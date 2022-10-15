ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

In Memoriam: Jerry Charles Young I

Jerry Charles Young I, the English bulldog who restored an Arkansas Tech University tradition that had been lost for 76 years by serving as ATU campus ambassador from 2013-22, passed away peacefully from natural causes at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. He was 9 years old. “I cannot imagine...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
Keeny Earns Gary W. Johnston Leadership Award

Taurino Keeny is the inaugural recipient of the Major General Gary W. Johnston Leadership Award at Arkansas Tech University. Keeny received the award from Johnston’s widow, Brigadier General Amy Johnston, during a ceremony in the Doc Bryan Student Services Center Rotunda on Saturday, Oct. 15. A senior mathematics major...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
5th Starbucks location working through Rogers development pipeline

A Little Rock development group is planning to kick off a new commercial project by building a fifth Starbucks location in Rogers. Gateway Plaza LIG LLC has filed a preliminary development plan with the city for technical review, signaling its intention to build a 2,300-square-foot building on 3.25 acres at the intersection of North Eighth Street and West Hudson Road (Arkansas Highway 62).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
A Member of the Conway School Board Says “LGBTQ Community Deserve Death”.

During a school board meeting in Arkansas on Tuesday night where many anti-LGBTQ policies were adopted, a man was caught on camera declaring LGBTQ people “deserve death. A district spokesperson identified the speaker as Cal Paulson, who is referred to as a local preacher in an article by the Log Cabin Democrat newspaper of Conway, the city in which the school district is located. Paulson claims, “God gave them over to a depraved mind so that they do what they should not be doing.” A meeting attendee filmed the video, which NBC News later confirmed.”
CONWAY, AR
Hole-in-one prize winner sues after country club withdraws prize

An Arkansas golf club is being sued over not awarding a prize of a new pick-up truck that was offered if a competitor hit a hole-in-one on the 10th tee. Austin Clagett sunk a hole-in-one at the Morrilton Country Club. And expected to get the keys to a Ford F-150 courtesy a local dealership.
MORRILTON, AR
Everything Arkansas voters need to know about 2022 elections

From the historic governor race to voting on recreational marijuana, here's all of the information you'll need for the upcoming 2022 elections in Arkansas. Arkansans are set to cast their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Below, you can find everything you need to know about candidates, ballot issues, voting, and other key dates in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case

The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
MAGNOLIA, AR
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR

