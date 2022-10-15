Read full article on original website
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
beltontigerathletics.com
Belton Volleyball Narrowly Misses Playoffs
The lady tigers started their first set against the bobcats slow, which caused them to bring the fight. They barely fell behind with a score of 20-25. In the second set, Mallory Bankhead took charge and did a fantastic job at the net, which led to a win 25-17. She ended the game with 12 kills, 6 blocks, and 1 ace. In set three, Belton Volleyball barely fell behind as Chaparral took the win 21-25. Senior, Charlotte Kallina, played a great game finishing with 20 assists, 4 aces, and 6 digs. Jayla Williams also produces 12 assists and continues to work well with the team’s offense. Belton came back in the fourth set as they decided this game wasn’t over yet 25-22. Outside hitter, Makaelyn Perez, had seven kills, and Paige Champlin, Belton’s libero, had 21 digs to add to the fight. Lole Reyes also came through in tonight’s game with 10 digs and an incredible save in the last set. The girls fought, but they fell short in the final set losing 7-15. Coach Moore says, “it took a lot of heart to fight through five sets of intense playing. Although it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, I’m proud of that fight.” Head coach, Krystal Yerigan, says, “I’m so proud of the fight that our team had tonight. We played in a new lineup without two ill teammates, and pulled together to push to the fifth set. Unfortunately, Chaparral handled the pressure of the final set better than we did, and we let some errors create a deficit that we couldn’t return from. This team played for each other tonight. It’s tough to come up short in the playoff race.”
beltontigerathletics.com
BMS Volleyball Beats the Bearcats
The BMS Lady Tigers hosted the Lamar Bearcats on Thursday evening. The 7B team started the evening with Kinli Moffett serving. She had several aces which gave the team a lead early on. In the first set, the team did a great job of working together and making smart decisions. Our hitters, Kaydence Rowe, Emma Harvey, and Kiri Moffett played well at the net and had several hits. The first set ended quickly with a win and score of 25-6. Shelby Larson, a captain, made great passes and led the team well. The Lady Tigers were able to close the set with a score of 25-8 and win the game. The team is excited to keep the winning streak going and keep improving as they face South Belton Middle School next week.
Temple, Harker Heights face off in likely district title bout in Week 9's Game of the Week
KILLEEN, Texas — With just three weeks to play in the 2022 Texas high school football regular season, district titles will be decided in the coming weeks. That is why 6 News is heading to Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen for its Week 9 Game of the Week between the Temple Wildcats and Harker Heights Knights.
beltontigerathletics.com
SBMS Split Games with North Belton
The Tigers faced the Broncos from North Belton. The Tigers started out the gate slow giving up a TD to the Broncos going down 6-0. The Tigers responded in the 2nd Quarter with a TD pass from Aaron Hernandez to Joseph Esquivel tying the score at 6-6 going into half-time. The Tigers came out of half-time and with a great drive with TD run by Devonte Wilson, with Jayden Baun running it in for the extra point giving us the lead 13-6. The Broncos responded with a TD tying the score 13-13. Aaron Hernandez and Joseph Esquivel connected again on another TD pass giving the Tigers the lead 19-13. The Tigers defense stood tall and Nickolas Gallegos sealed the game with an interception.
beltontigerathletics.com
7th Grade Travel Itinerary vs Lamar MS 10/17/22
5:00pm – B Team Game vs Lamar MS. Approx. 6:15pm- A Team Game vs Lamar MS. Approx. 8:00pm – Both teams will head home to Belton Middle School. For Directions to Woodson Field (670 W Elm Ave, Temple, TX 76501) CLICK HERE:
fox44news.com
Lake Waco levels down 11 feet
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A typical assumption after rain falls is the drought issue becomes better. But, the City of Waco is getting closer and closer to moving to stage three of the drought contingency plan. The lake level is just over 451 feet when it should be...
KWTX
Conversations with Texas’ Superintendent of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, sat down for an exclusive interview with KWTX@4 to discuss his recent recognition as the Texas Association of School Boards’ Superintendent of the Year. Ott called the weeks-long interviewing process some of the most challenging set of questions he’s...
KWTX
Temple High School alumna named contestant on new season of ‘Love is Blind’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple High School alumna is looking for love, but without actually seeing her soulmate. Nancy Rodriguez will be featured on the new season of the Netflix series “Love is Blind” premiering this Wednesday. “For her to tell me she’s going to get married...
Beloved Killeen, Texas Daiquiri Spot Vandalized, City Wants Answers
It really saddens me that businesses in Killeen, Texas have had ridiculous situations happening to them recently. I can remember when people around here looked out for each other, but nowadays it seems like there are too many selfish people looking to wreck what they can. Just last month, a...
fox44news.com
W. Adams Avenue construction leads to closure
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The eastbound right lane on W. Adams Avenue, from the area near 7075 W. Adams Avenue to Old Waco Road, is closed for the construction of a turn lane and sidewalk. The City of Temple says this closure is expected to be in place...
dopecausewesaid.com
Hillsboro, TX Rapper J'Moris Drops His DOPE New Clip For "Being Humble"
Hillsboro, TX-based rapper and storyteller J'Moris wants it all on the fresh banger entitled "Being Humble", his first new release since 2022 full-length album "Moris Better: Loveless Confessions". "Being Humble" pulls from Moris's charismatic lyrical playbook as he waxes street philosophy over pulsing, downtempo rap beats and ample melodies produced by Anywaywell. The new single reveals the Texan wordsmith in a fresh and untouchable state of mind, ready to enjoy the journey of life to the fullest.
Stage three water conservation plan looming for Waco
The current levels at Lake Waco are the lowest they’ve been since the lake expanded back in 2003. The drought is leading to a possible stage 3 water conservation plan.
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
Lanes will be closed on W. Adams Ave beginning Oct. 18
TEMPLE, Texas — Lane closures will take place on W. Adams Ave beginning on Oct. 18. The westbound right lane will be closed between 7075 W. Adams Ave and Old Waco Road. The lanes will close to allow for the construction of a turn lane and a sidewalk. The...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)
Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
No More Fort Hood? Fort Hood in Killeen To Change Name in 2024
After Hood Junior High changed its name, now the Army base with the same name will change too, and the people of Killeen are divided by it. Shocking I know in a red state where people are obsessed with keeping the names of people who lost a war. According to...
Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
fox7austin.com
Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas
When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
Killeen hosts ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate opening of military rehab center
KILLEEN, Texas — A new health resource is coming to the City of Killeen, one that especially caters to veterans. Virtue Recovery Center is opening its doors on Friday, Oct. 21, and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening.
