The lady tigers started their first set against the bobcats slow, which caused them to bring the fight. They barely fell behind with a score of 20-25. In the second set, Mallory Bankhead took charge and did a fantastic job at the net, which led to a win 25-17. She ended the game with 12 kills, 6 blocks, and 1 ace. In set three, Belton Volleyball barely fell behind as Chaparral took the win 21-25. Senior, Charlotte Kallina, played a great game finishing with 20 assists, 4 aces, and 6 digs. Jayla Williams also produces 12 assists and continues to work well with the team’s offense. Belton came back in the fourth set as they decided this game wasn’t over yet 25-22. Outside hitter, Makaelyn Perez, had seven kills, and Paige Champlin, Belton’s libero, had 21 digs to add to the fight. Lole Reyes also came through in tonight’s game with 10 digs and an incredible save in the last set. The girls fought, but they fell short in the final set losing 7-15. Coach Moore says, “it took a lot of heart to fight through five sets of intense playing. Although it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, I’m proud of that fight.” Head coach, Krystal Yerigan, says, “I’m so proud of the fight that our team had tonight. We played in a new lineup without two ill teammates, and pulled together to push to the fifth set. Unfortunately, Chaparral handled the pressure of the final set better than we did, and we let some errors create a deficit that we couldn’t return from. This team played for each other tonight. It’s tough to come up short in the playoff race.”

BELTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO