Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pomona

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
| Photo courtesy of the Oregon Department of Transportation/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run after a fatal crash in which her vehicle slammed into a taco stand in Pomona, killing a man and injuring 12 other people, authorities said Saturday.

The man who died was identified as Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, which did not state Payan’s place of residence.

The fatal crash occurred just before 7:45 p.m. Friday in the area of West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, near Kiwanis Park, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The driver, a Pomona resident, was going eastbound on Holt Avenue when the vehicle veered into westbound lanes, crashing into the taco stand.

“The vehicle’s driver fled the scene and officers began actively searching for her,” police said. “More than an hour later, the suspect returned to the scene and turned herself in.”

The woman was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and felony hit-and-run, according to the police statement.

Police said it was unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Payan’s goddaughter told ABC7 that the father of four was picking up dinner at the taco stand when the fatal crash occurred.

No further information was immediately available.

