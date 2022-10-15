Read full article on original website
Power districts merger vote scheduled for Monday
Discussions over the past two years brought about a plan that would combine Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District into one district — the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District. The next step in the proposed merger takes place at 3 p.m....
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
North Platte's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.
North Platte City Council votes to replace broken library elevator
The North Platte Public Library’s original elevator, broken for nearly a year, will be replaced following Tuesday’s City Council approval of a new one. Council members voted 8-0 to approve the $77,824 low bid by Otis Elevator of Farmington, Connecticut, to replace the elevator between the 1967 library’s first and second floors.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in North Platte, NE
North Platte will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.
Jim Paloucek: Invest in the health of our community
This election, we are presented with an opportunity to make our community better for ourselves and coming generations. North Platte citizens will decide whether to impose a half-cent city sales tax to pay for renovating and expanding the recreation center, relocating and enhancing the skate park, and refurbishing Cody Park pool.
Police arrest North Platte man after finding cocaine during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police have arrested a man on felony drug allegations after officers found cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Police said on Oct. 16 at around 1:26 p.m., officers observed a vehicle traveling at 90 mph between mile markers 177 and 179. Officers conducted a...
North Platte man sentenced to prison for 2020 shooting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been sentenced to prison for shooting a man at a North Platte trailer park in 2020. On Monday, Brayden Divine, 24, appeared for sentencing in Lincoln County District Court on one count of 2nd-degree assault. According to prosecutors, on Dec. 26, 2020, at...
Job Vigil to present program at North Platte Public Library
Telegraph reporter and columnist Job Vigil will be presenting a program at noon on Thursday at the North Platte Public Library, highlighting his book entitled “Blueberry Candles and Cactus Plants.” The book is a compilation of columns Vigil has written over the past 19 years. He will share...
Mid-Plains board to discuss signage for NPCC
The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider a bid for North Platte Community College signage at Wednesday’s regular meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at McMillen Hall, Room 213, at McCook Community College. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
High school students get hands-on with ag science at Extension center
Students from across west-central Nebraska converged on the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center on Tuesday for its Youth Science Field Day. North Platte High School and Ogallala High School participated Tuesday, while the smaller area schools will visit the facility Wednesday for various classes. Randy Saner, extension educator...
If Walls Could Talk: The History of Harvey Hospital
Gothenburg is full of buildings steeped in history and some of them have a slight edge of mystery to them. One such building is 1320 Lake Avenue, which may be a family home now but was at one time the old Harvey Hospital. Mark Peterson grew up in Gothenburg, on...
Phi Theta Kappa sponsoring Trash-A-Thon
The Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Mid-Plains Community College is sponsoring a Trash-A-Thon at 8 a.m. Oct. 22. The public is welcome to meet the group at the North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. Keep North Platte & Lincoln County Beautiful will provide vests, bags, gloves and picking tools.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 19
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Letter to the Editor: Bruns has shown leadership, vision
As the November election fast approaches, I encourage the citizens of District 42 to join me in supporting Chris Bruns and cast your vote for Chris to represent us in the Nebraska Legislature. As a colleague on the County Board of Commissioners, Chris has demonstrated great leadership and vision for...
Catholic Schools G.R.E.E.N. celebrates 20 years
Generating Resources for Educational Excellence Now is the largest single event of the year for the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust, which works year-round to generate about $600,000 for McDaid and St. Patrick schools. The event will celebrate its 20th year Saturday. Over that time it has raised $2 million....
