GIANTS 24 – RAVENS 20. Sometimes you need a little help on the road to a 5-1 start to a season. It’s Big Blue’s best start through six games since 2009. The Giants got that and more courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens who totally collapsed in the fourth quarter, blowing a 20-10 lead as Big Blue came all the way back to win it 24-20.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO