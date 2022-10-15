Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Calvin Ramsay Scores on Liverpool Debut
Calvin Ramsay finally made an appearance in competitive Liverpool action, coming off the bench to score for the Liverpool Under-21s in an EFL Trophy game against Accringston Stanley. Together with fellow Scotsman Ben Doak, Ramsay helped to rally the LFC U21s from a 3-0 deficit, although they fell short of...
Manchester United v Tottenham: Premier League – live updates
Minute-by-minute report: Will Antonio Conte’s side bank victory and move to within a point of leaders Arsenal? Join Barry Glendenning
SB Nation
Tuesday October 18th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Swansea City 3-2 Reading: Player Ratings
Glad to see Lumley back in the team today. Regardless of his lack of athletic shot-stopping ability, his attitude on the pitch is key to the way Reading defend this season. That said, his consistent ability to collect the ball from crosses and corners was tested today and came up a little short, with Swansea converting from a corner.
SB Nation
Henderson Calls for “More of the Same” as Liverpool Look To Build Momentum
Last week, when Liverpool dispatched Rangers 7-1 in Champions League action, few Liverpool fans took a great deal of positivity from it. Not with the Reds’ stumbling start to the season and title favourites Manchester City to come on the weekend. That game against City, though, saw Jürgen Klopp’s...
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur head to northern England today to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. It’s never easy at the Theater of Dreams and today should be no different even with the start to the season Spurs have enjoyed. Spurs currently sit in third place on 23 points, level...
SB Nation
Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start
Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
SB Nation
Everton at Newcastle: Predicted Line-Up | Davies and Garner to Start?
It’s been a tough few weeks for Everton and another tricky task awaits as the Blues head up to Newcastle. There are just five league games before the World Cup interlude, so it’s becoming increasingly important for the Blues to get some points under our belts so we’re not left contemplating another relegation battle during the extended break.
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. West Ham
After turning in their best performance of the season so far to see off presumptive title favourites and petulant sportswashers Manchester City over the weekend, Liverpool look to continue to build their momentum in mid-week Premier League action as Jürgen Klopp’s resurgent Reds welcome David Moyes and West Ham to Anfield with a chance to push all the way up to fifth place in the league with a victory and the right results elsewhere.
SB Nation
Reading Women 0-1 Arsenal Women: Match Report
When you haven’t won your first four matches, three in the Women’s Super League (WSL), you don’t really want your next WSL match to be against a team that haven’t lost, haven’t conceded a goal and have the chance to go top of the league – especially if they score a few goals. The arrival of Arsenal was therefore not ideal… and Reading fans may have feared the worst.
SB Nation
Kevin De Bruyne: “Haaland Made RIght Decision...”
Kevin De Bruyne says Erling Haaland made a great decision by joining City. A sentiment similarly expressed by all fans of City as the two have made an unreal pairing in the still young season. So imagine what more time together will bring. The Norwegian has made a superhuman like...
SB Nation
WATCH: Omari Hutchinson puts on a show for Chelsea U21 in dramatic 3-2 EFL Trophy win over Leyton Orient
Chelsea U21 have advanced to the knockout round of the EFL Trophy after a most dramatic 3-2 away win over Leyton Orient last night, securing top spot in the group to boot, ahead of Sutton United who in turn had eliminated Oxford United. The game exploded into life after a...
SB Nation
Joe Gomez Reflects on Liverpool’s “Great Afternoon” Against Man City
The first two months of the 2022-23 season hasn’t gone as Liverpool would have expected, but following up their mid-week demolition of Rangers in the Champions League with their best performance of the season and a 1-0 victory over Manchester City is more than a step in the right direction.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Fabio Carvalho On Liverpool Opportunity: “I’ve Got to Step Up”
After struggling through ongoing injury crises in midfield and defence, Liverpool’s fitness problems have moved into the attack in recent weeks with first Luis Diaz and then Diogo Jota ruled out through at least the World Cup. While it’s a setback for a side still trying to fully find...
SB Nation
Whew! Richarlison tweets injury update, says he’ll return in two weeks
The last we saw of Richarlison, he was limping off the field in the second half of Spurs’ 2-0 win over Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There were later reports that he was “inconsolable” about his injury as it potentially could’ve derailed his World Cup prospects; Richy is currently the top forward option for the Brazil national team.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Liverpool Loss, Pep Puzzled, Bernardo Bothered, and More...
Manchester City lost on Sunday for the first time this season. Liverpool take the spoils, but Sky Blue News has all the latest to help put the loss in the past. Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Mohamed Salah’s sensational goal seals victory for hosts as Jurgen Klopp sees red - Nick Wright - Sky Sports.
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Newcastle United sign winger Amadou Diallo to bolster U21 squad
Newcastle United has made official the addition of Amadou Diallo to the Magpies Academy on a permanent deal. Diallo spent time with the U21 side of Newcastle earlier this season and will stay with the team for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, per the official press release. The 19-year-old...
SB Nation
Manchester City Lose At Anfield: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City suffer defeat at Anfield and are now no longer undefeated. Phil Foden looked to put City ahead early in the second half, only to see his strike ruled out for an Erling Haaland foul after referee Anthony Taylor went to the side monitor. A bit unfair considering the calls all throughout the game.
SB Nation
Diogo Jota to Miss World Cup Due to Serious Calf Injury
A serious calf injury suffered against Manchester City will sideline Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota through at least the World Cup in a blow both to Liverpool’s short-term hopes and his nation’s dreams of football glory. It’s a significant blow for the player, and it follows the...
Comments / 0