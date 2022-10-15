ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Barbara Armstrong
3d ago

Your mother tried to sabotage your wedding. She KNEW this woman was not a professional baker. If your mom was paying for the wedding cake you should have still had the opportunity to see and taste cakes this woman has made before. Hope this didn't ruin your big day.

Scott J Cheryl
3d ago

don't do businesses that family or don't sale a car to family or friends, that way you won't get mad at friends and family feelings won't get hurt nobody gets mad and break friendships and break apart family, use professionals that way you are mad at a business that didn't do right, problems solved, everybody happy, still friends and still talking to family

alberto reynaga
3d ago

I’m Mexican and we Mexicans make the food for our events, that said. I remember my grandma made the food for my uncles wedding, I was around 9, when I saw her in the kitchen dumping chocolates in the menudo, I then asked her why is she putting chocolates in the food. She said shut up and don’t say anything, I then saw wrappers in the garbage. I started laughing and went to tell my brothers. We sat around later on and witnessed people starting to disappear from the wedding. Good times

