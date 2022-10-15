Read full article on original website
Windows cannot find C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office\root\Office16\outlook.exe
If you see the Windows cannot find “C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office\root\Office16\outlook.exe” error message while opening Outlook on Windows 11/10, the solutions provided in this article will help you fix the problem. This error does not allow you to open Outlook. Apart from Outlook, this error can occur on any Microsoft Office application, like Word, Excel, etc. Hence, the solutions provided here also apply to other Office applications if they show the same error message.
How to Blur or Pixelate an Image on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you how to blur or pixelate an image on Windows 11/10. If you want to hide part of an image from the viewers, you can blur or pixelate that part, leaving the rest of the image intact. The blur effect fades that specific part into the background, bringing the rest of the image into focus (and vice versa). Pixelate effect stretches the image to a point where individual pixels become visible. Both of these photo effects work like charms to conceal specific parts in an image, such as a face or some other sensitive part or information that you don’t want to disclose to the viewer.
Disable Apps for Websites in Windows 11 using Settings, GPEDIT, REGEDIT
In Windows 11/10 OS, we have a built-in Apps for websites feature to let websites or links open in an app instead of a browser using web-to-app linking. That means if a link can be opened with, say, Microsoft To-do or Microsoft Teams, etc., then that particular app is launched directly (if installed on your system), or you’re prompted to open that link in an app instead of opening it in a browser. The feature can be pretty useful sometimes as an app could have a better and richer experience with added benefits than a browser. Therefore, Windows set the Apps for websites feature turned on automatically. But, if you don’t like this default behavior, you can disable Apps for Windows on your Windows 11 computer. For this, you can use the Settings app, Group Policy Editor, and Registry Editor options. All these native options are covered in this tutorial.
Minecraft Multiplayer not working on PC
Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world. One of the biggest reasons for its popularity is the fact that it offers users to play with their friends. Now as per the complaints from a lot, Minecraft Multiplayer is not working on their PC. When connecting to the online server, they see the following error message.
Fix 0xC03F6603 Microsoft Store error in Windows 11/10
Today we are going to look at Microsoft Store Error Code 0xC03F6603. You can face this error generally while trying to install or update games via the Microsoft Store or the Xbox game pass. This error also accompanies an error message sometimes that says, “Something went wrong on our end,” and is more observable while trying to install Sea of Thieves on Windows. So, if you’re a fan of the game and are constantly facing this error, then you would want to remediate it immediately. Let’s see what you can do to that effect.
How to find a Cell Phone Number Online?
You must have received a call from an unknown number. Some of them would be spam or promotional, and you would dismiss them. Often you would have suspected them of being someone known or a fraudulent call. In such a scenario, you try to find out more about the number. Alternatively, you would sometimes even try to get your old buddy’s phone number, who’s no longer in touch with you. In either case, finding a mobile number or fetching their number helps. If you are wondering how to find a cell phone number online, then we have covered you all!
Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002 [Fixed]
While installing Windows Update or upgrading Windows from an older version to a newer version, say from Windows 7 to Windows 10, users may experience the “Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002” error. Among the affected users, most of them saw this error while upgrading their systems from an older Windows version to a newer Windows version. Some users tried upgrading Windows using the Media Creation Tool, but the Media Creation Tool gave the same error. This article shows how to deal with the Windows Setup error 0x8009000F-0x90002. The error message is:
How to show Edge tabs when snapping on Windows 11
Snap Windows is one of the new features that Microsoft introduced in Windows 11. Snap Windows lets users arrange multiple apps on one screen so that they can manage and do multiple tasks quickly. To use the Snap Windows feature, you just have to place your mouse cursor on the Maximize button on an opened window. After doing that, Windows 11 will show you all the snap layouts available to arrange the opened apps on a single screen. You can select any of these snapped layouts to arrange your apps on your screen. In this article, we will show you how to show Edge tabs when snapping on Windows 11.
They Say Web3 Is the Future of the Internet. But How?
The jury is still out on the usability of blockchain and Web 3.
How to verify the Integrity of the Game files on PC
You can verify the integrity of the game files on Steam, Epic, GOG Galaxy, Ubisoft Connect, Origin and Rockstar Games Launcher on your Windows PC by following the procedure laid down in this post. What are game files?. Game files are very important for any computer game. The game files...
Payments tech firm Super Apps to list in U.S. via $1.1 billion SPAC deal
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Super Apps Holdings will go public in the United States through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that values the Malaysian payments technology firm at $1.1 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.
MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries crashing or freezing on PC
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, the single-player BattleTech mecha game, is a hit for its plot and theme. However, many gamers are complaining about not being able to play the game as it keeps crashing on either startup or during the gameplay. In this article, we have mentioned the solution and why this can happen. So, if MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries keeps crashing or freezing on your computer, this is a guide for you.
Cricut Design Space not working on Windows PC
A lot of users reported that Cricut Design Space is not working on their Windows computers. Sometimes, the computer specs are on the lower side and not meeting the requirements, whereas, in other cases, some of the apps’ files are corrupted. In this post, we are going to see what you can do if Cricut Design Space is not loading or displays a black screen.
Fix Packet Loss on Discord while talking or streaming
Packet loss is a very common problem that several Discord users face while talking or streaming on the platform. If you’re a Discord server administrator and use it actively among your community, then experiencing packet loss can be very cumbersome. In this article, we will be discussing a few measures you can take to fix the Discord Packet Loss problem.
Best websites to download Free Audio Books
How about traveling to college or the office and reading a book simultaneously? Well, the idea is good but quite tricky in a real-time scenario! Many of you would be book lovers out there. Whether horror, fantasy, suspicion, or poetries, every piece of literature is worth reading. However, dedicating some time daily solely to reading is quite tricky. Besides, many of you would be fond of fiction, but you would find reading boring. In either of the scenarios, Audiobooks are the ultimate rescue. You can listen to them while multitasking without being bored. If you are trying to find out more about the best websites for downloading free audiobooks, keep reading to know more!
Incompatible driver turns off Memory Integrity in Windows 11
If you see a message stating Incompatible drivers under Device Security > Core isolation in Windows Security on Windows 11/10, then this post will be able to help you. Memory integrity is one feature of Core isolation that regularly verifies the integrity of the code running those core processes to prevent any attacks from altering them.
Second Monitor is zoomed-in on Windows computer
If your Second Monitor is zoomed-in on a Windows computer, there might be something wrong with your system’s display configuration or the drivers. However, sometimes, the issue can be nothing but a glitch. In this post, we will find out which of these situations is valid in your case and how you can synchronize both displays.
How to get Free Kindle eBooks
Like a PC or a mobile phone, Kindle has enough storage space where you can fill it up with many ebooks to read during your leisure time. Most of the good books you find on Kindle may be expensive. Fortunately, there are ways to accomplish your reading goals without spending a lot; you just need to know where to go. This post will share multiple ways to help you get free Kindle eBooks.
