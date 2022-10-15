Read full article on original website
Monday ‘Dawg Bites Is Pumping The Brakes On VolMania
It is the Georgia Bulldogs’ annual bye week, and you’ve probably got things to get done that you’ve been putting off while fretting about a series of opponents over the last few weeks. We’ll let you get down to business in a moment, but first let’s take a look at what’s making news in Bulldawg Nation.
Recruiting: ‘Dawgs already rolling for ‘24.
Those who have been around this site for sometime now that we take recruiting seriously. However, we know better than to take it too seriously too far out into the future. There are several weeks between now and Signing Day 2023, much less 2024. Still, no red blooded Bulldog could...
The Winning Smart Victory Post #73: The Homecoming Edition
Up until last year, I was Podunkdawg’s plus one for going to UGA games (unless they were in Arkansas, Missouri, or Oklahoma, in which case it was a toss up between Mr. Podunkdawg or youngest Podunkpup). Since her passing, I have been on a search for the perfect plus one for me, and so far, I have only had two-three people I would even take more than once, and for various reasons, none of them have been available for every home game.
15 Thoughts Can’t Put a Price on the Upcoming Bye Week
Georgia dispatched Vandy yesterday 55 to Zip. Except for a few issues, we looked good. There are a few things to work out, but nothing that a certain defensive tackle and sophomore wide receiver returning to the fold couldn’t fix. I think. 1. So, I’ve got to ask: Has...
