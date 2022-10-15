For about three minutes, it looked like Republic’s soccer team (3-15) was about to pull off the upset of the southwest Missouri soccer season against Springfield Glendale (17-4). The Tigers had scored two late goals, both by Santino Stiglianese, to take a 2-1 lead. But a Glendale goal, booted in from about 25 yards out, curled into the corner of the goal with a little over ten seconds left in regulation. It tied the game 2-2, and set up a Glendale 3-2 win in overtime.

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO