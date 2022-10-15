Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
The Stranger true story: The real-life inspiration behind Netflix thriller
The Stranger has now arrived on Netflix and like the recent Luckiest Girl Alive, the thriller is inspired by real-life events. Not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name, the new movie follows a group of seasoned undercover cops who pose as an influential criminal network in order to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.
digitalspy.com
Elf star returns to classic Christmas role in first teaser for new movie
Elf actor Peter Billingsley is returning to one of his beloved Christmas movie roles. Billingsley, who is known to many for his role in the 2004 classic Elf, is reprising his role as Ralphie in the long-awaited sequel to A Christmas Story. In his new festive movie, Billingsley's Ralphie is...
digitalspy.com
Is Netflix's The School for Good and Evil worth a watch?
Given it's revived the rom-com and attempted to launch a few blockbuster franchises, it shouldn't be a surprise that Netflix is now getting in on the YA fantasy game with The School for Good and Evil. Based on the first book in the series by Soman Chainani, the new movie...
digitalspy.com
Riverdale star lands first lead movie role in new rom-com
Riverdale star Drew Ray Tanner has landed his first lead role in new rom-com Boot Camp. The actor, who is best known for playing Fangs Fogarty on The CW series, will star in Boot Camp, which is based on the Wattpad story of the same name. The story follows Whitney...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Marvel and James Bond star's new thriller The Vanished
The first trailer for Marvel and James Bond star Olga Kurylenko's new thriller The Vanished has been released. Kurylenko is known for her role as Camille Montes in the 2008 Bond movie Quantum of Solace. She also featured as Taskmaster in the 2021 superhero film Black Widow, alongside Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
digitalspy.com
Black Adam review: Dwayne Johnson's DC debut is an entertaining throwback
Before Black Adam's release, there's been some gentle ribbing at Dwayne Johnson's repeated assertion that the hierarchy of power is about to change – but maybe he actually had a point. Warner Bros has undergone some major changes over the past few months, leading to the cancellation of Batgirl...
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has Rotten Tomatoes score revealed as first reviews land
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has been certified rotten on Rotten Tomatoes at 50% as its latest critical reviews have landed. The Rock's long-awaited debut in the Worlds of DC has promised to establish a new hierarchy in the Multiverse, opening up the legacy of the Justice Society of America on the big screen for the first time.
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
Iron Man’s MCU return might have leaked: Here’s when it could happen
Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) died during the incredible final battle in Avengers: Endgame, saving everyone just as we hoped he would. And Marvel broke the hearts of millions of MCU fans who became enamored with this universe in large part due to RDJ’s Tony Stark. But as we got over this unexpected grief, we all realized that Iron Man’s MCU return isn’t only possible, it might be certain.
The Real "The Watcher" Family Reportedly Sold Their Story To Netflix For A Lot Of Money, And Requested Two Changes Be Made
Netflix's huge bidding war in 2018 for the rights to The Watcher has seemingly paid off, but before the show was made the real family asked that some things be changed.
digitalspy.com
Netflix delays release of Harry and Meghan documentary series
Netflix has reportedly postponed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new documentary series until 2023, after backlash towards season 5 of The Crown. According to Deadline, the joint venture between the streaming platform and Archewell Productions was originally thought to land on the streaming platform in December, just several weeks after The Crown drops on November 9.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale shares behind-the-scenes video for Vinny and Liv crash scene
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has shared a behind-the-scenes video of actors Bradley Johnson and Isobel Steele filming for Vinny and Liv's big crash sequence. In this week's episodes, a violent storm hit the village and left Liv and Vinny in danger when they were seemingly crushed by a flying caravan, while trying to make their way to the Woolpack.
digitalspy.com
Drag Race UK star calls out inconsistent judging between seasons
RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 lost its fourth queen in as many weeks on Thursday (October 13) as Sminty Drop was sent home following a poor performance in the improv challenge and some hilariously bad twerking. The judges praised Sminty's runway look as one of, if not the best...
digitalspy.com
EE - Do you think Suki will give in and let Nish bully her?
Going by what she’s said how controlling he is, do you think the suki we know will take it, she’s not the same woman she was 20 years ago. It looks like they are going the predictable route of all sweet till behind closed doors or the boy who cried wolf, vinny and ash will side with the daddy because of all the their mums lies and kheerat will first believe suki then is later manipulated by him to siding with him too.
digitalspy.com
Strictly star Fleur East admits "freaking out" after being forced to rehearse without Vito
Strictly Come Dancing star Fleur East has confessed she was "freaked out" last week amid her partner Vito Coppola's absence from rehearsals. Fleur revealed on her HITS Radio show today (October 18) that Coppola, Hamza Yassin, Will Mellor and Kym Marsh were all suffering from sickness. Due to Coppola's sickness,...
digitalspy.com
Your unknown celebs that you grew to love on Strictly
HRVY - just thought he’d be annoying based on how he spells his name lol but he was my 2020 favourite in the end, plus I loved how he got Janette to the final!. Rhys - he radiated positivity even after facing a few DOs (apart from Halloween week when you could tell his confidence was knocked). Plus his AT lives in my mind rent free.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale -9 Characters are set to die this week?
Not sure if this means that 8 or 9 characters will die or that 8 or 9 will be in big danger? It seems like the brunt of the storm hasn't even hit yet so who knows. Well we know Harriet is gone and Liv will also be a goner. So the other seven will probably be Sam, Nate, Aaron, Chloe, Will, Al and Naomi.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon boss responds to confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon writer and executive producer Sara Hess has responded to fans' confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen. The Rogue Prince has made quite the impression ever since he graced our screens in the series' premiere episode, stealing every scene he appears in.
digitalspy.com
Made In Chelsea - Miles
Surprised not to see an entry for this programme. Lost its appeal/popularity or never was really up there?. The new series started yesterday and we saw Miles finish with young Izzy who wouldn't even commit to calling him her boyfriend! I was pleased to see this playboy was finally showing signs of maturity and depth, i.e. being more motivated to find a serious relationship with marriage and kids on the agenda.
Comments / 0