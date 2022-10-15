Read full article on original website
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent
The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Dodgers Analyst Slams Mookie Betts, ‘He Should Be Embarrassed’
Bill Plaschke is a very good storyteller. He has made quite a career for himself as a columnist, and even now, 35 years into his career, he is still very good at the storytelling aspect of his job. As a baseball analyst, though, Plaschke leaves a bit to be desired.
Dodgers: President Andrew Freidman ‘Can’t Live’ With World Series or Bust Tag
After winning 111 games in the regular season, the Dodgers had one of the most disappointing postseason performances in baseball history, dropping three straight games to the Padres to lose the NLDS, 3-1, and head home much earlier than anticipated for a long offseason. For a lot of fans (and...
Former Dodgers Pitcher Attends Playoff Game, Flies Completely Under The Radar
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke has always been famous for being a little bit different than most ballplayers. On Saturday, Greinke added another chapter to that book. Zack and Emily Greinke took their two children to the Astros/Mariners game in Seattle on Saturday, sitting through all 18 innings in Houston’s series-clinching 1-0 win over the Mariners.
Dodgers: Fans Blame Series on Roberts’ Decisions
The question all season long was if Roberts could help pull this team to a World Series title after only claiming one in his past 7 postseason runs. And once again he fell short of the goal, much sooner than many expected from the team who won 111 regular season games.
Dodgers: Personality Calls for Dave Roberts’ Job Following NLDS Collapse
The Dodgers had a target on their back since the beginning of the season after Dave Roberts guaranteed a World Series championship. The confidence felt rightly justified after the team put together such a stacked roster in all facets and ended the regular season with the best record in baseball.
Dodgers Polls: Fans Call for New Leadership on LA Bench, Want Roberts Out
A lot can be said about the ending to a disappointing season for the Dodgers. The team was poised to be one of the greatest Dodgers teams of all time and looked stacked in all positions throughout the regular season. Of course, none of that matters when you reach the...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Shares About Season’s “Disappointing” Ending
Saturday night’s game has resulted in a loss of words for Dodgers fans, players, and coaches except, Freddie Freeman, who had a few thoughts to share after the loss. Freeman, who joined the team right after the lockout, shared the same end goal as his new teammates: to win a World Series.
Dodgers: Catcher Will Smith and Wife Kara Welcome First Child
About six hours before the Dodgers took on the Padres in their ill-fated NLDS Game 4, L.A. catcher Will Smith had one of the best moments of his life: he became a dad. According to the FS1 broadcast during Game 4, Cara Smith went into labor in the middle of the night and Will drove to L.A. to be with her, with their baby daughter being born around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. The Dodgers then flew Smith via helicopter back to San Diego so he could be there for the game that evening.
Which Former Dodgers are Still Playing This October?
As you might have heard, the Dodgers are done playing baseball for the year after being eliminated by the Padres in the NLDS. For some Dodger fans, that will mean turning off the TV for the rest of October and pretending the playoffs are over. But for many of you, you’ll still want to watch baseball until the very end, sometime between November 1 and November 5.
Dodgers News: A Look Back At Another Disappointing Postseason for LA
The Dodgers were shockingly bounced in the first round of the playoffs for the second time in four seasons following an upset by the San Diego Padres. LA entered the NLDS following a long five day layoff from the regular season where, seemingly, the team already had checked out with one week to play.
Dodgers Postseason Post Mortem, Reactions to Shocking Early Exit | Blue Heaven Podcast
The guys let it all out following the Dodgers’ shocking and embarrassing NLDS loss to the Padres. We lay in to Dave Roberts and another postseason of head-scratching moves, plus the non-existent LA offense. LISTEN. WATCH THE LIVE STREAM. SUBSCRIBE. PLEASE rate and review our show (positively is preferred)...
Dodgers News: Joe Musgrove’s Words Should Make You Think MLB Has a Playoff Problem
The newly designed postseason for 2022 featured a brand-new round of games, where instead of two teams in each league playing a single game for the final spot in the Division Series, four teams in each league took part in a Wild Card Series to earn the final two spots in the DS. The two divisions in each league with the best records got a bye in that first round, going straight to the DS.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Dodges Question About Cody Bellinger’s Future in LA
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger didn’t get the start in center field on Saturday night against the Padres, despite San Diego sending right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove to the mound. Instead, L.A. manager Dave Roberts chose to go with Trayce Thompson in center and Chris Taylor in left. The decision was...
Dodgers Fans Describing the 2022 Season in 3 Words is Frustrating and Heartbreaking
Losing in the postseason is tough for players. Several Dodgers waxed poetic about the proverbial rug being pulled out from under them almost unexpectedly. You’re playing and then suddenly there’s no tomorrow until next year. For fans, that losing feeling is tough as well. Your friends, your family,...
Dodgers Expected to Retain Dave Roberts as Manager
Since the end of last night’s game (and some can say even way before that), Dave Roberts seemed to be public enemy number 1. Fans were ready to kick to six-year Dodgers manager to the side of the road and placed some (if not all) of the blame solely on him and his management decisions for the team’s fall in Game 4.
Dodgers GM Talks Cody Bellinger’s Future with Organization
Cody Bellinger’s future with the Dodgers will definitely be one of the more interesting storylines this offseason. Bellinger, who was drafted by the Dodgers in 2013, has spent his entire six-year career in LA. But this offseason, the Dodgers have a decision to make. They could enter their final...
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson “Would Have Gone 150 Pitches If He Could”
Let’s face it. Last night was hard. We’re all still mourning what should have been a perfect ending to an incredible season but the reality of the situation is the Padres outperformed us when it mattered the most. Tyler Anderson took the mound for Game 4 and put...
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw’s Instagram Post Reveals Nothing About Future Plans
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be a free agent again in a few weeks, and at this point we don’t know where (or if) he’ll be pitching next season. He has said he’s leaning towards playing next year and L.A. president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has said he wants Kershaw in Dodger Blue as long as he’s playing, but Dodger fans are looking for clues anywhere we can find them.
Dodgers: LA Columnists Question World Series Title Team from 2020
After the Dodgers lost Game 4 of the NLDS to wrap up their season much earlier than anyone had hoped, three Los Angeles Times writers — Jorge Castillo, Jack Harris, and Bill Plaschke — hopped on YouTube to vent. They, like most Dodger fans, were angry and frustrated, and in the process of their venting, they cast doubt on the legitimacy of L.A.’s 2020 World Series championship.
