Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
dallasexpress.com
Mother Mourns as Another Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Officer
It has been nearly two years since 28-year-old Dallas Police Officer Mitchell Penton’s watch ended. Penton’s mother, Kathy Penton, has watched the holidays and celebrations come and go, weighed down by the absence of her son. On February 13, 2021, Officer Penton was struck and killed by an...
fox4news.com
Wrong-way driver accused of killing Dallas officer booked into jail
DALLAS - The woman accused of hitting and killing a Dallas police officer was booked into jail, even though she's still in the hospital. Mayra Rebollar, 31, was officially booked into the Dallas County jail on Monday via a remote hearing and charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Officer Jacob Arellano.
fox4news.com
2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted for chaotic brawl over chocolate bars at Hooters in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Plano police say a metal pipe was used to beat a manager at a Hooters restaurant, breaking his arm and giving him a concussion. Now, two of the seven suspects from the violent attack last week are in police custody. Plano police said 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Richland Hills Homicide Was a ‘Targeted, Domestic Violence-Related Attack': Police
The North Richland Hills man shot dead Monday afternoon was targeted by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was dating, police say. North Richland Hills police say the 26-year-old man was in a relationship with a woman before he became the victim of "a targeted, domestic violence-related attack" by her ex-lover.
8-Year-Old Kaden Rainwater Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Monday evening. The crash happened at the Bella Vista Apartments off Dilido Road near I-30 and Buckner Boulevard at around 7 p.m.
The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare
The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
Dallas Police: Officer arrested in Plano, charged with DWI
The Dallas Police Department announced Sunday that an officer on the squad was arrested by another North Texas law enforcement agency. Officer Austin Marshall was arrested just after midnight Sunday morning in Plano.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Director of Police Oversight Monitor to Leave Position
Fort Worth’s inaugural director on police oversight will soon leave her position, city officials announced Tuesday. Kim Neal joined the city of Fort Worth in early 2020. As director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor, Neal is credited for leading efforts to finalize the model used for independent monitoring of the Fort Worth Police Department.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto Police Suspect Recent Burglary Connected to Others at Nearby Storage Units
Images show the aftermath of the brazen burglary at a storage facility in DeSoto where thieves ransacked some 200 units. Now, the DeSoto police say they think the crooks may have done this before in other communities. Police say it’s the work of people who knew what they were doing and had likely done this before.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Held Captive in Hotel Rescued, Man With Ankle Monitor Arrested: Police
Police tracked a man's ankle monitor to a North Texas hotel room Tuesday where they rescued a severely injured woman being held captive, Lake Worth Police say. Dewitt Guice, 27, who police described as a "habitual abuser," was taken into custody by Lake Worth Police Tuesday. Guice was free on...
nypressnews.com
Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Brother sentenced to life in prison for killing his sister, her boyfriend over insurance money, Collin County DA says
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of his sister and her boyfriend over insurance money, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Blake Richards, 30, of Plano, was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his...
Fort Worth mother mourns losing her son after officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son after calling police for help when things quickly escalated Saturday night. "I knew what the outcome was going to be, and I had already lost two sons and I didn't want to lose another one."Tijuana Bryant is still trying to wrap her around losing her son, 29-year-old Taylor Grimes. "It's tough losing a child, but I mean I tried to help him."Grimes was shot and killed by Fort Worth police after a stand-off with SWAT and hostage negotiators. Bryant said her son started to break her car's taillights...
fox4news.com
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southlake
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - There is a heavy police presence after police shot one person in Southlake. It happened Monday afternoon around the EB Highway 114 Service Road and Carroll. Crews on scene say a car is seen inside a roped-off crime scene. Police have not released any other information about...
Man shot and killed in Fort Worth SWAT standoff
The investigation is still underway in Fort Worth where a man died by police gunfire during a SWAT standoff over the weekend. Police learned that Taylor Grimes was holding his mother hostage
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Buckner Blvd
On October 16, 2022, at around 4:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined Eddi Lopez, 20, was shot while driving in the 4800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took Lopez to a local hospital where he died.
dallasexpress.com
Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home
Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
dallasexpress.com
Man Dies After Being Tased by Local Police
A man identified as Genesis Hicks, 26, died on September 29, two weeks after being tased by police. The incident transpired on September 14 after Frisco police received a report of a man attempting to buy a car at a local dealership using a false identity. Officers responded to the dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121 at about 3:15 p.m., according to police officials.
