thechampaignroom.com
Illinois’ coaching staff keeps getting better
Over the last few week’s we’ve done deep dives on the roster we’ll have for this upcoming season. Let’s take a look at who we’ll have on the bench leading our Illini. Chester Frazier. Chester Frazier starts his second year as an assistant for the...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois moves up to No. 18 in AP poll
Behind another big game from Chase Brown and Tommy DeVito, Illinois is sticking around in the AP Top 25... and moving up. The Illini checked in at No. 18 in Sunday’s latest poll. It’s the second week in a row that Illinois showed up with a number, after breaking an 11-year drought last week.
kmrskkok.com
Gophers McCutcheon Says This Is It, Big Recruit For Men’s Hoops
University of Minnesota volleyball Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon announced today that this will be his final season coaching the Gophers. A nationwide search will be conducted at the end of the season for Minnesota’s next head coach. During that time, Associate Head Coach Matt Houk will serve as the interim head coach of the Gophers.
BREAKING: Minnesota Basketball lands No. 27 overall player Dennis Evans
Today Minnesota Head Basketball Coach Ben Johnson received a commitment from Dennis Evans, the 27th ranked prospect in the nation. It’s Minnesota’s highest rated out of state commitment in 28 years, and their highest rated recruit since Royce White committed to the Gophers as the 26th ranked prospect in the 2009 class (19th overall by another service). The 7-foot-1 Dennis Evans is ranked 27th by 247 Sports. That ranking makes him the highest out of state committed Gopher since Courtney James committed to Clem Haskins in the fall of 1994. James was ranked the 27th best prospect in the 1995 class. Three years before, Haskins landed Voshon Lenard, the Michigan shooting guard who was ranked top 20 by Athlon and top 25 by Hoop Scoop in 1991.
gophersports.com
McCutcheon Announces that 2022 Season will be his Last Coaching Gophers
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas
Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
mprnews.org
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator [VIDEO]
When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must-see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120-foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would kind of...
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
Minnesota Ski Resort Is First To Open In North America For 2022-2023 Season
Much of the state has already seen some snowfall already this fall, and temperatures have been falling fast, so who's ready to hit the slopes?. One Minnesota ski resort has managed to make enough snow over the last couple of days, that today at noon they turned the lifts on marking the start of the 2022/2023 ski and snowboard season.
Angie Craig's police stance distorted in attack ad
MINNEAPOLIS — Rep. Angie Craig was the first Democrat in Congress to openly criticize Minneapolis Ballot Question 2, which would’ve replaced that city’s police department with a new public safety agency. It’s one of the reasons the Second District congresswoman won the endorsement of the state’s largest...
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
DeRusha Eats: The Great Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy Debate
Food Editor for Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine Stephanie March joined WCCO’s Drivetime with DeRusha for “DeRusha Eats” this week and they went deep into the oozy, messy world that is the Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy.
Dangerous stretch of Highway 65 in Blaine could be redone
BLAINE, Minn. — The Highway 65 corridor that runs through Blaine is often considered one of the worst areas in the state when it comes to accidents. On Tuesday afternoon, city leaders in Blaine invited several county, state and federal lawmakers to see the problem for themselves. "It's embarrassing...
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
mprnews.org
Hmong farmers celebrate 'huge milestone' of buying 155 acres in Dakota County
Minnesota’s Hmong American Farmers Association is celebrating its recent purchase of 155 acres of land in Dakota County. The group said the land acquisition, in the works for a decade, will help many Hmong farm families build up their operations and plan for the long-term. The Hmong American Farmers Association announced earlier this month that the sale had closed.
