Giants Rally Late to Top Turnover Prone Ravens
GIANTS 24 – RAVENS 20. Sometimes you need a little help on the road to a 5-1 start to a season. It’s Big Blue’s best start through six games since 2009. The Giants got that and more courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens who totally collapsed in the fourth quarter, blowing a 20-10 lead as Big Blue came all the way back to win it 24-20.
Yankees Survive Another Night Thanks to Cole Gem
YANKEES 4 – GUARDIANS 2. SERIES TIED 2-2 The Yankees needed it, and Gerrit Cole was ready to deliver. With the Yankees facing elimination on Sunday night, the Yankees ace stepped up in a big way, holding the Guardians to just two runs on six hits over seven innings of work.
Next Stop Houston: Yankees Take Care of Guardians
YANKEES 5 – GUARDIANS 1 — NYY win series 3-2 After much consternation and hand-wringing. After it looked like Aaron Boone had tossed the series away in Game 3 of this American League Division Series when he didn’t pitch Clay Holmes with the Yankees up 5-3. After...
