About six hours before the Dodgers took on the Padres in their ill-fated NLDS Game 4, L.A. catcher Will Smith had one of the best moments of his life: he became a dad. According to the FS1 broadcast during Game 4, Cara Smith went into labor in the middle of the night and Will drove to L.A. to be with her, with their baby daughter being born around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. The Dodgers then flew Smith via helicopter back to San Diego so he could be there for the game that evening.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO