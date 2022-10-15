Read full article on original website
rolltide.com
Former Crimson Tide Gymnastics Coach named to The State of Alabama’s Academy of Honor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Legendary Crimson Tide gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson was honored by the Alabama Legislature this week as part of the state's latest Academy of Honor class, which was created in the 1960s to recognize living Alabamians for accomplishments in business, civil rights, science, politics, education, literature, sports, and other fields.
rolltide.com
Alabama’s Sedlackova Concludes Run In Semifinals at ITA Southern Regional Championships
BATON ROUGE, La. – Alabama women's tennis player Petra Sedlackova concluded action at the ITA Southern Regional Championships Monday at the LSU Tennis Complex. Sedlackova made her second consecutive appearance in the semifinals for singles after finishing in the top four at the 2021 ITA regional. Sedlackova competed Monday...
rolltide.com
Second-Ranked Alabama Soccer Remains Undefeated in SEC Play with 2-1 Win over No. 7 Arkansas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 2 Alabama soccer team (14-1-1, 7-0-0 SEC) captured a come-from-behind 2-1 win over seventh-ranked Arkansas (10-3-1, 5-2-0 SEC) on Sunday, recording the program's fifth victory against a top-25 team and third against a top-10 foe this season. Gallery: (10-16-2022) 10-16-22 WSO vs Arkansas. From...
rolltide.com
Alabama Enters The Ally Looking to Defend Last Year’s Title
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's golf team will play its second tournament in as many weeks when it tees off The Ally, which will be held on the par 72, 6,353-yard Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss. The 11-team event opens with 36 holes Monday and the third round concluding Tuesday morning.
rolltide.com
Exhibition with Mississippi State Highlights Baseball’s New Week of Fall Practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama baseball is set to host Mississippi State for an exhibition this Friday, Oct. 21 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Crimson Tide's matchup with the Bulldogs highlights week five of fall practice. The SEC Western Division foes are scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch at...
