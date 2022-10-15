Read full article on original website
Related
greenecountynewsonline.com
Extension slates fumigation CIC
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Greene County office will host a Fumigation Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial and private fumigant pesticide applicators on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Incentive funds still available for businesses new to Jefferson
The Jefferson Wants You incentive fund for new small businesses and remote workers still has funds available. New businesses locating to Jefferson in 2022 – 2023 can apply for up to $5,000 of start-up costs in establishing the business. Those types of costs include tables, chairs, office furniture, computers, point of sale system, etc. These costs are a one time cost to get the business up and running. Ongoing and administrative costs are not eligible.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Local Legion post achieves membership goal
Commander Kenneth Arbuckle of Floyd W Brown American Legion Post 11 of Jefferson was recently presented with a certificate of appreciation signed by Legion National Commander Paul E Dillard. The certificate was for Post #11 successfully achieving 100 percent of its annual membership goal for the 2022 membership year. Arbuckle...
greenecountynewsonline.com
Weather outlook topic at first Ag Coffee, Nov. 2
Greene County Extension & Outreach is hosting a series of Ag Coffee events, bringing farmers and other agriculture professionals together for an informal discussion on current ag topics. The first Ag Coffee will be Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 9 to 10:30 am at the Greene County Extension & Outreach meeting...
greenecountynewsonline.com
Supervisors adopt new Code of Ordinances
The Greene County board of supervisors formally adopted the new 2022 Code of Ordinances for the county after a second reading at the meeting on Oct. 17. The supervisors waived the third reading. No oral or written objections were received by the board. Supervisor Pete Bardole abstained from the vote...
greenecountynewsonline.com
JPRD plans special fun for day off school
The Jefferson park and recreation department has planned activities for Monday, Oct. 24, a day of no school for area students. Laser tag will be played in the Community Center gym from 10 to 11:30 am by students in grades 2-3, and from 1:30 to 3 pm by students in grades 4-6. The activity is limited to 16 players in each time slot.
greenecountynewsonline.com
To the editor in support of Mike Holden
When people run for public office, it is generally because they feel they can make a difference, have the energy and ambition to devote to it, and the desire to do the best job possible for those they represent. In our opinion, this describes Mike Holden, candidate for Greene County board of supervisors.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Next Greene County Reads book discussion will be Nov. 3
The Libraries of Greene County are hosting another Greene County Reads book discussion on Thursday, November 3. The book will be The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles. A companion program on Sunday, Nov. 13, with guest speaker Darcy Maulsby is also being planned. The book tells the story of 18-year-old...
greenecountynewsonline.com
Informational meetings slated on upcoming jail referendum
SCRANTON – Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 pm, Scranton Community Center. CHURDAN – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6 pm, Churdan public library. PATON – Thursday, Oct. 27, 6 pm, Paton Community Center. Additional meetings will be announced next week. Williams has stated for several years the current jail does...
1380kcim.com
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association Announces Planned Outage For Tuesday, Oct. 17
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association (WCIRWA) is reminding customers service will be unavailable briefly tomorrow (Tuesday) while work is completed on their lines. The utility says this outage will affect all customers in Milford and Westside townships in Crawford County north of U.S. Highway 30. Work is expected to begin by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is tentatively scheduled to end around noon that day. Once service is restored, a boil advisory will be implemented per Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requirements. The boil order is expected to be lifted sometime Thursday, Oct. 20. WCIRWA thanks customers for their patience and understanding during the disruption. Customers with questions can contact the utility directly by calling 712-655-2534 or emailing info@wcirwa.com.
State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks. Soil erosion is a major problem in Iowa, notably for farmers who lose topsoil from their fields. But soil is also […] The post State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - It may only be October, but organizers with the Iowa State Fair are already talking about next summer. In a Facebook post, organizers announced the theme for the 2023 Iowa State Fair will be “Best Days Ever.”. This year’s theme of “Find your fun”...
greenecountynewsonline.com
Eva Marie Coon, 1926 – 2022
Eva Marie Coon, 96, of Grand Junction, Iowa passed away Oct. 12, 2022, in Jefferson. A Memorial Service will be held Oct. 19 the chapel of Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home with Pastor Heather Dorr of First United Methodist Church in Jefferson officiating. Inurnment will be at a private family service at the Jefferson Cemetery.
who13.com
Hello: Jeriann Ritter
WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
KCCI.com
MercyOne employees will be paid the same as last paycheck due to ransomware attack
DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne will be paid Friday, but how much they'll be paid will remain the same. A ransomware attack on MercyOne's former parent company CommonSpirit has taken its payroll software offline. Because of that outage, employees will be paid their full-time equivalent plus the same amount of overtime hours as their last paycheck, according to an internal message sent to some employees obtained by KCCI. The same internal communication said vacation time, overtime and other pay will be sorted out once the system comes back online.
theperrynews.com
Tuesday’s school pictures canceled at Perry Elementary
There will be no Perry Elementary School pictures Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks. Wicks said a later date will be communicated to the district for elementary school picture day.
Des Moines Business Record
Reduction in SNAP benefits totals $141M in missed benefits for Iowans, report shows
The interior of the newly opened DMARC-ket south-side food pantry in Des Moines. Submitted photo. Iowans who receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program missed out on a total of $141 million in food assistance since benefits were reduced after a public health disaster emergency declaration was lifted April 1, according to a report released this week by the Iowa Hunger Coalition.
Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand
The talented and intrepid reporter Dave Hoekstra, a former 30-year writer with the Chicago Sun-Times, spent the better part of three years chronicling the struggle of independent newspapers like my family’s to survive amid a perfect storm of challenges and attacks that have shuttered thousands of locally owned papers or forced them to sell to […] The post Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
Comments / 0