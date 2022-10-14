Bob Dylan once asked, “how many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just doesn’t see?” State Representative Haraz Ghanbari has been testing Dylan’s question for his entire time in office. For example, Ghanbari has ignored the 30 percent of people in Bowling Green living in poverty, and has no policy suggestions to improve the lives of the countless other people living paycheck to paycheck, just barely surviving due to the costs of healthcare, housing, utilities, child care, transportation, and the other necessities of life. Regardless of what he may say, Ghanbari’s party, as always, is using the government to exclusively benefit the wealthy, far-right Christian Nationalists, and the NRA, despite over 40 years of evidence illustrating that nothing positive trickles down to the rest of us.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO