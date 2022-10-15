TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's golf team will play its second tournament in as many weeks when it tees off The Ally, which will be held on the par 72, 6,353-yard Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss. The 11-team event opens with 36 holes Monday and the third round concluding Tuesday morning.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO