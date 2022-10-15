ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willacy County, TX

Game rooms in Willacy County doing big business

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1Jhi_0iacps1u00
A man walks into the Lucky A Amusement Center Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022 in Sebastian, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected] )

SEBASTIAN — Along this tiny farm town’s narrow streets, cars pull into dusty parking lots, neon flashing against stark windowless buildings.

For years, residents like Joe Salinas have dubbed this town “Little Las Vegas.”

Now they call it “Sin City,” he said.

Just north on Business 77, Lyford’s the new “Little Las Vegas,” he said.

From across the Rio Grande Valley, players have been driving here for years, pumping millions of dollars into the game room industry that has turned this town into an eight-liner mecca.

“You should see it on Saturday night,” Salinas said. “You see cars going from one game room to another like they’re bar hopping.”

Game rooms grinding in wheels of justice

Five years after Sebastian game rooms challenged Willacy County’s toughened law in court, eight-liner arcades are doing big business here.

Now, the cases are being settled, Robert Flores, the attorney representing the La Victoria, Silver Star, Silver Express and Silver Outpost game rooms, said Wednesday.

“They’re in the process of being settled,” he said, adding he did not have a timetable for the settlement. “They’re negotiating paying penalties to the county and what the civil penalties will be.”

In 2018, years of complaints led Willacy County commissioners to pass an ordinance regulating game rooms in the county’s vast unincorporated areas, requiring the arcades to re-apply for permits to operate.

After some game room owners argued the county unfairly rejected their applications, they filed lawsuits claiming they were denied their due process rights.

Soon, a judge was granting their requests for temporary restraining orders, allowing them to stay in business.

Ever since, their lawsuits have been grinding in the wheels of justice while eight-liner arcades rake in millions along the county’s southern edge.

“They keep stalling and asking for continuances,” Salinas, a radio station technical director, said. “It’s irritating to see it going on for years and nothing’s been done.”

Still waiting for judge’s ruling

Today, six game rooms are operating along Sebastian’s narrow streets, while five arcades are open in Lyford, with another under construction.

While some residents complain of blaring noise and car lights blasting into their windows late at night, others tell stories of players crossing their yards walking to game rooms closing at 3 a.m.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Joe Salazar said he is waiting for judges to rule on the lawsuits.

“We’re pretty much just waiting so we can enforce the ordinance,” he said.

In his department, his short staff is hard pressed to conduct undercover investigations to stage raids.

“Personnel — that’s definitely the issue,” Salazar said.

The ordinance

In Sebastian, residents are counting on the ordinance to drive game rooms out of town.

The ordinance, which requires new game rooms be located at least 300 feet from schools, churches and homes, also sets them at least 2,500 feet from other arcades, on highway frontage roads with direct access to highways.

While calling for fines of $10,000 per day for each violation, the ordinance also requires game rooms to limit operations between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

On Tuesday, Willacy County District Attorney Annette Hinojosa referred questions to Rene Oliveira Jr., the county’s lead attorney in the game room cases.

Oliveira did not respond to messages requesting comment.

In Sebastian, a steady stream of players drives into town every day, pumping thousands of dollars into dark, smoky rooms full of glowing eight-liner machines.

“We have a lot of traffic here in town — they’re open all day, seven days a week,” Salinas said. “The potential for criminal activity is always there. Who knows what’s going on in those windowless buildings all over town.”

State law makes it illegal to operate eight-liner machines awarding players with cash or merchandise valued at more than 10 times the price to play the machine, or $5, whichever is less.

“It’s naive to think they’re handing out $5 gift cards,” Salinas said. “They all pay out money. They want to open up in Sebastian where there’s no police department. Game room owners are capitalizing on that.”

Lyford game room numbers growing

Just north of town in Lyford, city commissioners lifted the city’s cap on game rooms from five to six after an arcade filed a lawsuit about two years ago, arguing it remained open following a federal raid, City Attorney Rick Hoffman said.

Now, the former El Toro game room is under construction, planning to expand, City Secretary Benito Estrada said.

At the police department, Chief Armin Martinez, the only officer on the force, said he is too hard pressed to launch undercover operations.

“It boggles my mind they’re still in operation,” he said, adding his full-time police officer left to take a job with the sheriff’s department two weeks ago.

“I’m pretty sure there is criminal activity out there but I haven’t been able to prove criminal activity,” he said. “It’s not that we’re turning a blind eye. We’d have to do an undercover op but I’m the only officer working right now. It boils down to funding. With our resources, it’s hard to shut them down.”

Raymondville drives arcades out of town

In Willacy County, Raymondville helped lead the charge, winning its fight against game rooms.

In 2016, city commissioners passed a tough ordinance, driving eight-liner arcades out of town.

Ever since, police raids have kept them out.

“We just abide by the law,” Mayor Gilbert Gonzales said. “They open up, they get raided and they go somewhere else. We do undercover. The PD sends people to play. If they get paid more than they’re supposed to, we get everything together. If they’re violating the law, we raid them.”

The story brings hope to Sebastian.

“We’ve never given up on the idea of trying to get these things out of town,” Salinas said.

Comments / 9

Diane Pritchard
2d ago

Are the Police and Sheriff's Departments in on the profits and looking the other way? Aren't these agencies responsible for keeping the Game Rooms legal? If not, who is?if there is 1 unethical rat, there are 50 more you don't see

Reply
2
default-avatar
purvisfamily59
2d ago

Hey these people aren't doing anything wrong. Given us a little bit of entertainment. Nobody gets paid out in cash anyway! Leave lonely people who like to associate with other people like them alone!

Reply
2
Related
riograndeguardian.com

Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
WESLACO, TX
KIII 3News

When could Padre Island see a second bridge?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between October 14 and October 17, 2022. The deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Of the four individuals, three were female and one male. The man was from McAllen, the women were from Edinburg, Mission, and an undisclosed area. Three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December. During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Now hiring: Valley Baptist to host job recruiting event

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center locations in Harlingen and Brownsville are hosting hiring events throughout the next few weeks. Professionals interested in joining the Valley Baptist team will have the opportunity to meet with nursing leaders, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System. Applicants who are interested in being […]
HARLINGEN, TX
parentherald.com

Texas Family Asks for Public's Help to Pay for Funeral of Teen Drowning Victim

Authorities have identified the body of a Texas teen who drowned at South Padre Island this week, and his family is asking for help from the public to pay for his funeral. The body of 17-year-old Los Fresnos native Alberto Christian Buitureira was recovered after a 24-hour search about eight miles north of Beach Access 5 on Thursday, October 13, according to KXAN.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KRGV

San Benito migrant shelter breaks ground on expansion project

A migrant shelter in San Benito is increasing its capacity. The shelter just broke ground on the expansion to accommodate more people at La Posada Providencia. Channel 5 news learned that migrants are staying for shorter visits as a result of Title 42. The shelter does have space for 35...
SAN BENITO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Coastal concerns trigger advisories along South Padre Island

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a result of the weather system passing through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, there are several notices being put out by the National Weather Service in Brownsville regarding conditions along and around South Padre Island. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect...
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
megadoctornews.com

DHR Health Welcomes San Juan Native

EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health welcomes San Juan, Texas native to the DHR Health Surgery Institute. Although from the Rio Grande Valley, Dr. Alejandro Garza attended high school just up the road in Kingsville, TX at Presbyterian Pan American School where he says he learned a wealth of knowledge not just in the classroom, but by living on campus and tending to everyday work duties. Garza then earned his medical degree at the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in Monterrey during which time he performed clinical rotations at the university hospital.
SAN JUAN, TX
texasstandard.org

Committee meant to help South Texas colonias has gone unformed, without report

A committee meant to address the needs for South Texas colonias has gone without forming, and without a report meant to be presented to the state’s House of Representatives. For more than a year, state legislators have failed to follow a mandate to form a committee meant to address the needs of South Texas colonias. Colonias are historically poor neighborhoods along the border with inadequate infrastructure, such as water or sewage systems.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD unit involved in two-vehicle crash

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg police unit was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Edinburg police officer driving a black Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on McColl Road and approached a signal light. The unit attempted to make a left turn onto Freddy Gonzalez but was struck by […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: 3-year-old who died had tested positive for flu; state investigating cause

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 3-year-old died this week of respiratory symptoms after testing positive for the flu in Hidalgo County, authorities say. Carlos Sanchez, Hidalgo County Public Affairs Division Director, told ValleyCentral that the final determination for the cause of death would come from state health officials and could take weeks. “She tested […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican national attempts to exit US with 2K rounds of ammo, CBP says

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 2,399 rounds of ammunition at the Anzalduas International Bridge Thursday. On Oct. 13, a 24-year-old Mexican man drove southbound in a white Nissan sedan. CBP officers conducted outbound enforcement operations on the vehicle at the Anzalduas International Bridge, where they discovered 2,399 rounds of ammunition in […]
MISSION, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
57
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy