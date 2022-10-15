Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck
PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
Three men arrested after Syracuse double murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made two additional arrests surrounding the double murder that happened in late August. On Wednesday, August 24, Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, both dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment building on the 3100 […]
WCAX
Police: Suspect in Brandon shooting undergoing mental health crisis
BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Brandon say they arrested a 78-year-old man who was shooting a gun out his apartment window Monday evening, nearly hitting two women. Police say they responded to an apartment complex on Mulcahy Drive around 9 p.m. after getting calls about a man shooting a gun out of his apartment window.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man faces up to 35 years in prison following July shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington man is behind bars after he appeared in federal court on Monday to answer charges stemming from aJuly 2 shooting incident. Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington was charged with federal drug and firearm offenses after he was arrested for firing a gun at a bus stop on North Avenue this summer.
Barton Chronicle
Woman denies fleeing from police
NEWPORT— Vermont State Police Trooper Nathan Handy said Shannon Wrabel, 35, of Westfield sped away from him when he tried to speak with her and a passenger in her car. On October 6, Ms. Wrabel appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court and plead innocent to impeding a public officer, a felony, and eluding a law enforcement officer. She also pled innocent to a felony charge of retail theft, stemming from a different incident.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Cody Aldrich For DUI
Just after 6:00 p.m. Monday night, Vermont State Police arrested Cody Aldrich, 28, of Franklin, Vermont. Aldrichhas been charged with DUI #2 and operating with a criminally suspended drivers license. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to Rice Hill Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon...
WCAX
Vt. man faces more charges after shooting outside his apartment
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Johnson man faces federal firearms and drug trafficking charges after a shooting outside his apartment this past summer. Police arrested George Goins, 65, in June after a shooting outside his apartment complex. He was charged with shooting a neighbor in the neck. The man survived.
newstalknewengland.com
South Burlington, Vermont Man Charged With Firearm And Drug Offenses
On Monday, Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington, Vermont was charged in relation to his possession of a firearm and controlled substances. Delima, a multi-time felon, possessed over 30 grams of cocaine and discharged a firearm in Burlington on July 2, 2022. Following a brief appearance Monday, Delima was detained...
newportdispatch.com
Rutland man facing numerous charges
RUTLAND — A 33-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they attempted to locate Nathan Stevens at an address on Evergreen Ave at around 9:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, Stevens left the home and took off on foot. After a...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Trespassing charges filed on Monkton man
MONKTON — A 66-year-old man was cited following an incident in Monkton last month. On September 23, authorities say they were notified of a trespassing violation on North Pond Road at around 6:10 p.m. According to the report, John Gargano, of Monkton, entered and remained on property he was...
newportdispatch.com
Fair Haven man arrested in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 37-year-old man from Fair Haven was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Saturday. Authorities were dispatched to Cumberland Farms to check on a person possibly under the influence of drugs at around 12:00 a.m. Police say they located Randy Klinger when they arrived. Klinger was...
WCAX
2 charged in human smuggling scheme
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 2 people have been charged with attempted human smuggling into Vermont from Canada. The U.S Attorney for Vermont says seven people were detained near the Morses Line Port of Entry in Highgate this past Wednesday. Authorities charged Manuel Molina-Romero, 29, and Estefany Arreaga-Herrera with trying to...
WCAX
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 4 hours...
suncommunitynews.com
Out-of-towner jailed, charged with drug possession
AUSABLE | A Bronx man was arrested Oct. 14 when the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-87. Police allege that after they pulled over a gray 2016 Honda hatchback for speeding on the Northway in the Town of Ausable at about 2:21 p.m., they discovered that a rear-seat passenger had an unspecified amount of narcotics on his person. He was identified as 39-year-old Kareem McCrea, from the Bronx.
newportdispatch.com
DUI #2 charges after driver crashes into parked vehicles in Sheldon
SHELDON — A 28-year-old man from Franklin was arrested following an incident in Sheldon yesterday. The crash occurred on Rice Hill Road at around 6:05 p.m. According to the report, at the intersection of Rice Hill Road Cody Aldrich failed to stop his vehicle and skidded through the intersection and into the lawn of a home.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating report of car chase, gunfire in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — The Essex police department is seeking the public's help with their investigation into a car chase that resulted in a shooting on Friday night. Police say that on Friday Oct. 14, police responded to a report of a truck chasing and shooting at a car on River Road just after 7 p.m.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash with injuries on I-91 in Thetford
THETFORD — A 34-year-old man from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Thetford yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 5:00 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene and made contact with the driver, identified as Samuel Porter. According to the report, the driver...
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver crashes, runs from police in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they heard what sounded like a crash in the area of North Main Street and Crescent Street at around 2:40 a.m. While responding to the area, multiple calls came in, with witnesses stating a...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Enosburg
ENOSBURG — A 31-year-old woman from Richford was arrested for DUI following a crash in Enosburg yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Boston Post Road at around 8:50 p.m. The driver was identified as Nikki Maurer. She was assessed on scene by Enosburg Rescue and transported to Northwestern...
cnycentral.com
Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
