During a school board meeting in Arkansas on Tuesday night where many anti-LGBTQ policies were adopted, a man was caught on camera declaring LGBTQ people “deserve death. A district spokesperson identified the speaker as Cal Paulson, who is referred to as a local preacher in an article by the Log Cabin Democrat newspaper of Conway, the city in which the school district is located. Paulson claims, “God gave them over to a depraved mind so that they do what they should not be doing.” A meeting attendee filmed the video, which NBC News later confirmed.”

CONWAY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO