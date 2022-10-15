ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sdvoice.info

Nury Martinez and the Unmaking of the ‘Great Mexican City’

Last week’s leaked audio of three Latino City Council members in Los Angeles is continuing to make waves in the city and across the country. Earlier this week, now former-Council President Nury Martinez, who is heard on the audio making racist remarks about Blacks, Indigenous Oaxacans and Jews, stepped down from her post as president and later resigned from the council. There are now calls for investigations into the city’s redistricting process as a result of the audio. But for author and essayist Richard Rodriguez, the political scandal obscures a deeper question about how a city where more than 200 languages are spoken in private homes imagines itself now and going forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

National Implications of LA’s Homeless PIT Count are Bleak

For most of the year, America’s houseless community exists in the shadows, abandoned, isolated, and willfully forgotten. Through surges and storms, homicides and handcuffs, amid crowded streets outside of quarantined cafes, the homeless crisis seeps ever so quietly across the countryside, a barely seen phenomenon swept up in a whirlwind of social justice hashtags.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story

If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
PASADENA, CA
LATACO

The L.A. TACO 2022 Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events, Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’ at Hollywood Forever

For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places

As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Garcia requests statewide task force on cannabis

DOWNEY — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) on Tuesday released the following statement regarding the request to the Department of Justice for the creation of a cannabis task force. The request is below:. “I have requested that the California Department of Justice create a Statewide Task Force on Cannabis...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove

LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Los Angeles is running out of water, and time. Are leaders willing to act?

LOS ANGELES — On a clear afternoon recently, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti looked down at the Hollywood Reservoir from 1,200 feet in the air. “It’s as low as I can ever remember it being,” Garcetti said of the reservoir from the back seat of a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power helicopter. “You can see the bathtub ring.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

A mother was found dead at an O.C. hotel

On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles

Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos Los Angeles events. Every fall, many families gather to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away by celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Whether they decorate elaborate altars with photos and sentimental objects of remembrance or paint their faces like skulls, otherwise known as Calaveras, there are many special traditions you can share with your children. We’ve rounded up some of the best events in SoCal to commemorate the holiday this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Solar panel on home ignites

A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy