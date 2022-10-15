ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Brazil's Lula woos Evangelicals with 'commitment letter'

Veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met Wednesday with representatives of Brazil's booming Evangelical Christian community, seeking to woo votes from the key group, which largely backs his presidential election rival, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. The same poll found Lula leading the runoff race with 53 percent of valid votes to 47 percent for Bolsonaro.
The Hill

Failure to renew key trade measure is hitting US manufacturers hard

As American manufacturers face mounting economic headwinds, an expired U.S. trade measure is inflicting unnecessary damage on our manufacturing sector which plays a critical role in strengthening our nation’s health and national security and historically paves the way in any economic recovery. The failure by Congress to renew a...
CBS Sacramento

Covid's WFH revolution helped fuel a baby boom, economists say

Economic factors, not just lockdown-induced forced proximity, played a key role in last year's "baby bump," according to the economists behind a new working paper released earlier this week.Economists from UCLA, Northwestern and Princeton universities found that pandemic trends, such as increased work flexibility, helped push up US birth rates last year to 6.2% from pre-pandemic levels, marking the first major reversal in declining fertility rates since 2007 and counteracting a longstanding economic certainty: Birth rates don't increase during economic downturns."It's really remarkable, because it's the first recession where we see fertility going up rather than down," said Hannes Schwandt, a health economist...

