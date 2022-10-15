Read full article on original website
gozags.com
WSOC Welcomes LMU Wednesday
Gonzaga (7-2-4, 2-0-2 WCC) vs. Loyola Marymount (3-3-6, 1-3-0 WCC) WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 | 7 P.M. | LUGER FIELD | SPOKANE. - Loyola Mary mount snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 home win over San Diego Saturday. - Six Lions have scored a goal this season led by...
gozags.com
Zags Ranked No. 2 in Preseason AP Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga men's basketball was ranked No. 2 in the preseason Associated Press poll, which was released Monday. North Carolina beat out the Bulldogs for the top spot. This marks the 22nd straight season GU has been ranked in the AP poll. It's the 13th consecutive year...
hoodline.com
Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers
Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mortgage rates cooling major West Coast housing markets
Mortgage rates are at their highest since 2002. Those skyrocketing rates are helping cool some of the country’s hottest housing markets. Nationwide, home prices soared 43 percent in two years. But now — in cities that had those massive spikes — prices are being slashed. The fastest...
Gonzaga student dies from injuries in accidental shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student died in the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday. The student, Colton L. Marcantel, accidentally shot himself during a social gathering at an on-campus apartment early Saturday morning. A Prayer Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday at noon in the University Chapel. Students, staff, and community members of Gonzaga are...
The Daily 10-18-22 Weather service issues more details on the weekend rain forecast
The heavy fog that persisted across the Bay Area for days has finally lifted, and Tuesday marks the start of warmer weather and sunnier skies with temperatures in the mid-80s to low 90s. But keep your jacket handy as temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend — and there's even a chance of rain.
Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose hits jackpot
A Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose is one of two jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing. The ticket, which was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, hit on all six of the numbers in Friday’s drawing, including the Mega number. A second winning ticket was sold in Florida. The winning numbers were: […]
beyondthecreek.com
Walnut Creek Planning to Close Pickleball Courts at Rudgear Park
As pickleball becomes more and more popular, so has sound and parking issues increased at Rudgear Park, home of the Walnut Creek Pickleball Club. I recently checked out the park and was surprised to see the tennis courts essentially deserted. However, I could hear a lot ping ponging nearby and as I rounded the corner, I couldn’t believe my eyes as I saw dozens upon dozens of people playing or waiting to play pickleball. To those unfamiliar with the fastest growing sport, pickleball is played on what looks like miniatures tennis courts, and is like a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton.
Another SF store closes due to retail theft
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
Food Beast
'PHOZILLA', Is This the Most Ultimate Bowl of Pho?
Pho lovers need to be put on notice about the tantalizing monstrosity that is The PHOZILLA. This ultra aggressive bowl of pho is ready and able to dominate any type of hunger and craving by way of its hefty build. Could this be the greatest bowl of pho on Earth?...
Winning lottery ticket in $494 Mega Millions game is sold in Bay Area, officials say
A San Jose lottery player matched all six numbers in the $494 Mega Millions jackpot.
7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area
Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
San Francisco Mexican restaurant Padrecito closes abruptly
One Cole Valley resident managed to get a cocktail named after herself at Padrecito.
santaclaranews.org
Anthony Becker Attacks Santa Clara News Online with Unsubstantiated Claims
Yesterday, San Jose Spotlight published an article claiming that Mayoral candidate Anthony Becker has been the subject of death threats and homophobic remarks. Becker claims that Santa Clara News Online (SCNO) is the “primary culprit” of the attacks. First and foremost, I want to say that I condemn...
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area native loses everything during Hurricane Ian
Christine Bellport grew up in Lafayette, and moved to San Carlos Beach, Florida just months before Hurricane Ian slammed through the area. She lost everything. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat spoke with the former Bay Area resident and news anchor.
SFist
First-Ever Map Depicting San Francisco Bay Is Going to Auction This Month
A map, which was scribed in Mexico on October 30, 1770, and is considered among historians to be the first map showing the San Francisco Bay, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder on October 25. San Francisco was officially founded on June 29, 1776, when colonists (surprise!) from...
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
Toys ‘R’ Us comes back to the Bay Area
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you are in luck, as Macy's stores across the Bay Area will be debuting new shops in San Francisco and San Jose on Saturday, according to a press release from Macy's.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco prepares for next big earthquake
A team of San Francisco firefighters spent Saturday morning with citizens preparing for the next big earthquake. The team was identified by green helmets and vests that read “NERT,” also known as, Neighborhood Emergency Response Teams. KTVU's James Torrez reports.
