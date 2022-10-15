Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Updated Status For Bulls-Heat Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Zach LaVine will miss Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.
What they're saying: Warriors winning ways take down Lakers
The Golden State Warriors received their 2021-22 NBA championship rings and raised their first championship banner at Chase Center before dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109. NBA Championship MVP Stephen Curry led the Warriors in scoring with 33 points, and he also dished out seven assists. Small forward Andrew Wiggins made 20 points in 29 minutes while Klay Thompson scored 18 points in 20 minutes on the floor. Here's what...
Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey is ready for breakout season: 'The goal this year is to make the playoffs'
The Detroit Pistons start the regular season Wednesday against the No. 1 player in the 2022 draft, Paolo Banchero, and the Orlando Magic. The Pistons added Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 pick after both teams finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference last season and are trying to return to playoff-caliber levels.
