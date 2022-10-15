Read full article on original website
republictigersports.com
Soccer Upset Bid Stymied at Glendale
For about three minutes, it looked like Republic’s soccer team (3-15) was about to pull off the upset of the southwest Missouri soccer season against Springfield Glendale (17-4). The Tigers had scored two late goals, both by Santino Stiglianese, to take a 2-1 lead. But a Glendale goal, booted in from about 25 yards out, curled into the corner of the goal with a little over ten seconds left in regulation. It tied the game 2-2, and set up a Glendale 3-2 win in overtime.
republictigersports.com
Republic Volleyball Ends Long Drought with 5-Set Win
Republic volleyball notched another milestone win to close out the regular season, beating Ozark in five sets, inserts score here. The win snaps an 11-year drought against Ozark. The last time Republic came out on top in the matchup was 2011. Republic hadn’t won a set against Ozark since 2012. Tuesday’s score was 25-23, 11-25, 25-13, 18-25, 15-9.
republictigersports.com
Photos: State Golf Tournament
Izzy Benson shot a 98 during the first day of the Class 4 state golf tournament at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin. Benson’s score put her in a tie for 59th overall through the first 18 holes. The tournament concludes today. Photos by David Brazeal.
KYTV
Three athletic facilities in Springfield getting new names to honor coaches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the SPS website, three SPS athletic facilities will have new names by the end of January 2023. Glendale High School, Kickapoo High School, and Parkview High School are the three schools that will soon have new names for their football and basketball facilities. Glendale...
933kwto.com
Springfield High Schools Change Athletic Facility Names
Three Springfield high schools are changing the names of some of their athletic facilities. Glendale High School is renaming its football field after the late Coach Bob Price. Kikapoo will rename its basketball court ‘Hall of Fame Court’ after Kickapoo coaches who have been inducted in a hall of fame.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
Standoff near Nixa’s Early Childhood Center leads to two arrests
Two people who were wanted for violating probation and had warrants out for their arrest were taken into custody at a home near school buildings in Nixa Monday afternoon.
Carthage superintendent announces retirement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Baker announced his retirement Tuesday in a letter to the district. Dr. Baker, who has worked in the Carthage School District for 30 years, said his retirement is set for June 30, 2023. In his letter, he expressed gratitude to the district’s 800+ faculty, and students. Dr. […]
Springfield weather breaks 74-year record low
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It was a very cold morning across the Ozarks as the first taste of winter made its appearance. The average first hard freeze for Springfield is November 5. Springfield experienced the first hard freeze of the season, 19 days early, as temperatures dropped to 22 degrees. This beats the old record in […]
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
KYTV
Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Journey’s Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Springfield. Journey and special guests Toto will perform at Great Southern Bank Arena on April 7th, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10 am. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside Great Southern Bank Arena.
KTTS
Names Of Teenagers Released In Deadly Crash
(KTTS News) — People in Republic and Billings are mourning the deaths of two teenagers killed in a crash over the weekend. 16-year-old Maverick Beaman from Republic was driving the car that crashed east of Republic Saturday night. KY3 says Beaman worked at Popeyes in Republic. 15-year-old Wyatt Barnes,...
KTTS
Deadly Crash Involving 4 Teenagers Near Republic
(KTTS News) — Two teenagers died and two more were hurt in a crash east of Republic. The Highway Patrol says the 16-year-old driver, who was from Republic, lost control of his car Saturday night on Farm Road 170 east of Republic and hit a tree. A 15-year-old boy...
Friends remember two teens killed in Republic crash
REPUBLIC, Mo.- People who knew the two teenagers who died in a single-car crash in Republic Saturday night are remembering their friends. “That’s the only way I can really explain them. Always put a smile on your face. Always had something goofy to say,” Dakota Johnson said. “I still don’t believe it’s true. I don’t […]
A city in Missouri was ranked as the Best Destination for RV’ers
People who go RV'ing love to find a great place to park and get out to enjoy the sights and sounds. Apparently. the best destination for people who drive RVs is in the Show-Me State, and it is a place with lots of fun activities for the whole family. According...
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of I-44 near Marshfield, Mo.
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash closed part of I-44 near Marshfield on Tuesday evening. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 5 p.m. at mile marker 100. We do not know about any injuries. MoDOT reopened the road Tuesday evening. To report a correction or typo, please email...
KYTV
Springfield voters choose Galloway Village commercial project fate
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In November, voters in Springfield will decide whether the city’s decision to rezone land near Sequiota Park for a commercial development should stand. The four-area property across from the park is up for debate and both sides feel strongly about the decision. It’s a project...
Will recreational marijuana become legal? Some voters are unsure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In just three weeks, Missouri voters will once again decide the fate of recreational marijuana. A poll done by Nexstar, Emerson College, and the Hill recently asked Missouri voters if they support or oppose Missouri Amendment 3. The amendment would not only legalize recreational marijuana, but allow people with certain marijuana-related offenses […]
