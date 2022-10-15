Read full article on original website
Arrests made in robbery of elderly woman, juvenile in San Pablo
Two arrests were made in connection with a gunpoint robbery today of an elderly woman and a juvenile on Market Avenue in San Pablo, according to the San Pablo Police Department. The elderly victim told police who responded to the scene that she heard someone run up behind her before...
17-Year-Old Arrested for Attempted Homicide in Walnut Creek
A 17 year old Concord resident is in custody today at the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall facing charges of attempted homicide. On Sunday, October 16, Walnut Creek Police Detectives, with the assistance of the Contra Costa Central County SWAT Team, served an arrest warrant at the juvenile suspect’s residence in Concord.
Union City police arrest assault suspect after 6-hour standoff
UNION CITY (CBS SF/BCN) – Union City police arrested a woman wanted on suspicion of beating her boyfriend with a lead pipe on Sunday after a long standoff, the police department said. Diamond Edwards, 26, is accused of hitting her 28-year-old boyfriend in the head with a lead pipe around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 34000 block of Alvarado Niles Road. The victim allegedly sustained numerous lacerations and puncture wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Later Sunday, at approximately 6:34 p.m., police saw Edwards enter her residence and officers surrounded the property and ordered her to surrender. Police allege she refused to leave and barricaded herself inside her home. The SWAT team then responded and a six-hour standoff ensued, with Edwards eventually exiting the residence and submitting to arrest. Edwards was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury, among other warrants, police said.
Two arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, stealing puppy
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A bulldog puppy was back with its owner last week after police arrested two 19-year-olds suspected of stealing the dog during an armed robbery in August near a Daly City shopping center. Police responded to reports of a robbery around the Skyline Plaza in Daly City on Aug. 25. The […]
Concord teen arrested for attempted homicide in Walnut Creek shooting
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager from Concord has been arrested on charges of attempted homicide in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, according to a press release from Walnut Creek Police Department. On Sunday, WCPD detectives working with Contra Costa Central County SWAT served an arrest warrant at the teenager’s home […]
Family of innocent driver killed during Oakland police chase left in disbelief after tragic death
"I felt like my world fell down," said Agustin's niece. The family is still questioning why the police pursuit ended with the 44-year-old's death, when he was only driving to work that morning.
San Jose underground casino operation busted by police, 7 arrested
(KRON) — An illegal gambling operation at an underground casino was raided by San Jose Police Department officers on Thursday and seven people were arrested, according to an SJPD news release. The location, which was located in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B, was described as “a hub for a variety of […]
Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
Walnut Creek Police Investigate Attempted Homicide
The Walnut Creek Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that occurred on October 15, 2022, at the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct. in the City of Walnut Creek. Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 PM regarding shots fired in the area with a gunshot victim who had just arrived at John Muir Hospital. The victim was determined to be involved in this incident and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspect in Stockton Serial Killings Has Criminal Record in Alameda County
Records show the Stockton serial killings suspect has criminal ties to the Bay Area. Wesley Brownlee was previously sentenced in Alameda County in 1999 to two years for possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was then released on parole in August 1999. Brownlee was again convicted in Alameda...
Stockton serial killer suspect has criminal history, "distressed" over brother's Oakland shooting death
OAKLAND, Calif. - An accused serial killer in Stockton has a criminal history, lost his brother to gun violence in Oakland, and has suffered psychological stress, court records show. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday by Stockton police for six deadly shootings, including one in Oakland. Investigators said Brownlee was...
San Jose gambling den raided, police say
Seven people were arrested after San Jose police raided a home that authorities claim was used for gambling, dealing drugs and selling stolen property. Police said that the suspects included one person who was armed with a gun and carrying cocaine. Five of the suspects were felons with warrants out for their arrests. One of the casing operators is connected to a stabbing, San Jose police said.
Gunman at large following Walnut Creek Saturday night shooting
WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the suspect responsible for a Saturday-night shooting that left one person in John Muir Hospital with non-threatening gunshot injuries.Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct. Police contacted the victim at the hospital, where they were already seeking treatment, according to the Walnut Creek police department's Facebook page.Police say it's still an active investigation so only limited information can be released at this time but investigators believe it was an isolated incident between the involved parties.Anyone with information about regarding this incident can call detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com
Stockton police say reward will be paid after tips help with arrest in serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police say there will be a payout of reward money after community tips helpedlead to the arrest of the man accused in a string of deadly shootings. Police arrested the suspected serial killer, 43-year-old Stockton resident Wesley Brownlee, on Saturday at 2 a.m. near Village...
Five arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation
Menlo Park police officers and California Alcoholic Beverage Control agents made five arrests on Oct. 15 for furnishing alcohol to minors as part of the Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. The program targets adults who purchase alcohol for people under 21 years of age, according to a statement from the Menlo...
Two Oakland Men Arrested On 38 (Yes, 38) Counts of Auto Burglary
Two men alleged to be affiliated with gangs are in custody and stand accused of an astonishing 38 counts of auto burglary, and they’re both now in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail. A fairly anodyne introductory sentence in a Bay City News story about a pair of...
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.
Man injured in reported shooting on San Pablo Avenue
The Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night at 2301 San Pablo Ave. Around 10 p.m., the Berkeley Fire Department received notice that a person had been shot, according to the Citizen app. BPD officers were sent in response to the call and were told that the suspect responsible for the shooting was associated with a vehicle. Officers who were at the scene noted that a man had allegedly fled northbound in a “newer-model,” white Nissan following the shooting.
Woman’s body found burning on trail in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found ablaze on a foot trail in Antioch, according to a press release from Antioch Police Department. Around 5:36 a.m. on Monday a resident called into the Antioch Dispatch Center and reported a small fire on the paved trail located north of Lopez Drive. The Contra Costa […]
