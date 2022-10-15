Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nury Martinez and the Unmaking of the ‘Great Mexican City’
Last week’s leaked audio of three Latino City Council members in Los Angeles is continuing to make waves in the city and across the country. Earlier this week, now former-Council President Nury Martinez, who is heard on the audio making racist remarks about Blacks, Indigenous Oaxacans and Jews, stepped down from her post as president and later resigned from the council. There are now calls for investigations into the city’s redistricting process as a result of the audio. But for author and essayist Richard Rodriguez, the political scandal obscures a deeper question about how a city where more than 200 languages are spoken in private homes imagines itself now and going forward.
Kriz: Nine Months into the Year, 6.5% of the County’s Beginning of Year Homeless Population is Already Dead with 42 New Deaths in September
Another 42 people died “without fixed abode” in Orange County in September. Their names are:. Chris VILLALOBOS SR. who died on Sept 1st in Orange. Robert WHORTON who died on Sept 3rd in Huntington Beach. Joel WORTH who died on Sept 4th in Newport Beach. Billy CARR JR....
foxla.com
County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed...
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD Schools Lost the Most Students During COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why? The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with […]
invisiblepeople.tv
National Implications of LA’s Homeless PIT Count are Bleak
For most of the year, America’s houseless community exists in the shadows, abandoned, isolated, and willfully forgotten. Through surges and storms, homicides and handcuffs, amid crowded streets outside of quarantined cafes, the homeless crisis seeps ever so quietly across the countryside, a barely seen phenomenon swept up in a whirlwind of social justice hashtags.
coloradoboulevard.net
St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story
If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
foxla.com
Orange County family watches burglary on home camera while dining out
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - An evening dedicated to dining out turned into a nightmare for one Orange County family after witnessing their home get burglarized, and it was all caught on camera. "We actually got a notification on my phone that said something like ‘unfamiliar face seen upstairs,’ and so...
The L.A. TACO 2022 Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events, Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’ at Hollywood Forever
For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
L.A. Weekly
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
thedowneypatriot.com
Garcia requests statewide task force on cannabis
DOWNEY — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) on Tuesday released the following statement regarding the request to the Department of Justice for the creation of a cannabis task force. The request is below:. “I have requested that the California Department of Justice create a Statewide Task Force on Cannabis...
foxla.com
Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove
LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
SFGate
Los Angeles is running out of water, and time. Are leaders willing to act?
LOS ANGELES — On a clear afternoon recently, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti looked down at the Hollywood Reservoir from 1,200 feet in the air. “It’s as low as I can ever remember it being,” Garcetti said of the reservoir from the back seat of a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power helicopter. “You can see the bathtub ring.”
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
newsantaana.com
A mother was found dead at an O.C. hotel
On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
Laist.com
LA’s Section 8 Waitlist Lottery Is Now Open. Here’s What To Know Before You Apply
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. Can I Transfer...
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lottery
This program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families who meet the terms of the program, all by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
Celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos Los Angeles events. Every fall, many families gather to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away by celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Whether they decorate elaborate altars with photos and sentimental objects of remembrance or paint their faces like skulls, otherwise known as Calaveras, there are many special traditions you can share with your children. We’ve rounded up some of the best events in SoCal to commemorate the holiday this year.
californiaexaminer.net
Biden Promotes New Los Angeles Train Station, Angering Homeless Veteran Advocate
Homeless An advocate for Los Angeles’s veterans says the community is outraged that President Joe Biden used his visit to VA property to tout a parking lot for a future subway extension rather than address the plight of the veterans themselves. The decision stoked tensions between the federal government...
signalscv.com
Solar panel on home ignites
A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
