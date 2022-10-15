ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

eastcountytoday.net

WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Union City police arrest assault suspect after 6-hour standoff

UNION CITY (CBS SF/BCN) – Union City police arrested a woman wanted on suspicion of beating her boyfriend with a lead pipe on Sunday after a long standoff, the police department said. Diamond Edwards, 26, is accused of hitting her 28-year-old boyfriend in the head with a lead pipe around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 34000 block of Alvarado Niles Road. The victim allegedly sustained numerous lacerations and puncture wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Later Sunday, at approximately 6:34 p.m., police saw Edwards enter her residence and officers surrounded the property and ordered her to surrender. Police allege she refused to leave and barricaded herself inside her home. The SWAT team then responded and a six-hour standoff ensued, with Edwards eventually exiting the residence and submitting to arrest. Edwards was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury, among other warrants, police said.
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, stealing puppy

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A bulldog puppy was back with its owner last week after police arrested two 19-year-olds suspected of stealing the dog during an armed robbery in August near a Daly City shopping center. Police responded to reports of a robbery around the Skyline Plaza in Daly City on Aug. 25. The […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
RICHMOND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Walnut Creek Police Investigate Attempted Homicide

The Walnut Creek Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that occurred on October 15, 2022, at the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct. in the City of Walnut Creek. Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 PM regarding shots fired in the area with a gunshot victim who had just arrived at John Muir Hospital. The victim was determined to be involved in this incident and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose gambling den raided, police say

Seven people were arrested after San Jose police raided a home that authorities claim was used for gambling, dealing drugs and selling stolen property. Police said that the suspects included one person who was armed with a gun and carrying cocaine. Five of the suspects were felons with warrants out for their arrests. One of the casing operators is connected to a stabbing, San Jose police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

KRON4 News

3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Daily Californian

Man injured in reported shooting on San Pablo Avenue

The Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night at 2301 San Pablo Ave. Around 10 p.m., the Berkeley Fire Department received notice that a person had been shot, according to the Citizen app. BPD officers were sent in response to the call and were told that the suspect responsible for the shooting was associated with a vehicle. Officers who were at the scene noted that a man had allegedly fled northbound in a “newer-model,” white Nissan following the shooting.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman’s body found burning on trail in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found ablaze on a foot trail in Antioch, according to a press release from Antioch Police Department. Around 5:36 a.m. on Monday a resident called into the Antioch Dispatch Center and reported a small fire on the paved trail located north of Lopez Drive. The Contra Costa […]
ANTIOCH, CA

