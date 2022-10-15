Read full article on original website
Central Point, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Healthy Klamath is bringing fitness legend, Todd Durkin, to Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS Ore- Healthy Klamath is pleased to be bringing Todd Durkin, a legend in the fitness community, to Klamath Falls on October 28th. He’ll give a motivational speech, lead a workout, and do a book signing at Klamath Union’s Pell Court. It’s an event that you won’t want to miss.
KTVL
New Oakdale Middle School mascot and colors revealed
The new Oakdale Middle School in Medford officially announced its mascot and colors ahead of its opening next fall, with the Oakdale Owls the newest addition to the Medford School District. Key stakeholders made the choice from a list that included Bears, Oxen and Coyotes. "We took those four options,...
Herald and News
WinCo sees potential for storefront in Klamath Falls
An empty lot on Shasta Way might become the future location of a WinCo Foods grocery store. Based in Boise, Idaho, WinCo is a privately held chain of 138 supermarkets, the majority of which are employee-owned.
Another marijuana bust in Southern Oregon takes nearly 9,000 pounds off the street
JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon — A truck pulling a cargo trailer drew the suspicions of police in Southern Oregon after the driver reportedly committed several traffic violations. An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver on State Route 62 near Eagle Point on October 12 around 3:00 p.m. He consented to a search, which uncovered approximately 350 garbage bags of dried, processed marijuana weighing just shy of 9,000 pounds.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Monday, 10/17 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Flying with Squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base, Noisy Two Weeks Scheduled over the Basin
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location
Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
KTVL
Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry respond to new fire near Butte Falls Highway
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATED at 4:35 P.M. Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are battling a quarter-acre wildfire east of Butte Falls Highway. The spokeswoman for the ODF, Natalie Weber said the fire is not near town and crews were close to completely controlling the new fire start.
Klamath Falls News
Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
oregontoday.net
Klamath Falls News
Sprague River man charged with Attempted Murder and Kidnapping
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On October 8, 2022, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 32000 block Klamath Forest Dr near Sprague River, OR on a report of menacing. Upon arrival, deputies were initially unable to locate the victim. The investigation revealed one victim reported being kidnapped and...
ijpr.org
Wed 8:30 | Hyper-local air quality monitors deployed in the Rogue Valley
We get used to checking the AQI--Air Quality Index--data on smoky days in our region, which can be many in a heavy fire year. But the official monitors are generally miles apart, and so do not provide a lot of detail on places in between. If Medford is Moderate and...
Herald and News
Klamath Falls City Council hears concerns regarding racially-motivated attacks
Klamath Falls residents turned out in mass to the City Council meeting this week, demanding action be taken to address racial inequality within the city. During public comments Monday, Oct. 17, the council heard from people concerned about racist remarks heard Saturday, Oct. 15 during the Modoc Ancestral Run.
actionnewsnow.com
Siskiyou County man sentenced for making fraudulent FEMA requests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A man was sentenced to one year in prison for seven counts of fraud against the United States, according to the Department of Justice. On Monday, 40-year-old Samuel Lanier of Dunsmuir was sentenced after court documents showed he engaged in a scheme to defraud the U.S. by submitting false reimbursement requests to FEMA in connection with federal grants awarded to Siskiyou and Shasta County Fire Chiefs Associations for recruiting and training.
