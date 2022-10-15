Read full article on original website
Related
Brazil's Lula woos Evangelicals with 'commitment letter'
Veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met Wednesday with representatives of Brazil's booming Evangelical Christian community, seeking to woo votes from the key group, which largely backs his presidential election rival, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. The same poll found Lula leading the runoff race with 53 percent of valid votes to 47 percent for Bolsonaro.
Failure to renew key trade measure is hitting US manufacturers hard
As American manufacturers face mounting economic headwinds, an expired U.S. trade measure is inflicting unnecessary damage on our manufacturing sector which plays a critical role in strengthening our nation’s health and national security and historically paves the way in any economic recovery. The failure by Congress to renew a...
Covid's WFH revolution helped fuel a baby boom, economists say
Economic factors, not just lockdown-induced forced proximity, played a key role in last year's "baby bump," according to the economists behind a new working paper released earlier this week.Economists from UCLA, Northwestern and Princeton universities found that pandemic trends, such as increased work flexibility, helped push up US birth rates last year to 6.2% from pre-pandemic levels, marking the first major reversal in declining fertility rates since 2007 and counteracting a longstanding economic certainty: Birth rates don't increase during economic downturns."It's really remarkable, because it's the first recession where we see fertility going up rather than down," said Hannes Schwandt, a health economist...
Biden crushed for draining US oil reserves, denying his administration ‘slowed’ oil production
Conservatives on Twitter blasted President Biden for claiming Wednesday that his administration did nothing to slow down domestic energy production.
Biden slammed for anticipated Strategic Petroleum Reserve release: not ‘a long-term solution’
President Biden is being criticized for what some say is a short-sighted decision to release more oil from the U.S. strategic reserve to lower fuel costs.
US recession odds rise to 100% as inflation squeezes the economy
A U.S. recession is almost certain in the next 12 months, according to a new analytical model, a blow to President Biden ahead of the midterm elections.
Oil up in tight market as U.S. sets release of more reserves
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday as caution over tightening supply countered the negative impact of uncertain demand, and news that the United States will release more crude from its reserves.
Comments / 0