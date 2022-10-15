ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Host #19 BYU and Visit Pacific

MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine women's soccer team will host #19 BYU for the last time in West Coast Conference play before heading to Northern California to match up against Pacific. MATCH #14 — Wednesday (Oct. 19) at Tari Frahm Rokus Field in Malibu, Calif.: Pepperdine (7-2-4, 1-1-2 WCC)...
pepperdinewaves.com

Men's Tennis To Host ITA Southwest Regional

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine men's tennis program prepares to host its first and only tournament of the fall as the region's best players will descend on Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center for the ITA Southwest Regional Championship this Thursday through Monday (October 20-24). Links to the Tournament Central page, which...
