper of Conway, the city in which the school district is located. Paulson claims, “God gave them over to a depraved mind so that they do what they should not be doing.” A meeting attendee filmed the video, which NBC News later confirmed.”
Barbie’s Battle: Arkansas woman goes from 8 hours of chemotherapy to raising 8 kids
Barbie Jones is a central Arkansas resident that knows how to put up a fight when it comes to the big C.
fox16.com
Family Health: Arkansas woman finds blessings of motherhood after winning cancer fight
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas woman is counting her blessings in more ways than you can imagine. Barbie Jones was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma almost a decade ago. The diagnosis put her life and dreams on hold of becoming a foster parent. But the years flew...
Arkansas PBS to air, livestream debate series before Election Day
“Election 2022: Arkansas PBS Debates,” featuring 24 candidates in nine races, will livestream at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and air live on Arkansas PBS daily from October 17-21.
fox5ny.com
Hole-in-one prize winner sues after country club withdraws prize
An Arkansas golf club is being sued over not awarding a prize of a new pick-up truck that was offered if a competitor hit a hole-in-one on the 10th tee. Austin Clagett sunk a hole-in-one at the Morrilton Country Club. And expected to get the keys to a Ford F-150 courtesy a local dealership.
The 2022 Arkansas State Fair officially kicks off
The Arkansas State Fair is back up and running and opening daily at 11 a.m.
localmemphis.com
Everything Arkansas voters need to know about 2022 elections
From the historic governor race to voting on recreational marijuana, here's all of the information you'll need for the upcoming 2022 elections in Arkansas. Arkansans are set to cast their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Below, you can find everything you need to know about candidates, ballot issues, voting, and other key dates in Arkansas.
Big turn out of Garland County high school students interested in voting polls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — As midterm elections grow closer, election commissions have been working to get organized and make sure they have things ready for the big day. Part of the preparations that go into that, is making sure that they have enough poll workers. Garland County has been...
Still not enough rain in Arkansas to lift burn bans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you enjoyed the rain that many of us saw over the weekend, there's some good and bad news— The good news is that the rain did help the drought that we've been in, but that didn't do nearly enough to get us out of it.
Parent of Conway School District transgender student reacts to new district policies on transgender students
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway community voiced their reactions after new policies for Conway Public School transgender students were voted in favor of on Tuesday night. For Vicki Crockett, a parent of a transgender student in the district, the changes have been less than ideal. "I have a younger...
Residents in the Little Rock community coming together to stand up against violence
A community is coming together to stand up against violence in the city.
magnoliareporter.com
State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case
The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
Man charged with capital murder for deadly shootings in Little Rock and Benton
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man is being charged in connection to two homicides in both Benton and Little Rock. According to reports, Benton police traveled to County Oaks Apartments on Tuesday in response to a welfare check around 1:30 a.m. that same day. Authorities were sent...
Comments / 2