Wisconsin State

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Giants Rally Late to Top Turnover Prone Ravens

GIANTS 24 – RAVENS 20. Sometimes you need a little help on the road to a 5-1 start to a season. It’s Big Blue’s best start through six games since 2009. The Giants got that and more courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens who totally collapsed in the fourth quarter, blowing a 20-10 lead as Big Blue came all the way back to win it 24-20.
BALTIMORE, MD
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Larry Fitzgerald to drive honorary pace car before NASCAR Cup finale at Phoenix Raceway

Larry Fitzgerald will serve as honorary pace car driver for NASCAR’s Cup Series Championship Race Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway, the track announced on Wednesday. Fitzgerald, who played 17 seasons for the Cardinals before stepping away from the NFL after the 2020 season, will lead the field around the one-mile doglegged oval driving a Toyota...
PHOENIX, AZ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Yankees Survive Another Night Thanks to Cole Gem

YANKEES 4 – GUARDIANS 2. SERIES TIED 2-2 The Yankees needed it, and Gerrit Cole was ready to deliver. With the Yankees facing elimination on Sunday night, the Yankees ace stepped up in a big way, holding the Guardians to just two runs on six hits over seven innings of work.
BRONX, NY
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Next Stop Houston: Yankees Take Care of Guardians

YANKEES 5 – GUARDIANS 1 — NYY win series 3-2 After much consternation and hand-wringing. After it looked like Aaron Boone had tossed the series away in Game 3 of this American League Division Series when he didn’t pitch Clay Holmes with the Yankees up 5-3. After...
CLEVELAND, NY

