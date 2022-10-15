ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Catcher Will Smith and Wife Kara Welcome First Child

About six hours before the Dodgers took on the Padres in their ill-fated NLDS Game 4, L.A. catcher Will Smith had one of the best moments of his life: he became a dad. According to the FS1 broadcast during Game 4, Cara Smith went into labor in the middle of the night and Will drove to L.A. to be with her, with their baby daughter being born around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. The Dodgers then flew Smith via helicopter back to San Diego so he could be there for the game that evening.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Which Former Dodgers are Still Playing This October?

As you might have heard, the Dodgers are done playing baseball for the year after being eliminated by the Padres in the NLDS. For some Dodger fans, that will mean turning off the TV for the rest of October and pretending the playoffs are over. But for many of you, you’ll still want to watch baseball until the very end, sometime between November 1 and November 5.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Joe Musgrove’s Words Should Make You Think MLB Has a Playoff Problem

The newly designed postseason for 2022 featured a brand-new round of games, where instead of two teams in each league playing a single game for the final spot in the Division Series, four teams in each league took part in a Wild Card Series to earn the final two spots in the DS. The two divisions in each league with the best records got a bye in that first round, going straight to the DS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Expected to Retain Dave Roberts as Manager

Since the end of last night’s game (and some can say even way before that), Dave Roberts seemed to be public enemy number 1. Fans were ready to kick to six-year Dodgers manager to the side of the road and placed some (if not all) of the blame solely on him and his management decisions for the team’s fall in Game 4.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw’s Instagram Post Reveals Nothing About Future Plans

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be a free agent again in a few weeks, and at this point we don’t know where (or if) he’ll be pitching next season. He has said he’s leaning towards playing next year and L.A. president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has said he wants Kershaw in Dodger Blue as long as he’s playing, but Dodger fans are looking for clues anywhere we can find them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: LA Columnists Question World Series Title Team from 2020

After the Dodgers lost Game 4 of the NLDS to wrap up their season much earlier than anyone had hoped, three Los Angeles Times writers — Jorge Castillo, Jack Harris, and Bill Plaschke — hopped on YouTube to vent. They, like most Dodger fans, were angry and frustrated, and in the process of their venting, they cast doubt on the legitimacy of L.A.’s 2020 World Series championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

