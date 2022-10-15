Read full article on original website
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Jeter, Swisher in New York for October baseball
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 postseason is underway, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Yankees announce ALDS Game 4 lineup
This postseason has already seen some huge upsets. Not many people had the Phillies knocking out the Paul Goldschmidt/Nolan Arenado-led Cardinals in the Wild Card Series, and even fewer had them dispatching the defending champion Braves. The 111-win Dodgers went down on the same night, as the same Padres team that upset the 101-win Mets in the Wild Card managed to shock LA by stealing Game 2 at Dodger Stadium and winning back-to-back games at Petco Park.
Yankees announce roster for ALCS against Houston
We’re hours from the start of the ALCS between New York and Houston, and the Yankees have released the 26-man roster that will take on the Astros. Here’s the group who will aim to capture New York’s first pennant since 2009:. Catchers: Jose Trevino, Kyle Higashioka (2)
SI Additional Information - Why Boone is in His Last Days as Yankee Manager
Holmes said after the game that he felt fine and was prepared to pitch if Boone had called on him. "They asked, and I said I was good to go if needed," Holmes said. "Those decisions aren’t mine." The thing is, those decisions might not be Boone’s either, at...
SI Says 2023 Yankees Will Have a Different Manager
Aaron Boone Is in His Final Days as Yankees Manager There is no way that Aaron Boone keeps his job. No matter what happens in tonight’s Game 4, or in Monday’s Game 5, if they can get that far—which is a big if based on all that unfolded last night, during and after the game. No matter if he was actually the person who made last night’s baffling bullpen decision. No matter if his options were extremely limited due to injuries (Ron Marinaccio, Scott Effross, Michael King) and abandonment (Aroldis Chapman). No matter what, the Yankees will have a different manager in 2023.
Torre’s Yankees versus Boone’s Yankees
C - J.Posada. DH - D. Strawberry, (‘96, ‘98) R. Sierra, (‘96, ‘98) C. Fielder, (‘96, ‘98) R. Rivera, (‘96, ‘98) C. Davis (‘99), D. Justice (2000), J. Conseco (2000). Pitchers. 1996 - A. Pettitte, D. Cone, G. Lloyd, D. Gooden,...
ALDS Game 5 Player of the Game: Giancarlo Stanton
Stars wins playoff games. Yeah, you can try and get by with a streak of luck led by average dudes on fire, but when it comes down to it, stars win you big games. That is exactly what Giancarlo Stanton did off the rip in the bottom of the first inning of a do-or-die ALDS Game 5 when given the opportunity to make Aaron Civale’s lack of control come back to bite him.
2022 Yankees ALDS MVP: Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole is undeniably the ace for the Yankees, and he did exactly what he’s supposed to in this division series. Cole may not have been the absolute best starter for New York this season, but he is their most talented, and the one they will always lean on when he’s needed the most. They needed the world from Cole in the ALDS, and he delivered.
ALDS Game 5 Reactions: All business after all the drama
In the grand scheme of things, the annals of baseball history will probably not remember this Division Series matchup between the Yankees and Guardians very much. It certainly had its moments, and I will still wince when I see highlights of Game 3 sometime down the road (just as I do with that 2017 Francisco Lindor slam). But it came down to one of the best pitchers of this era shoving in two starts against an underwhelming offense for two wins. Straightforward enough, right?
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/19/22
Sports Illustrated | Stephanie Apstein: The Yankees survived the ALDS, taking two must-win games to erase a 2-1 series deficit versus the Guardians. Their celebration was muted, however, since the work resumes today. The team quickly doused each other in beer and champagne without consuming much of it, before hustling out of the stadium to get on to Houston. Kyle Higashoika put it aptly, telling reporters “I’m already kind of thinking about the [next] series right now.” The Yankees are thrilled to be alive, but they understand that they have to immediately shift from celebration mode to competition mode.
ALDS Game 5: New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians
Twenty-one hours later: On with the show, this is it. Since the original Game 5 was rained out and the Yankees got an extra day, the team has decided to eschew Jameson Taillon for Nestor Cortes on short rest. The lefty wasn’t quite at his best on Friday, allowing two runs in five innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Still, we know what his ceiling is and how he can take over a game, and in one as pivotal as Game 5, it absolutely makes sense for him to be the move. Should you advance, Game 1 of a best-of-seven is the game that matters the least, so the risk of a weaker starter — like Taillon — is somewhat hedged.
Yankees 4, Guardians 2: Gerrit Cole’s dominance ushers in Game 5
When things look bleak, you look to the ace to right the ship. With a tired bullpen, New York absolutely needed Gerrit Cole to deliver, and he did so with seven innings of two-run ball. The Yankees scored early against Cal Quantrill, and it was enough to book Game 5 tomorrow back in the Bronx with a 4-2 victory.
Gerrit Cole and the elite club of recent Yankees playoff aces
The Yankees have been an October mainstay in the lives of their fans going back a quarter century. Despite not winning a World Series since 2009 (although there is still hope for the current crop of Bronx Bombers), New York has played a ton of playoff baseball in the last decade. It should be no surprise that a lot of those games have been win-or-go-home. Elimination. Do-or-die. Now-or-never. Pick your favorite phrasing.
ALDS Game 4 Reactions: Gerrit Cole saves the Yankees season
Entering Game 4 of this ALDS, there was but one truly realistic path forward for the Yankees. Sure, it was technically possible that the offense would explode after a quiet start to the playoffs, but given the lineup’s inconsistencies, it was wise not to rely on an outburst. No, in order for the Yankees to finesse winning Game 4 and leaving enough left in the tank to navigate a potential Game 5, they needed Gerrit Cole to shove last night.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/19/22
It’s Wednesday, October 19, and the Yankees season is still alive. Pushed to the brink, Gerrit Cole saved the club with seven brilliant innings on Sunday night. The team then buckled down and led wire-to-wire in Game 5, dispatching Cleveland and claiming their spot in the ALCS. Now, it’s...
MLB Playoffs: Phillies strike first in NLCS
The Yankees completed the Division Series at long last, defeating the Guardians 5-1 to secure a berth in the ALCS and a date with their postseason rivals, the Astros. That series will kick off today due to the immensely packed schedule this year on top of all of the delays that the ALDS had, but the Yankees’ victory happened to overlap with the start of the NLCS yesterday. The Phillies and the Padres were both surprise entrees into this stage of the postseason, but huge upset wins over the Braves and Dodgers respectively earned them this spot. Let’s see how they kicked off the other half’s upper bracket:
DJ LeMahieu’s importance to the Yankees
When the ALDS began, the Yankees decided to leave DJ LeMahieu off of their roster for the series. This stems from the toe injury that plagued him during the second half of the season, and it seems like the Yankees figured out the root cause and wanted to give him some time to recover from the injury.
Yankees, Guardians to begin ALDS Game 5 in rain delay
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians were scheduled to begin their win-or-go-home Game 5 of the American League Division Series at 7:07 pm ET. But as Monday afternoon turning into evening, the forecast for the night in the Bronx continued to look ominous. It wasn’t as bad as the washout that pushed Game 2 from Thursday night to Friday afternoon, but it was certainly enough to cause consternation in pregame press conferences.
The rainout’s effect on Game 5 pitching availability
After an inexplicably long delay on Monday night, Game 5 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians was postponed until Tuesday afternoon. Aside from the implications that the postponed game had for all of the people who waited until past 9:30pm ET to learn of the rainout, there was also a huge pitching impact on both teams.
The Yankees’ heart-pounding history with ALDS Game 5
The ticking of the clock moves us ever closer to the decisive Game 5 of the Yankees’ American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians. By the end of the night (weather-permitting), we will know whether or not the Yankees’ pitching staff will be game-planning for the Houston lineup in the ALCS or golf course-planning for the offseason. That’s the beauty of a winner-take-all rumble: There will be answer, and that will be that.
