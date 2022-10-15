ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position

FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mother Mourns as Another Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Officer

It has been nearly two years since 28-year-old Dallas Police Officer Mitchell Penton’s watch ended. Penton’s mother, Kathy Penton, has watched the holidays and celebrations come and go, weighed down by the absence of her son. On February 13, 2021, Officer Penton was struck and killed by an...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Wrong-way driver accused of killing Dallas officer booked into jail

DALLAS - The woman accused of hitting and killing a Dallas police officer was booked into jail, even though she's still in the hospital. Mayra Rebollar, 31, was officially booked into the Dallas County jail on Monday via a remote hearing and charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Officer Jacob Arellano.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare

The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Director of Police Oversight Monitor to Leave Position

Fort Worth’s inaugural director on police oversight will soon leave her position, city officials announced Tuesday. Kim Neal joined the city of Fort Worth in early 2020. As director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor, Neal is credited for leading efforts to finalize the model used for independent monitoring of the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
nypressnews.com

Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth mother mourns losing her son after officer-involved shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son after calling police for help when things quickly escalated Saturday night. "I knew what the outcome was going to be, and I had already lost two sons and I didn't want to lose another one."Tijuana Bryant is still trying to wrap her around losing her son, 29-year-old Taylor Grimes. "It's tough losing a child, but I mean I tried to help him."Grimes was shot and killed by Fort Worth police after a stand-off with SWAT and hostage negotiators. Bryant said her son started to break her car's taillights...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - There is a heavy police presence after police shot one person in Southlake. It happened Monday afternoon around the EB Highway 114 Service Road and Carroll. Crews on scene say a car is seen inside a roped-off crime scene. Police have not released any other information about...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on S. Buckner Blvd

On October 16, 2022, at around 4:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined Eddi Lopez, 20, was shot while driving in the 4800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took Lopez to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home

Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Dies After Being Tased by Local Police

A man identified as Genesis Hicks, 26, died on September 29, two weeks after being tased by police. The incident transpired on September 14 after Frisco police received a report of a man attempting to buy a car at a local dealership using a false identity. Officers responded to the dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121 at about 3:15 p.m., according to police officials.
FRISCO, TX

