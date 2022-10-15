Read full article on original website
goeags.com
The Eagles Earn 1-1 Draw with Portland State on Senior Day
Today's match between the Eastern Washington Eagles and the Portland State Vikings was nothing less than a competitive match. The Eagles hosted the Vikings in their last home match of the season which ended in a tie, 1-1. The match was also Senior day for Eastern as it honored five student-athletes before the match.
goeags.com
Big Sky Play Continues for Eastern Washington at Cal Poly
The Eastern Washington University football team hits the road once again to play at Cal Poly on Saturday, Oct. 22. Kickoff is set for 5:02 Pacific time in San Luis Obispo, Calif., at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on ESPN+ and via 700-AM ESPN & 103.5 FM. Both teams are in...
collegehoopstoday.com
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona returning its game to Gonzaga: “I’m sure it’s going to have to happen”
Tommy Lloyd knows that sooner or later, he’s going to have to return to Spokane to play Gonzaga as Arizona’s head coach. And it’s only a matter of time. “I’m sure it’s going to have to happen,” Lloyd said Monday on the College Hoops Today Podcast when he was asked if Arizona would eventually return the back end of its home-and-home series with Gonzaga. “It’s a contract deal. I don’t know if there’s any rush on either side to play the game, but I’m sure down the road — in the next few seasons — we’ll play a game.”
One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho
When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
KOMO News
Report: Whitman College ranked #1 in Washington ahead of UW, WSU
SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) Cougars and University of Washington (UW) Husky students have one thing in common: Neither one of their schools is number one in Washington state. According to a new report by WalletHub of 2023's Best Colleges & Universities, Whitman College in Walla Walla...
WWEEK
Nakia Creek Fire May Have Been Started by Two Couples Shooting Fireworks Near Camas
The fire in southwest Washington that’s choking the Portland area with smoke right now may have been started by a foursome playing with fireworks during unseasonably hot, dry weather, according to the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office. The marshal is looking for a white- or light-colored Subaru and...
Gonzaga ranked No. 2 in first AP men's basketball poll of 2022-23 season
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 2 team in the country in the first official Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2022-23 college basketball season. GU, which opened as the top-ranked team this time last year, received 12 first-place votes. The North Carolina Tar Heels took the No. 1 spot, ...
Containment lines hold as firefighters make progress on Nakia Creek Fire
Containment lines are holding as firefighters make progress on the Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state.
Kohr Explores: Canby sandwich shop is a hidden gem
Wayward Sandwiches, a specialty sandwich shop and wine bar serving up some hand-crafted dishes.
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
Journey, Toto to play Spokane Arena in April
SPOKANE, Wash. – Legendary rock band Journey will be stopping in Spokane during their 50th-anniversary tour. They will be joined by special guest Toto when they play the Spokane Arena on April 14, 2023. Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. They range from $35 to $149.50 and can be purchased at TicketsWest.com. ...
Gonzaga student dies from injuries in accidental shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student died in the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday. The student, Colton L. Marcantel, accidentally shot himself during a social gathering at an on-campus apartment early Saturday morning. A Prayer Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday at noon in the University Chapel. Students, staff, and community members of Gonzaga are...
pugetsound.edu
University of Idaho’s ban on birth control – here we go…
The University of Idaho recently announced in response to the state’s abortion law that it will no longer be providing birth control to its students. The announcement, made by the University’s general council, not only banned staff from offering birth control to students but also included restrictions on speech. According to the email sent to university employees, they are no longer allowed to speak in support of abortion at work and if they do so they could face a felony conviction. This announcement was made in light of Idaho’s near total abortion ban effective Aug. 25. Exceptions are made only in cases of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is at risk, as shown by a report made to local authorities.
kptv.com
1,000 homes now under evacuation from Nakia Creek Fire
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Nakia Creek Fire is spreading rapidly with dry, windy conditions and fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations on Sunday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke containment lines and is moving towards the west and southwest. A larger level 3, “go now” evacuation order is in effect as seen in the photo below. The level 1, “get ready” evacuation now extends to the city of Camas and the Columbia River.
Portland events: Oddities and Curiosities Expo comes to Portland
Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.The Oddities and Curiosities Expo returns to Portland, being held at the Oregon Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. It's a show about oddities and curiosities, but a year ago it gained unfortunate notoriety for being part of a live human dissection. The event in a Portland hotel ballroom, by media company Death Science, forced Multnomah County commissioners to ban the public display of remains for a profit. The widow of the man had not agreed to have his...
Parents and Leading Advocates in Oregon Denounce Portland City Council Candidate: “Rene Gonzalez Traded Our Children’s Futures for His Own Agenda.”
(Portland, Ore.) – Today, parents and leading advocates fighting to protect every child in Oregon, especially their own denounced Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez in a press conference held at Portland City Hall.. Parents called attention to Rene Gonzalez’s acknowledgement last week that he sacrificed transgender and LGBQ+...
‘Vehicle of interest’ sought in Nakia Creek Fire
The Nakia Creek Fire erupted in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Officials earlier announced the fire was human-caused and now said they are looking for the people connected to a vehicle of interest.
KXLY
Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
multco.us
Property tax payments due Nov. 15, 2022
Discounts available, online payment options, and account information. Multnomah County is mailing approximately 300,000 real and personal property tax statements and value notices to property owners. Property owners should receive statements from the Multnomah County Division of Assessment, Recording, and Taxation by Nov. 1. Property tax payments are due Nov....
KLEWTV
Colfax Auctioneer Selected As 2022 FFA American Star Finalist
Colfax auctioneer and junior at Oklahoma State University, Cotton Booker, has been selected as one of four finalists for the National FFA Organization’s top achievement awards, the American Star in Agribusiness, according to a press release. The American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of...
